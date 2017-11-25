Ember JSON API Resources

A stand-alone data persistence solution as an addon for Ember.js applications built using Ember CLI. It follows the JSON API 1.0 specification (your anti-bikeshedding weapon for API development).

A thin data layer, a 1:1 solution using the JSON API spec, which does not attempt to solve "all the things".

By considering this equation e = mc2

“Errors = (More Code)2”

…The "EJR" addon is a lightweight library that simply focuses on one solid specification, and follows common patterns for data persistence in Ember apps.

Contributing / Development

Clone the repo, install the dependencies:

git clone this repository

npm install

bower install

Running

To run the app in /tests/dummy use a proxy url for a live API

ember server , an http-proxy is setup to use (dev) localhost:3000 or (prod) api.pixelhandler.com

, an http-proxy is setup to use (dev) localhost:3000 or (prod) api.pixelhandler.com Visit http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

ember test --server -m 'Unit | Mixin | service cache'

ember test --server --filter 'cacheUpdate'

npm run nodetest tests for blueprint, e.g. jsonapi-resource

A good way to get to know more about how this addon works is to review the tests, see source code for the unit tests: tests/unit.

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://www.ember-cli.com/

Documentation

Online documentation, build from source: generated docs

Docs are generated from source using yuidoc.

To view the docs during development:

yuidoc ./addon/* -c yuidoc.json --server 3333 (you can append a port number e.g. --server 8888 , the default port is 3000)

To generate docs for the gh-pages branch: