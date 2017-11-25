openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ejr

ember-jsonapi-resources

by Bill Heaton
2.0.3 (see all)

Lightweight persistence for an Ember CLI app following the JSON API 1.0 spec

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

96

GitHub Stars

127

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember JSON API Resources

A stand-alone data persistence solution as an addon for Ember.js applications built using Ember CLI. It follows the JSON API 1.0 specification (your anti-bikeshedding weapon for API development).

A thin data layer, a 1:1 solution using the JSON API spec, which does not attempt to solve "all the things".

By considering this equation e = mc2

“Errors = (More Code)2

…The "EJR" addon is a lightweight library that simply focuses on one solid specification, and follows common patterns for data persistence in Ember apps.

Build Status Ember Observer Score npm npm Gitter

Contributing / Development

Clone the repo, install the dependencies:

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running

To run the app in /tests/dummy use a proxy url for a live API

  • ember server, an http-proxy is setup to use (dev) localhost:3000 or (prod) api.pixelhandler.com
  • Visit http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • ember test
  • ember test --server
  • ember test --server -m 'Unit | Mixin | service cache'
  • ember test --server --filter 'cacheUpdate'
  • npm run nodetest tests for blueprint, e.g. jsonapi-resource

A good way to get to know more about how this addon works is to review the tests, see source code for the unit tests: tests/unit.

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://www.ember-cli.com/

Documentation

Online documentation, build from source: generated docs

Docs are generated from source using yuidoc.

To view the docs during development:

  • yuidoc ./addon/* -c yuidoc.json --server 3333 (you can append a port number e.g. --server 8888, the default port is 3000)

To generate docs for the gh-pages branch:

  • yuidoc ./addon/* -c yuidoc.json

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial