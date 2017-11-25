A stand-alone data persistence solution as an addon for Ember.js applications built using Ember CLI. It follows the JSON API 1.0 specification (your anti-bikeshedding weapon for API development).
A thin data layer, a 1:1 solution using the JSON API spec, which does not attempt to solve "all the things".
By considering this equation e = mc2
“Errors = (More Code)2”
…The "EJR" addon is a lightweight library that simply focuses on one solid specification, and follows common patterns for data persistence in Ember apps.
Clone the repo, install the dependencies:
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
To run the app in /tests/dummy use a proxy url for a live API
ember server, an http-proxy is setup to use (dev) localhost:3000 or (prod) api.pixelhandler.com
ember test
ember test --server
ember test --server -m 'Unit | Mixin | service cache'
ember test --server --filter 'cacheUpdate'
npm run nodetest tests for blueprint, e.g.
jsonapi-resource
A good way to get to know more about how this addon works is to review the tests, see source code for the unit tests: tests/unit.
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://www.ember-cli.com/
Online documentation, build from source: generated docs
Docs are generated from source using yuidoc.
To view the docs during development:
yuidoc ./addon/* -c yuidoc.json --server 3333 (you can append a port number e.g.
--server 8888, the default port is 3000)
To generate docs for the gh-pages branch:
yuidoc ./addon/* -c yuidoc.json