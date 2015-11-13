Deprecation Notice: This addon was developed to add support for JSON API in Ember Data. With the release of Ember Data v1.13 support for JSON API was built-in, making this addon unnecessary. Since Ember Data now offers a similar feature set, we have decided to deprecate this addon.
For more information on how to use the offical Ember Data solution see the Ember 1.13 release notes.
This is a JSON API adapter for Ember Data 1.0 beta 19, that extends the built-in REST adapter. Please note that Ember Data and JSON API are both works in progress, use with caution.
This supports JSON API v1.0.
To see details on how much of the JSONAPI.org spec this adapter covers, read the
tests under
tests/integration/specs/. Each field tests one section of the
standard.
To install:
npm install --save-dev ember-json-api
Next, define the adapter and serializer:
// app/adapters/application.js
import JsonApiAdapter from 'ember-json-api/json-api-adapter';
export default JsonApiAdapter;
// app/serializers/application.js
import JsonApiSerializer from 'ember-json-api/json-api-serializer';
export default JsonApiSerializer;
First, install depdendencies with
npm install && bower install. Then run
npm run serve and visit
http://localhost:4200/tests.
If you prefer, use
npm run test in your terminal, which will run tests
without a browser. You need to have PhantomJS installed.
To build a new version, just run
npm run build. The build will be
available in the
dist/ directory.
A huge thanks goes to Dali Zheng who initially maintained the adapter.
This code abides to the MIT license: http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT