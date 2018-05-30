openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eia

ember-invoke-action

by Marten
1.5.1 (see all)

A slightly more idiomatic way to invoke actions in your Ember components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-invoke-action

NPM Version Build Status Ember Observer Score

A slightly more idiomatic way to invoke actions in your Ember components.

Installation

ember install ember-invoke-action

How To

You can either use ember-invoke-action as a helper function or a mixin.

Mixin usage

import Ember from 'ember';
import { InvokeActionMixin } from 'ember-invoke-action';

export default Ember.Component.extend(InvokeActionMixin, {
  click(...args) {
    this.invokeAction('click', ...args);
  }
});

Helper usage

import Ember from 'ember';
import { invokeAction } from 'ember-invoke-action';

export default Ember.Component.extend({
  click(...args) {
    invokeAction(this, 'click', ...args);
  }
});

strictInvokeAction

As alternative to invokeAction you can call strictInvokeAction. strictInvokeAction is functionally the same as invokeAction except for when the given action could not be found, then strictInvokeAction will raise an AssertionError.

invoke

With the invoke helper you can call other actions from the actions object as if it is a closure action.

import Ember from 'ember';
import { invoke } from 'ember-invoke-action';

export default Ember.Component.extend({
  actions: {
    saveModel() {
      return get(this, 'model').save();
    },

    closeModal() {
      set(this, 'modalVisible', false);
    },

    saveModelAndClose(...args) {
      invoke(this, 'closeModal');
      return invoke(this, 'saveModel');
    }
  }
});

Linting

  • npm run lint:js
  • npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

  • ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
  • ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
  • ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Credits

This code was inspired by @miguelcobain, I just made an addon out of it.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial