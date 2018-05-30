A slightly more idiomatic way to invoke actions in your Ember components.

Installation

ember install ember-invoke-action

How To

You can either use ember-invoke-action as a helper function or a mixin.

Mixin usage

import Ember from 'ember' ; import { InvokeActionMixin } from 'ember-invoke-action' ; export default Ember.Component.extend(InvokeActionMixin, { click(...args) { this .invokeAction( 'click' , ...args); } });

Helper usage

import Ember from 'ember' ; import { invokeAction } from 'ember-invoke-action' ; export default Ember.Component.extend({ click(...args) { invokeAction( this , 'click' , ...args); } });

strictInvokeAction

As alternative to invokeAction you can call strictInvokeAction . strictInvokeAction is functionally the same as invokeAction except for when the given action could not be found, then strictInvokeAction will raise an AssertionError .

invoke

With the invoke helper you can call other actions from the actions object as if it is a closure action.

import Ember from 'ember' ; import { invoke } from 'ember-invoke-action' ; export default Ember.Component.extend({ actions : { saveModel() { return get (this, 'model').save(); }, closeModal() { set (this, 'modalVisible', false); }, saveModelAndClose(...args) { invoke( this , 'closeModal' ); return invoke( this , 'saveModel' ); } } });

Linting

npm run lint:js

npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Credits

This code was inspired by @miguelcobain, I just made an addon out of it.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.