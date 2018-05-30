A slightly more idiomatic way to invoke actions in your Ember components.
ember install ember-invoke-action
You can either use
ember-invoke-action as a helper function or a mixin.
import Ember from 'ember';
import { InvokeActionMixin } from 'ember-invoke-action';
export default Ember.Component.extend(InvokeActionMixin, {
click(...args) {
this.invokeAction('click', ...args);
}
});
import Ember from 'ember';
import { invokeAction } from 'ember-invoke-action';
export default Ember.Component.extend({
click(...args) {
invokeAction(this, 'click', ...args);
}
});
strictInvokeAction
As alternative to
invokeAction you can call
strictInvokeAction.
strictInvokeAction is functionally the same as
invokeAction except for when
the given action could not be found, then
strictInvokeAction will raise an
AssertionError.
invoke
With the
invoke helper you can call other actions from the
actions object as
if it is a closure action.
import Ember from 'ember';
import { invoke } from 'ember-invoke-action';
export default Ember.Component.extend({
actions: {
saveModel() {
return get(this, 'model').save();
},
closeModal() {
set(this, 'modalVisible', false);
},
saveModelAndClose(...args) {
invoke(this, 'closeModal');
return invoke(this, 'saveModel');
}
}
});
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
This code was inspired by @miguelcobain, I just made an addon out of it.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.