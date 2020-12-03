openbase logo
ember-introjs

by Dawid Pośliński
2.7.0 (see all)

An Ember Component for intro.js

Readme

Ember Custom Actions Logo

Build Status Greenkeeper badge Ember Observer Score NPM package info for ember-introjs   License info

Ember IntroJS wraps introjs in an Ember Component to guide users through your app.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v2.18 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v8 or above

Installation

ember install ember-introjs

Usage

Use intro-js/step component as a wrapper

{{#intro-js/step step=1 intro="Step Component"}}
  <h1>Hello!</h1>
{{/intro-js/step}}

You can customize wrapper using:

  • position="top"
  • intro="Welcome!"
  • tooltipClass="tooltip-class"
  • highlightClass="highlight-class"
  • position="top"
  • hint="Use it :)"
  • hintPosition="bottom-left"

Options are documented in the code as well as in IntroJS Docs

2nd option

1. Declare your steps:

You can declare an array in JavaScript in your controller or parent component:

// app/controllers/ticket.js
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { computed } from '@ember/object';

export default Controller.extend({
  steps: computed(function() {
    return [
      {
        element: $('#step1'),
        intro: 'Step 1!'
      },
      {
        element: $('#step2'),
        intro: 'Step2!'
      }
    ];
  })
});

2. Use intro-js component

Then to use the steps, you can use the steps in your handlebars template:

{{! app/templates/ticket }}
{{intro-js start-if=true}}

Action Hooks

IntroJS supports a series of hooks for getting notified for when users switch between steps or exit. You can subscribe to these actions using the typical actions hash in your Route or Controller:

// app/routes/ticket.js
import Ember from 'ember';

export default Ember.Route.extend({
  actions: {
    introBeforeChange(previousStep, nextStep, introJSComponent,
elementOfNewStep){
      // You could track user interactions here, e.g. analytics.
      this.sendAnalytics(prevStep);
    }
  }
});

Then pass the name of the action in the handlebars helper that renders the component below.

{{intro-js steps=steps start-if=true on-before-change=(action "introBeforeChange")}}

on-before-change (currentStep, nextStep, introJSComponent, nextElement)

Called when the user clicks next (or uses their keyboard). Called before on-change. Given the currentStep, the nextStep, the introJSComponent, and the DOM element of the next step.

on-change (step, introJSComponent, currentElement)

Called after on-before-change when the user moves a step (backwards or forward) in the introduction. Gives the current step, the introJS component isntance, and the element of the current step.

on-after-change (step, introJSComponent, currentElement)

Called after on-change when the user moves a step (backwards or forward) in the introduction. Gives the current step, the introJS component isntance, and the element of the current step.

on-before-exit (step, introJSComponent)

Called when the user quits the intro via the "Skip" button, hitting escape, or clicking outside the overlay. Given the current step, and the introJS component.

on-exit (step, introJSComponent)

Called after on-before-exit when the user quits the intro via the "Skip" button, hitting escape, or clicking outside the overlay. Given the current step, and the introJS component.

on-complete (step, introJSComponent)

Called when the user finishes the intro by clicking "Done" or hitting right on the keyboard until the end. Called with the last step and the introJS component instance.

Intro JS Options

Intro JS has a variety of options available to it. You can see the full list here, but we also provided the full list below. You'll notice that in the list below options all follow the dasherized convention of HTML and ember-cli filenames. The original list uses camelCase names, and so does IntroJS. Ember IntroJS will do the conversion for you.

You can also set other options using the Handlebars helper syntax: `

{{intro-js steps=steps show-bullets=true}}

Or you could extend your own base class to override defaults instead of specifying them every time in the Handlebars helper:

myapp/app/components/my-intro-js.js
import IntroJSComponent from 'ember-introjs/components/intro-js';

export default IntroJSComponent.extend({
  'exit-on-esc': true
});

You can also reopen the class:

import IntroJSComponent from 'ember-introjs/components/intro-js';

IntroJSComponent.reopen({
  'exit-on-esc': true
});
propertydescription
stepsFor defining steps using JSON configuration (see this example)
next-labelNext button label
prev-labelPrevious button label
skip-labelSkip button label
done-labelDone button label
tooltip-positionDefault tooltip position
tooltip-classAdding CSS class to all tooltips
highlight-classAdditional CSS class for the helperLayer
exit-on-escExit introduction when pressing Escape button, true or false
exit-on-overlay-clickExit introduction when clicking on overlay layer, true or false
show-step-numbersShow steps number in the red circle or not, true or false
keyboard-navigationNavigating with keyboard or not, true or false
show-buttonsShow introduction navigation buttons or not, true or false
show-bulletsShow introduction bullets or not, true or false
show-progressShow introduction progress or not, true or false
scroll-to-elementAuto scroll to highlighted element if it's outside of viewport, true or false
overlay-opacityAdjust the overlay opacity, Number
disable-interactionDisable an interaction inside element or not, true or false
helper-element-paddingSet how much padding to be used around helper element

See setOption to see an example.

Testing Helpers

Ember IntroJS comes with a set of testing helpers.

To use them, first import them in your tests/test-helper.js file:

// tests/test-helpers.js
import './helpers/ember-introjs';

License

See the LICENSE file included in this repository.

Keep in mind that if you like to use Intro.JS for commercial use, you should buy a commercial license. You can find more information on the intro.js project site: https://introjs.com/#commercial

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

Code of Conduct

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms, which can be found in the CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md file in this repository.

