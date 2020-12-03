Ember IntroJS wraps introjs in an Ember Component to guide users through your app.

Compatibility

Ember.js v2.18 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v8 or above

Installation

ember install ember-introjs

Usage

1st option (recommended)

Use intro-js/step component as a wrapper

{{# intro -js/step step=1 intro="Step Component"}} < h1 > Hello! </ h1 > {{/ intro -js/step}}

You can customize wrapper using:

position="top"

intro="Welcome!"

tooltipClass="tooltip-class"

highlightClass="highlight-class"

position="top"

hint="Use it :)"

hintPosition="bottom-left"

Options are documented in the code as well as in IntroJS Docs

2nd option

1. Declare your steps:

You can declare an array in JavaScript in your controller or parent component:

import Controller from '@ember/controller' ; import { computed } from '@ember/object' ; export default Controller.extend({ steps : computed( function ( ) { return [ { element : $( '#step1' ), intro : 'Step 1!' }, { element : $( '#step2' ), intro : 'Step2!' } ]; }) });

2. Use intro-js component

Then to use the steps, you can use the steps in your handlebars template:

{{intro-js start-if=true}}

Action Hooks

IntroJS supports a series of hooks for getting notified for when users switch between steps or exit. You can subscribe to these actions using the typical actions hash in your Route or Controller:

import Ember from 'ember' ; export default Ember.Route.extend({ actions : { introBeforeChange(previousStep, nextStep, introJSComponent, elementOfNewStep){ this .sendAnalytics(prevStep); } } });

Then pass the name of the action in the handlebars helper that renders the component below.

{{intro-js steps=steps start-if=true on-before-change=(action "introBeforeChange")}}

Called when the user clicks next (or uses their keyboard). Called before on-change . Given the currentStep, the nextStep, the introJSComponent, and the DOM element of the next step.

Called after on-before-change when the user moves a step (backwards or forward) in the introduction. Gives the current step, the introJS component isntance, and the element of the current step.

Called after on-change when the user moves a step (backwards or forward) in the introduction. Gives the current step, the introJS component isntance, and the element of the current step.

Called when the user quits the intro via the "Skip" button, hitting escape , or clicking outside the overlay. Given the current step, and the introJS component.

Called after on-before-exit when the user quits the intro via the "Skip" button, hitting escape , or clicking outside the overlay. Given the current step, and the introJS component.

Called when the user finishes the intro by clicking "Done" or hitting right on the keyboard until the end. Called with the last step and the introJS component instance.

Intro JS Options

Intro JS has a variety of options available to it. You can see the full list here, but we also provided the full list below. You'll notice that in the list below options all follow the dasherized convention of HTML and ember-cli filenames. The original list uses camelCase names, and so does IntroJS. Ember IntroJS will do the conversion for you.

You can also set other options using the Handlebars helper syntax: `

{{intro-js steps=steps show-bullets=true}}

Or you could extend your own base class to override defaults instead of specifying them every time in the Handlebars helper:

myapp/app/components/my-intro-js.js import IntroJSComponent from 'ember-introjs/components/intro-js' ; export default IntroJSComponent.extend({ 'exit-on-esc' : true });

You can also reopen the class:

import IntroJSComponent from 'ember-introjs/components/intro-js' ; IntroJSComponent.reopen({ 'exit-on-esc' : true });

property description steps For defining steps using JSON configuration (see this example) next-label Next button label prev-label Previous button label skip-label Skip button label done-label Done button label tooltip-position Default tooltip position tooltip-class Adding CSS class to all tooltips highlight-class Additional CSS class for the helperLayer exit-on-esc Exit introduction when pressing Escape button, true or false exit-on-overlay-click Exit introduction when clicking on overlay layer, true or false show-step-numbers Show steps number in the red circle or not, true or false keyboard-navigation Navigating with keyboard or not, true or false show-buttons Show introduction navigation buttons or not, true or false show-bullets Show introduction bullets or not, true or false show-progress Show introduction progress or not, true or false scroll-to-element Auto scroll to highlighted element if it's outside of viewport, true or false overlay-opacity Adjust the overlay opacity, Number disable-interaction Disable an interaction inside element or not, true or false helper-element-padding Set how much padding to be used around helper element

See setOption to see an example.

Testing Helpers

Ember IntroJS comes with a set of testing helpers.

To use them, first import them in your tests/test-helper.js file:

import './helpers/ember-introjs' ;

License

See the LICENSE file included in this repository.

Keep in mind that if you like to use Intro.JS for commercial use, you should buy a commercial license. You can find more information on the intro.js project site: https://introjs.com/#commercial

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

Code of Conduct