openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eit

ember-intl-tel-input

by Justin Lau
1.2.0 (see all)

An Ember.js addon for entering and validating international telephone numbers.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

782

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-intl-tel-input

Build Status npm version Dependency Status devDependency Status

An Ember.js addon for entering and validating international telephone numbers.

Please check out the demo page to see the addon in action.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

Installation

$ ember install ember-intl-tel-input

Basic Usage

Just place the {{intl-tel-input}} component in the handlebars template, as you would have guessed.

{{intl-tel-input}}

The component derives from Ember.TextField, anything you can do with the input helper can also be done with this component.

{{intl-tel-input value="555-5555"}}

With Utilities Script

With the utilities script included, the autoFormat and autoPlaceholder options are automatically enabled.

// ember-cli-build.js
module.exports = function(defaults) {
  var app = new EmberAddon(defaults, {
    intlTelInput: {
      includeUtilsScript: true, // default to false
    },
  });
};

{{intl-tel-input}}

Properties Binding

Use the following properties for binding:

  • value for input value
  • selectedCountryData for data of the currently selected country
  • number for formatted phone number
  • extension for the extension part of the number
  • numberType for the type of the current number
  • isValidNumber for the validity of the number
  • validationError for information about a validation error
{{intl-tel-input
  allowExtensions=true
  value=value
  selectedCountryData=selectedCountryData
  number=number
  extension=extension
  numberType=numberType
  isValidNumber=isValidNumber
  validationError=validationError}}

Lookup User's Country

intl-tel-input provides a convenient way to look up the user's country based on their IP addresses. This example uses Telize for demonstration.

// controller

geoIpLookupFunc: function(callback) {
  $.getJSON('//www.telize.com/geoip')
   .always(function(resp) {
     if (!resp || !resp.country_code) {
       callback('');
     }

     callback(resp.country_code);
   });
}

{{intl-tel-input
  defaultCountry="auto"
  geoIpLookup=geoIpLookupFunc}}

Running The Demo Page Locally

Run ember server, and visit the demo page at http://localhost:4200.

Credits

This is a wrapper library. It simply wraps the API of the original jQuery plugin created by Jack O'Connor into an Ember.js component.

The original jQuery plugin also depends on several other open-source libraries:

  • Flag images from region-flags
  • Original country data from mledoze's World countries in JSON, CSV and XML
  • Formatting/validation/example number code from Google's libphonenumber
  • Lookup user's country using ipinfo.io

This addon's demo page uses Telize for a fast, SSL-supported, yet FREE Geo IP service.

Telize no longer provide free services due to heavy abuse. The demo has switched over to ipinfo.io.

The layout and color theme of the demo page comes from Twitter's Bootstrap and Ember.js, respectively.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial