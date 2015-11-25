An Ember.js addon for entering and validating international telephone numbers.
Please check out the demo page to see the addon in action.
$ ember install ember-intl-tel-input
Just place the
{{intl-tel-input}} component in the handlebars template, as you would have guessed.
{{intl-tel-input}}
The component derives from
Ember.TextField, anything you can do with the input helper can also be done with this component.
{{intl-tel-input value="555-5555"}}
With the utilities script included, the
autoFormat and
autoPlaceholder options are automatically enabled.
// ember-cli-build.js
module.exports = function(defaults) {
var app = new EmberAddon(defaults, {
intlTelInput: {
includeUtilsScript: true, // default to false
},
});
};
{{intl-tel-input}}
Use the following properties for binding:
value for input value
selectedCountryData for data of the currently selected country
number for formatted phone number
extension for the extension part of the number
numberType for the type of the current number
isValidNumber for the validity of the number
validationError for information about a validation error
{{intl-tel-input
allowExtensions=true
value=value
selectedCountryData=selectedCountryData
number=number
extension=extension
numberType=numberType
isValidNumber=isValidNumber
validationError=validationError}}
intl-tel-input provides a convenient way to look up the user's country based on their IP addresses. This example uses Telize for demonstration.
// controller
geoIpLookupFunc: function(callback) {
$.getJSON('//www.telize.com/geoip')
.always(function(resp) {
if (!resp || !resp.country_code) {
callback('');
}
callback(resp.country_code);
});
}
{{intl-tel-input
defaultCountry="auto"
geoIpLookup=geoIpLookupFunc}}
Run
This is a wrapper library. It simply wraps the API of the original jQuery plugin created by Jack O'Connor into an Ember.js component.
The original jQuery plugin also depends on several other open-source libraries:
This addon's demo page uses Telize for a fast, SSL-supported, yet FREE Geo IP service.
Telize no longer provide free services due to heavy abuse. The demo has switched over to ipinfo.io.
The layout and color theme of the demo page comes from Twitter's Bootstrap and Ember.js, respectively.