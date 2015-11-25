An Ember.js addon for entering and validating international telephone numbers.

Please check out the demo page to see the addon in action.

Installation

$ ember install ember-intl-tel-input

Basic Usage

Just place the {{intl-tel-input}} component in the handlebars template, as you would have guessed.

{{intl-tel- input }}

The component derives from Ember.TextField , anything you can do with the input helper can also be done with this component.

{{intl-tel- input value= "555-5555" }}

With Utilities Script

With the utilities script included, the autoFormat and autoPlaceholder options are automatically enabled.

module .exports = function ( defaults ) { var app = new EmberAddon(defaults, { intlTelInput : { includeUtilsScript : true , }, }); };

{{intl-tel- input }}

Properties Binding

Use the following properties for binding:

value for input value

selectedCountryData for data of the currently selected country

number for formatted phone number

extension for the extension part of the number

numberType for the type of the current number

isValidNumber for the validity of the number

validationError for information about a validation error

{{intl-tel- input allowExtensions=true value=value selectedCountryData=selectedCountryData number=number extension=extension numberType=numberType isValidNumber=isValidNumber validationError=validationError}}

Lookup User's Country

intl-tel-input provides a convenient way to look up the user's country based on their IP addresses. This example uses Telize for demonstration.

geoIpLookupFunc : function ( callback ) { $.getJSON( '//www.telize.com/geoip' ) .always( function ( resp ) { if (!resp || !resp.country_code) { callback( '' ); } callback(resp.country_code); }); }

{{intl-tel- input defaultCountry= "auto" geoIpLookup=geoIpLookupFunc}}

Running The Demo Page Locally

Run ember server , and visit the demo page at http://localhost:4200.

Credits

This is a wrapper library. It simply wraps the API of the original jQuery plugin created by Jack O'Connor into an Ember.js component.

The original jQuery plugin also depends on several other open-source libraries:

Flag images from region-flags

Original country data from mledoze's World countries in JSON, CSV and XML

Formatting/validation/example number code from Google's libphonenumber

Lookup user's country using ipinfo.io

This addon's demo page uses Telize for a fast, SSL-supported, yet FREE Geo IP service.

Telize no longer provide free services due to heavy abuse. The demo has switched over to ipinfo.io.

The layout and color theme of the demo page comes from Twitter's Bootstrap and Ember.js, respectively.