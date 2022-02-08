Find unused translations in your Ember.js projects

Usage

npx ember-intl-analyzer

Configuration

ember-intl-analyzer can be configured by creating a config/ember-intl-analyzer.js file in your app:

export default { whitelist : [ /^countries\./ , /^currency\./, /^validations\.errors\./, /^[^.]+\.warnings\.[^.]+$/, ], };

whitelist

If you use dynamic translations keys like this:

this .intl.t( `countries. ${code} ` )

then ember-intl-analyzer can not easily understand what translation keys are being used here. In that case it will ignore the dynamic translation key and show the corresponding translations as unused.

To prevent that from happening you can configure a whitelist , which accepts an array of regular expressions that will be checked when looking for unused translations.

If your application has a lot of unused translations you can run the command with the --fix to remove them. Remember to double check your translations as dynamic translations need to be whitelisted or they will be removed!

Caveats

There are a number of things that we do not support yet. Have a look at the Issues before using this project.

