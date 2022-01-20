"in 1 day",
"2 years ago", etc.
Intl.PluralRules API
' instead of a slash
\
Intl.RelativeTime polyfill has been replaced with the native API which behaves entirely different than the previous older spec implementation (read about in the Migration Document)
intl.lookup() API will no longer return missing translation warnings
shortNumber formatting in favor of now supported native implementation using the
"notation" property i.e.,
this.intl.formatNumber(1000, {
notation: "compact" ,
compactDisplay: "short"
}); // -> 1k
All of this will result in smaller bundles, faster build times, and less work done on app boot.
When you're ready to upgrade, head over to the Migration Document to read more in detail about what changed.
Support for TypeScript has been added in
v5.5.0. If you have any custom types,
you can remove them now. When injecting the
intl service, type it like so:
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import type IntlService from 'ember-intl/services/intl';
export default class ExampleComponent extends Component {
@service declare intl: IntlService;
}
You may encounter seemingly unrelated type errors when updating to
ember-intl@^5.5.0, like:
./node_modules/@types/es-abstract/GetIntrinsic.d.ts(555,58): error TS2339: Property 'flat' does not exist on type 'any[]'.
./node_modules/@types/es-abstract/GetIntrinsic.d.ts(556,61): error TS2339: Property 'flatMap' does not exist on type 'any[]'.
./node_modules/@types/es-abstract/GetIntrinsic.d.ts(597,57): error TS2339: Property 'flat' does not exist on type 'any[]'.
./node_modules/@types/es-abstract/GetIntrinsic.d.ts(598,60): error TS2339: Property 'flatMap' does not exist on type 'any[]'.
./node_modules/@types/es-abstract/GetIntrinsic.d.ts(949,47): error TS2339: Property 'fromEntries' does not exist on type 'ObjectConstructor'.
./node_modules/@types/es-abstract/GetIntrinsic.d.ts(965,48): error TS2339: Property 'allSettled' does not exist on type 'PromiseConstructor'.
./node_modules/@types/es-abstract/GetIntrinsic.d.ts(1064,64): error TS2339: Property 'matchAll' does not exist on type 'String'.
./node_modules/@types/es-abstract/GetIntrinsic.d.ts(1082,65): error TS2339: Property 'trimStart' does not exist on type 'String'.
./node_modules/@types/es-abstract/GetIntrinsic.d.ts(1084,63): error TS2339: Property 'trimEnd' does not exist on type 'String'.
./node_modules/@types/es-abstract/GetIntrinsic.d.ts(1115,63): error TS2339: Property 'matchAll' does not exist on type 'String'.
./node_modules/@types/es-abstract/GetIntrinsic.d.ts(1133,64): error TS2339: Property 'trimStart' does not exist on type 'String'.
./node_modules/@types/es-abstract/GetIntrinsic.d.ts(1135,62): error TS2339: Property 'trimEnd' does not exist on type 'String'.
./node_modules/@types/es-abstract/GetIntrinsic.d.ts(1145,94): error TS2339: Property 'description' does not exist on type 'Symbol'.
./node_modules/@types/es-abstract/GetIntrinsic.d.ts(1153,44): error TS2339: Property 'matchAll' does not exist on type 'SymbolConstructor'.
./node_modules/@types/es-abstract/GetIntrinsic.d.ts(1163,93): error TS2339: Property 'description' does not exist on type 'Symbol'.
You can fix these by adding
ES2020 to your
compilerOptions.lib or setting
the
compilerOptions.target to
ES2020 in
tsconfig.json.
See #1426 for more details.
There's an ember-i18n-to-intl-migrator tool that is used to convert your translations files and application code to ember-intl.
If you have any questions or issues, please open in ember-i18n-to-intl-migrator/issues