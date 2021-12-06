openbase logo
eii

ember-intercom-io

by Mike North
1.2.1 (see all)

Deep intercom.io integration for Ember.js apps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.8K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-intercom-io

Build Status Code Climate Dependency Status devDependency Status Ember Observer Score

Intercom.io integration for Ember.js apps.

Setup

Install this addon with ember-cli ember install ember-intercom-io

Add the {{intercom-io}} component to one of your templates` The chat widget will appear whenever this component has been rendered, and should disappear whenever it's destroyed.

Configuration

In your config/environment.js file, you must provide your appId


module.exports = function(environment) {
  ...
  intercom: {
    appId: null, // <-- REPLACE WITH YOUR INTERCOM.IO app_id
    enabled: true, // <-- Setting to false in your testing environment prevents unneccessary network requests (true by default)
    userProperties: {
      createdAtProp: 'createdAt',
      emailProp: 'email',
      nameProp: 'name',
      userHashProp: 'hash',
      userIdProp: 'id'
    }
  },
  ...
};

Users vs Leads

In the intercom.io world, a lead is a visitor to your site or app, without an email or name associated with them. A user has a name and email, and is a good construct for tracking the history of all interactions w/ a single person.

You can make ember-intercom-io aware of a "user" context (shifting into "users" mode instead of "leads" mode) by adding an object to the intercom service (i.e., your user authentication service).

When the application updates the intercom.user object, changes will be sent to Intercom and reflected in your Intercom dashboard.

app/services/authentication.js

import Service, {inject as service} from '@ember/service';

export default Service.extend({
  intercom: service(), // the intercom service
  didLogin(user) {
    ...
    this.get('intercom').set('user.name', 'Joe Username');
    this.get('intercom').set('user.email', 'joe@example.com');
    this.get('intercom').set('user.createdAt', 1447135065173);
  }
});

Custom Properties

To send custom properties on to intercom, add them to the intercom.user object. All property names will be underscored prior to being sent. undefined values will be removed (however, null is kept).

  let customProperties = {
    myCustomThing: 1,
    numberOfCats: false,
    notDefined: undefined
  }
  set(this, 'intercom.user', customProperties);

becomes

{
  my_custom_thing: 1,
  number_of_cats: false
}

API

The intercom service exposes several public API methods that match Intercom.com's existing Javascript API. For full details on the client API, read the Intercom docs.

Properties

NameType
autoUpdateBoolean
hideDefaultLauncherBoolean
isOpenBoolean
isBootedBoolean
unreadCountInteger
userObject

Methods

The following intercom methods are implemented. See services/intercom.js for full details.

boot()

update()

shutdown()

hide()

show()

showMessages()

showNewMessage()

trackEvent()

getVisitorId() Returns the current id of the logged in user.

startTour() Your intercom account needs to support product tours

Events

Subscribe to events in your app with event listeners:

//fancy-component.js

...

intercom: service(),
newMessageAlert: on('intercom.unreadCountChange', function() {
    alert('Unread Count Changed!');
}),

...

Available Events

(Read the Intercom documentation for full details)[https://developers.intercom.com/v2.0/docs/intercom-javascript#section-intercomonhide]

Ember EventIntercom Event
hideonHide
showonShow
unreadCountChangeonUnreadCountChange

Installation

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install

Linting

  • npm run lint:hbs
  • npm run lint:js
  • npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

  • ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
  • ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
  • ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

Copyright (c) 2015 Levanto Financial, 2016-18 Mike Works, Inc.

