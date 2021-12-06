Intercom.io integration for Ember.js apps.
Install this addon with ember-cli
ember install ember-intercom-io
Add the
{{intercom-io}} component to one of your templates`
The chat widget will appear whenever this component has been rendered, and should disappear whenever it's destroyed.
In your
config/environment.js file, you must provide your
appId
module.exports = function(environment) {
...
intercom: {
appId: null, // <-- REPLACE WITH YOUR INTERCOM.IO app_id
enabled: true, // <-- Setting to false in your testing environment prevents unneccessary network requests (true by default)
userProperties: {
createdAtProp: 'createdAt',
emailProp: 'email',
nameProp: 'name',
userHashProp: 'hash',
userIdProp: 'id'
}
},
...
};
In the intercom.io world, a lead is a visitor to your site or app, without an email or name associated with them. A user has a name and email, and is a good construct for tracking the history of all interactions w/ a single person.
You can make
ember-intercom-io aware of a "user" context (shifting into "users" mode instead of "leads" mode) by adding an object to the
intercom service (i.e., your user authentication service).
When the application updates the
intercom.user object, changes will be sent to Intercom and reflected in your Intercom dashboard.
app/services/authentication.js
import Service, {inject as service} from '@ember/service';
export default Service.extend({
intercom: service(), // the intercom service
didLogin(user) {
...
this.get('intercom').set('user.name', 'Joe Username');
this.get('intercom').set('user.email', 'joe@example.com');
this.get('intercom').set('user.createdAt', 1447135065173);
}
});
To send custom properties on to intercom, add them to the
intercom.user object. All property names will be underscored prior to being sent.
undefined values will be removed (however,
null is kept).
let customProperties = {
myCustomThing: 1,
numberOfCats: false,
notDefined: undefined
}
set(this, 'intercom.user', customProperties);
becomes
{
my_custom_thing: 1,
number_of_cats: false
}
The
intercom service exposes several public API methods that match Intercom.com's
existing Javascript API. For full details on the client API, read the Intercom docs.
|Name
|Type
|autoUpdate
|Boolean
|hideDefaultLauncher
|Boolean
|isOpen
|Boolean
|isBooted
|Boolean
|unreadCount
|Integer
|user
|Object
The following intercom methods are implemented. See
services/intercom.js for full
details.
boot()
update()
shutdown()
hide()
show()
showMessages()
showNewMessage()
trackEvent()
getVisitorId() Returns the current id of the logged in user.
startTour() Your intercom account needs to support product tours
Subscribe to events in your app with event listeners:
//fancy-component.js
...
intercom: service(),
newMessageAlert: on('intercom.unreadCountChange', function() {
alert('Unread Count Changed!');
}),
...
Available Events
(Read the Intercom documentation for full details)[https://developers.intercom.com/v2.0/docs/intercom-javascript#section-intercomonhide]
|Ember Event
|Intercom Event
|hide
onHide
|show
onShow
|unreadCountChange
onUnreadCountChange
git clone this repository
npm install
npm run lint:hbs
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.
Copyright (c) 2015 Levanto Financial, 2016-18 Mike Works, Inc.