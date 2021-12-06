Intercom.io integration for Ember.js apps.

Setup

Install this addon with ember-cli ember install ember-intercom-io

Add the {{intercom-io}} component to one of your templates` The chat widget will appear whenever this component has been rendered, and should disappear whenever it's destroyed.

Configuration

In your config/environment.js file, you must provide your appId

module .exports = function ( environment ) { ... intercom: { appId : null , enabled : true , userProperties : { createdAtProp : 'createdAt' , emailProp : 'email' , nameProp : 'name' , userHashProp : 'hash' , userIdProp : 'id' } }, ... };

Users vs Leads

In the intercom.io world, a lead is a visitor to your site or app, without an email or name associated with them. A user has a name and email, and is a good construct for tracking the history of all interactions w/ a single person.

You can make ember-intercom-io aware of a "user" context (shifting into "users" mode instead of "leads" mode) by adding an object to the intercom service (i.e., your user authentication service).

When the application updates the intercom.user object, changes will be sent to Intercom and reflected in your Intercom dashboard.

app/services/authentication.js

import Service, {inject as service} from '@ember/service' ; export default Service.extend({ intercom : service(), didLogin(user) { ... this.get( 'intercom' ).set( 'user.name' , 'Joe Username' ); this .get( 'intercom' ).set( 'user.email' , 'joe@example.com' ); this .get( 'intercom' ).set( 'user.createdAt' , 1447135065173 ); } });

Custom Properties

To send custom properties on to intercom, add them to the intercom.user object. All property names will be underscored prior to being sent. undefined values will be removed (however, null is kept).

let customProperties = { myCustomThing : 1 , numberOfCats : false , notDefined : undefined } set (this, 'intercom.user', customProperties);

becomes

{ my_custom_thing : 1 , number_of_cats : false }

API

The intercom service exposes several public API methods that match Intercom.com's existing Javascript API. For full details on the client API, read the Intercom docs.

Properties

Name Type autoUpdate Boolean hideDefaultLauncher Boolean isOpen Boolean isBooted Boolean unreadCount Integer user Object

Methods

The following intercom methods are implemented. See services/intercom.js for full details.

boot()

update()

shutdown()

hide()

show()

showMessages()

showNewMessage()

trackEvent()

getVisitorId() Returns the current id of the logged in user.

startTour() Your intercom account needs to support product tours

Events

Subscribe to events in your app with event listeners:

... intercom: service(), newMessageAlert : on( 'intercom.unreadCountChange' , function ( ) { alert( 'Unread Count Changed!' ); }), ...

Available Events

(Read the Intercom documentation for full details)[https://developers.intercom.com/v2.0/docs/intercom-javascript#section-intercomonhide]

Ember Event Intercom Event hide onHide show onShow unreadCountChange onUnreadCountChange

Installation

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

Linting

npm run lint:hbs

npm run lint:js

npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

Copyright (c) 2015 Levanto Financial, 2016-18 Mike Works, Inc.