Adds an Ember tab to the browser's Developer Tools that allows you to inspect Ember objects in your application.
Install the extension from the Chrome Web Store.
OR:
yarn global add ember-cli
yarn install
yarn build to build the
dist directory
chrome://extensions in Chrome
Developer mode is checked
dist/chrome folder in the cloned repo
Install the Firefox addon.
OR:
yarn build to build the
dist directory
about:debugging in Firefox
dist/firefox/manifest.json file in the cloned repo
yarn build to build the
dist directory
chrome://extensions in Opera
Developer mode is checked
dist/chrome folder in the cloned repo
javascript: (function() { var s = document.createElement('script'); s.src = '//ember-extension.s3.amazonaws.com/dist_bookmarklet/load_inspector.js'; document.body.appendChild(s); }());
Internet explorer will open an iframe instead of a popup due to the lack of support for cross-origin messaging.
For development:
yarn serve:bookmarklet
javascript: (function() { var s = document.createElement('script'); s.src = 'http://localhost:9191/bookmarklet/load_inspector.js'; document.body.appendChild(s); }());
Run `yarn install && yarn global add ember-cli to install the required modules.
yarn build to build the files in the
dist directory
yarn watch To watch the files and re-build in
dist when anything changes (useful during development).
yarn test To run the tests in the terminal
yarn start To start the test server at
localhost:4200/testing/tests
Patch versions are only committed to the stable branch. So we need to cherry-pick the commits we need from master and bump stable to the new patch version.
git checkout stable
yarn changelog in your terminal.
yarn version --patch
git push --tags
git push
When releasing a major/minor version, master would already have this version set, so what we need to do is to merge master into stable and release.
git checkout stable
git merge -X theirs master
yarn changelog in your terminal.
yarn version (keep the same version number)
git push --tags
git push
package.json to the next major/minor version.
We can take a snapshot of the current inspector version to support a specific Ember version range. This allows us to stop supporting old Ember versions in master without breaking the published inspector for old Ember apps. It works by serving a different inspector version based on the current app's Ember version.
The Ember versions supported by the current inspector are indicated in the
emberVersionsSupported array in
package.json.
Here are the steps to lock an inspector version:
master. Skip this step if there are not new commits after the last release.
config/secrets.json file with the correct AWS credentials to push to S3. You can use
config/secrets.json.sample as a starting point.
stable) named after the Ember version range that will be supported by this branch. The min version in the range is the first element in the
emberVersionsSupported array in
package.json. The max version in the range is the first version that will not be supported. For example, a branch named
ember-0.0.0-2.7.0 means it supports Ember 0.0.0 -> 2.6.0, and a branch named
ember-2.7.0-3.4.0 means it supports Ember 2.7.0 -> Ember 3.3.2.
package.json's
emberVersionsSupported: add a second element that indicates the minimum Ember version the
master branch will not support.
yarn lock-version. This will build, compress, and upload this version to S3.
master branch.
package.json's
previousEmberVersionsSupported: add the first Ember version supported by the recently locked snapshot (the first element in the
emberVersionsSupported array).
package.json's
emberVersionsSupported: Take the last element from
previousEmberVersionsSupported and set it as the first element in this array. Set an empty string as the second element to indicate there's currently no maximum Ember version supported yet.
emberVersionsSupported array length should always be
2 indicating a [min, max] range.
Below is an example scenario that assumes the current
master branch supports Ember version 2.7.0+ and we want to lock the version such that
master will support 3.4.0+. It also assumes the last Ember Inspector version released was 3.9.0.
3.10.0 if there are unreleased commits in
master.
stable called
ember-2.7.0-3.4.0.
package.json's
emberVersionsSupported from
["2.7.0", ""] to
["2.7.0", "3.4.0"].
yarn lock-version.
master branch.
lock-3.4.0 (branch name here is not important).
package.json's
previousEmberVersionsSupported from
["0.0.0"] to
["0.0.0", "2.7.0"].
package.json's
emberVersionsSupported from
["2.7.0", ""] to
["3.4.0", ""].
master.
The Ember Inspector uses window messages, so if you are using window messages in your application code, make sure you verify the sender and add checks to your event listener so as not to conflict with the inspector's messages.