Displays SVG images inline.
ember install ember-inline-svg
{{inline-svg "path/to/file"}}
This will display the SVG found at
/public/path/to/file.svg (see below on how to change this).
You can specify a class for the element like so:
{{inline-svg "my-svg" class="foo"}}
Also, you can add/update
<title></title> by doing:
{{inline-svg 'mySVG' title="myTitle"}}
{{inline-svg 'mySVG' class="myClass" title="myTitle"}}
By default the addon expects to find your SVG images at
/public/, but you can change this
by setting the
svg.paths option in your application's ember-cli-build.js like so:
var app = new EmberApp({
svg: {
paths: [
'public/images',
'app/svgs'
]
}
});
SVGs are optimized by svgo by default.
You can configure this by setting the
svg.optimize options:
var app = new EmberApp({
svg: {
optimize: {
plugins: [
{ removeDoctype: false },
{ removeTitle: true },
{ removeDesc: true }
]
}
}
});
Please bear in mind that but default we are stripping
title from any svg with
removeTitle: true, you can
disable it with
removeTitle: false or alternatively, you can disable every optimization by doing:
var app = new EmberApp({
svg: {
optimize: false
}
});
SVGO now supports custom plugins.
See SVGO's plugins for examples on what you can do.
Eg, here's how you could strip IDs from all elements:
var app = new EmberApp({
svg: {
optimize: {
plugins: [
{
myCustomPlugin: {
type: "perItem",
fn: function(item) {
item.eachAttr(function(attr) {
if (attr.name === 'id') {
item.removeAttr('id')
}
});
}
}
}
]
}
}
});
Longer build times have two main causes:
.svg files
.svg files
You can easily run into this when using SVG fonts. By default
ember-inline-svg processes all
.svg files contained in the
/public directory. If your fonts live somewhere inside that directory, e.g.
/public/fonts, these files will be processed, although you will never use them (as inline SVGs).
A quick and easy fix is changing the
svg.paths option in the configuration. Just explicitly list all directories with images that you want processed by
ember-inline-svg.
If the longer build time is not caused by SVG fonts, but by actual SVG images that you actually need, you can turn off the optimization as a whole or individual plugins to remove or diminish another time-consuming build step.
Currently the caching does not work as expected. The bug is tracked in issue #15. We are positive, that fixing this bug will speed up the builds.
If you switch to a route that contains an
{{inline-svg}} helper and nothing is displayed, like really nothing, then this is caused by a failed assertion. Open the Dev Tools and you will see something like this:
Error: Assertion Failed: No SVG found for foo/bar/baz.svg
This happens, when you try to inline a non-exisent or wrongly addressed
.svg file.
foo/bar/baz.svg vs.
/foo/bar/baz.svg.
public is not part of the path. So use
foo.svg instead of
/public/foo.svg.
svg.paths option, check the following:
.svg file you're trying to inline is a direct or indirect child of any of the directories listed in
svg.paths.
/public/images/foo/bar.svg and your
svg.paths option is set to something like
['public/images'], you have to address the image with
foo/bar.svg, instead of the default
images/foo/bar.svg.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.