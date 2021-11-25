Displays SVG images inline.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.20 or above

Ember CLI v3.20 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-inline-svg

Usage

{{inline-svg "path/to/file"}}

This will display the SVG found at /public/path/to/file.svg (see below on how to change this).

You can specify a class for the element like so:

{{inline-svg "my-svg" class="foo"}}

Also, you can add/update <title></title> by doing:

{{inline-svg 'mySVG' title="myTitle"}} {{inline-svg 'mySVG' class="myClass" title="myTitle"}}

Configuring

SVG Paths

By default the addon expects to find your SVG images at /public/ , but you can change this by setting the svg.paths option in your application's ember-cli-build.js like so:

var app = new EmberApp({ svg : { paths : [ 'public/images' , 'app/svgs' ] } });

Optimizing

SVGs are optimized by svgo by default.

You can configure this by setting the svg.optimize options:

var app = new EmberApp({ svg : { optimize : { plugins : [ { removeDoctype : false }, { removeTitle : true }, { removeDesc : true } ] } } });

Please bear in mind that but default we are stripping title from any svg with removeTitle: true , you can disable it with removeTitle: false or alternatively, you can disable every optimization by doing:

var app = new EmberApp({ svg : { optimize : false } });

Custom Plugins

SVGO now supports custom plugins.

See SVGO's plugins for examples on what you can do.

Eg, here's how you could strip IDs from all elements:

var app = new EmberApp({ svg : { optimize : { plugins : [ { myCustomPlugin : { type : "perItem" , fn : function ( item ) { item.eachAttr( function ( attr ) { if (attr.name === 'id' ) { item.removeAttr( 'id' ) } }); } } } ] } } });

Troubleshooting

Atrociously slow build times >:[

Longer build times have two main causes:

huge .svg files

files lots of .svg files

You can easily run into this when using SVG fonts. By default ember-inline-svg processes all .svg files contained in the /public directory. If your fonts live somewhere inside that directory, e.g. /public/fonts , these files will be processed, although you will never use them (as inline SVGs).

A quick and easy fix is changing the svg.paths option in the configuration. Just explicitly list all directories with images that you want processed by ember-inline-svg .

If the longer build time is not caused by SVG fonts, but by actual SVG images that you actually need, you can turn off the optimization as a whole or individual plugins to remove or diminish another time-consuming build step.

Currently the caching does not work as expected. The bug is tracked in issue #15. We are positive, that fixing this bug will speed up the builds.

No SVG found / The Handlebars template is not rendered

If you switch to a route that contains an {{inline-svg}} helper and nothing is displayed, like really nothing, then this is caused by a failed assertion. Open the Dev Tools and you will see something like this:

Error: Assertion Failed: No SVG found for foo/bar/baz.svg

This happens, when you try to inline a non-exisent or wrongly addressed .svg file.

Check the spelling. Make sure that your path is without a leading slash, e.g. foo/bar/baz.svg vs. /foo/bar/baz.svg . The path is always absolute and not relative to the current URL. public is not part of the path. So use foo.svg instead of /public/foo.svg . If you fiddled around with the svg.paths option, check the following:

The .svg file you're trying to inline is a direct or indirect child of any of the directories listed in svg.paths .

file you're trying to inline is a direct or indirect child of any of the directories listed in . If the filename is something like /public/images/foo/bar.svg and your svg.paths option is set to something like ['public/images'] , you have to address the image with foo/bar.svg , instead of the default images/foo/bar.svg .

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.