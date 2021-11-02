ember-inline-edit provides inline editing for your ember apps. Has basic keyboard support, too.

Installation

ember install ember-inline-edit

Usage

Use the ember-inline-edit component and provide it a default value.

{{ember-inline-edit value=(readonly value) onSave=(action (mut value)) }}

This will give you a component that can be edited inline. To learn more, please check out our documentation.

Keyboard Support

Inside the inputs (the textarea, input fields, etc.), if the user hits enter , it does exactly what a click on the save button would do (i.e. sends an onSave action and closes the editor).

If the user hits esc , the editor closes and sends the onCancel action.

Please report any issues or bugs you find.