ember-inline-edit provides inline editing for your ember apps. Has basic keyboard support, too.
ember install ember-inline-edit
Use the
ember-inline-edit component and provide it a default value.
{{ember-inline-edit
value=(readonly value)
onSave=(action (mut value))
}}
This will give you a component that can be edited inline. To learn more, please check out our documentation.
Inside the inputs (the textarea, input fields, etc.), if the user hits
enter, it does exactly what a click on the save button would do (i.e. sends an
onSave action and closes the editor).
If the user hits
esc, the editor closes and sends the
onCancel action.
Please report any issues or bugs you find.