ember-inline-edit

by kindlyops
1.2.1 (see all)

Inline editing component for ember.js

Overview

Readme

Ember Observer Score CircleCI npm version

ember-inline-edit

ember-inline-edit provides inline editing for your ember apps. Has basic keyboard support, too.

Installation

ember install ember-inline-edit

Usage

Use the ember-inline-edit component and provide it a default value.

  {{ember-inline-edit
    value=(readonly value)
    onSave=(action (mut value))
  }}

This will give you a component that can be edited inline. To learn more, please check out our documentation.

Keyboard Support

Inside the inputs (the textarea, input fields, etc.), if the user hits enter, it does exactly what a click on the save button would do (i.e. sends an onSave action and closes the editor).

If the user hits esc, the editor closes and sends the onCancel action.

Issues? Bugs?

Please report any issues or bugs you find.

