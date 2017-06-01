openbase logo
ember-inject-script

by minutebase
0.0.3 (see all)

Easily inject 3rd party scripts in ember-cli apps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ember-inject-script

Inject 3rd party scripts into your ember-cli app, for example mixpanel, Typekit etc...

Installation

Install as an Ember CLI addon:

npm install --save-dev ember-inject-script

Usage

For example, lets configure Typekit.

loadScript returns a promise, so we can simply load in the Typekit JS and, when it's ready, call Typekit.load():

/* global Typekit */

import injectScript from 'ember-inject-script';
import config from 'your-app/config/environment';

export default {
  name: 'typekit',
  initialize: function() {
    var url = "//use.typekit.net/"+config.typekitID+".js";
    injectScript(url).then(function() {
      Typekit.load();
    });
  }
};

Developing

Installation

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running

  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

