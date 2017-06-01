Inject 3rd party scripts into your ember-cli app, for example mixpanel , Typekit etc...

Installation

Install as an Ember CLI addon:

npm install --save-dev ember-inject-script

Usage

For example, lets configure Typekit.

loadScript returns a promise, so we can simply load in the Typekit JS and, when it's ready, call Typekit.load() :

import injectScript from 'ember-inject-script' ; import config from 'your-app/config/environment' ; export default { name : 'typekit' , initialize : function ( ) { var url = "//use.typekit.net/" +config.typekitID+ ".js" ; injectScript(url).then( function ( ) { Typekit.load(); }); } };

Developing

Installation

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.