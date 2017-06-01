Inject 3rd party scripts into your ember-cli app, for example
mixpanel,
Typekit etc...
Install as an Ember CLI addon:
npm install --save-dev ember-inject-script
For example, lets configure Typekit.
loadScript returns a promise, so we can simply load in the Typekit JS and, when it's ready, call
Typekit.load():
/* global Typekit */
import injectScript from 'ember-inject-script';
import config from 'your-app/config/environment';
export default {
name: 'typekit',
initialize: function() {
var url = "//use.typekit.net/"+config.typekitID+".js";
injectScript(url).then(function() {
Typekit.load();
});
}
};
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.