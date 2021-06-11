Ember Inflector

Ember Inflector is a library for inflecting words between plural and singular forms. Ember Inflector aims to be compatible with ActiveSupport::Inflector from Ruby on Rails, including the ability to add your own inflections in your app.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.16 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install ember-inflector

Usage

All methods are always available from the ember-inflector module:

import Inflector from 'ember-inflector' ; import { singularize, pluralize } from 'ember-inflector' ; Inflector.inflector.singularize( "tacos" ); Inflector.inflector.pluralize( "taco" ); singularize( "tacos" ); pluralize( "taco" ); pluralize( 2 , "taco" ); pluralize( 2 , "tacos" , { withoutCount : true });

Custom Rules

If necessary you can setup special inflection rules for your application:

import Inflector from 'ember-inflector' ; Inflector.inflector.irregular( 'person' , 'people' ); Inflector.inflector.uncountable( 'sheep' );

Template Helpers

pluralize

Pluralize a word

{{pluralize "taco"}} -> tacos

Specify a count with the word, with the pluralization being based on the number of items.

{{pluralize 1 "taco"}} -> 1 taco {{pluralize 2 "taco"}} -> 2 tacos

Specify a count with the word, with the pluralization being based on the number of items. Specify without-count=true to return on the word without the number.

{{pluralize 1 "taco" without-count=true}} -> taco {{pluralize 2 "taco" without-count=true}} -> tacos

singularize

{{singularize 'octopi'}} -> octopus

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.