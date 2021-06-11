openbase logo
ember-inflector

by emberjs
4.0.2 (see all)

ember-inflector goal is to be rails compatible.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

178K

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Ember Inflector CI

Ember Inflector is a library for inflecting words between plural and singular forms. Ember Inflector aims to be compatible with ActiveSupport::Inflector from Ruby on Rails, including the ability to add your own inflections in your app.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.16 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install ember-inflector

Usage

All methods are always available from the ember-inflector module:

import Inflector from 'ember-inflector';
import { singularize, pluralize } from 'ember-inflector';

Inflector.inflector.singularize("tacos"); // taco
Inflector.inflector.pluralize("taco"); // tacos

singularize("tacos"); // taco
pluralize("taco"); // tacos

pluralize(2, "taco"); // 2 tacos
pluralize(2, "tacos", { withoutCount: true }); // tacos

Custom Rules

If necessary you can setup special inflection rules for your application:

import Inflector from 'ember-inflector';

Inflector.inflector.irregular('person', 'people');
Inflector.inflector.uncountable('sheep');

Template Helpers

pluralize

Pluralize a word

{{pluralize "taco"}} -> tacos

Specify a count with the word, with the pluralization being based on the number of items.

{{pluralize 1 "taco"}} -> 1 taco
{{pluralize 2 "taco"}} -> 2 tacos

Specify a count with the word, with the pluralization being based on the number of items. Specify without-count=true to return on the word without the number.

{{pluralize 1 "taco" without-count=true}} -> taco
{{pluralize 2 "taco" without-count=true}} -> tacos

singularize

{{singularize 'octopi'}} -> octopus

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

