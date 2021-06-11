Ember Inflector is a library for inflecting words between plural and singular forms. Ember Inflector aims to be compatible with ActiveSupport::Inflector from Ruby on Rails, including the ability to add your own inflections in your app.
ember install ember-inflector
All methods are always available from the
ember-inflector module:
import Inflector from 'ember-inflector';
import { singularize, pluralize } from 'ember-inflector';
Inflector.inflector.singularize("tacos"); // taco
Inflector.inflector.pluralize("taco"); // tacos
singularize("tacos"); // taco
pluralize("taco"); // tacos
pluralize(2, "taco"); // 2 tacos
pluralize(2, "tacos", { withoutCount: true }); // tacos
If necessary you can setup special inflection rules for your application:
import Inflector from 'ember-inflector';
Inflector.inflector.irregular('person', 'people');
Inflector.inflector.uncountable('sheep');
Pluralize a word
{{pluralize "taco"}} -> tacos
Specify a count with the word, with the pluralization being based on the number of items.
{{pluralize 1 "taco"}} -> 1 taco
{{pluralize 2 "taco"}} -> 2 tacos
Specify a count with the word, with the pluralization being based on the number of items. Specify
without-count=true to return on the word without the number.
{{pluralize 1 "taco" without-count=true}} -> taco
{{pluralize 2 "taco" without-count=true}} -> tacos
{{singularize 'octopi'}} -> octopus
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.