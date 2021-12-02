Demo: ember-infinity.github.io/ember-infinity/
Simple, flexible infinite scrolling for Ember CLI Apps. Works out of the box with the Kaminari Gem.
ember install ember-infinity
As of
v2.0.0, we support Node 10 and above. We test against
ember-source > 3.8. Try out
v2.0.0. If it doesn't work or you don't have the right polyfills because you are on an older Ember version, then
v1.4.9 will be your best bet.
ember-infinity exposes 3 consumable items for your application.
infinity service
infinity-loader component
Route Mixin (deprecated and removed as of 1.1). If you still want to upgrade, but keep your Route mixins, install
1.0.2. See old docs (here)[https://github.com/ember-infinity/ember-infinity/blob/2e0cb02e5845a97cad8783893cd7f4ddcf5dc5a7/README.md]
Ember Infinity is based on a component-service approach wherein your application is viewed as an interaction between your components (ephemeral state) and service (long term state).
As a result, we can intelligently store your model state to provide you the ability to cache and invalidate your cache when you need to. If you provide an optional
infinityCache timestamp (in ms), the infinity service
model hook will return the existing collection (and not make a network request) if the timestamp has not yet expired. Be careful as this will also circumvent your ability to receive fresh data on every route visit.
Moreover, you are not restricted to only fetching items in the route. Fetch away in any top-level component!
Let's see how simple it is to fetch a list of products. Instead of
this.store.query('product') or
this.store.findAll('product'), you simply invoke
this.infinity.model('product') and under the hood,
ember-infinity will query the store and manage fetching new records for you!
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class InfinityRoute extends Route {
@service infinity
model() {
return this.infinity.model('product');
}
}
{{#each model as |product|}}
<h1>{{product.name}}</h1>
<h2>{{product.description}}</h2>
{{/each}}
<InfinityLoader @infinityModel={{model}} />
Whenever the
infinity-loader component is in view, we will fetch the next page for you.
By default,
ember-infinity expects the server response to contain something about how many total pages it can expect to fetch.
ember-infinity defaults to looking for something like
meta: { total_pages: 20 } in your response. See Advanced Usage.
Let's look at a more complicated example using multiple infinity models in a route. Super easy!
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import RSVP from 'rsvp';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class InfinityRoute extends Route {
@service infinity;
model() {
return RSVP.hash({
products: this.infinity.model('product'),
users: this.infinity.model('user')
});
}
}
{{!-- templates/products.hbs --}}
<aside>
{{#each model.users as |user|}}
<h1>{{user.username}}</h1>
{{/each}}
<InfinityLoader @infinityModel={{model.users}} />
</aside>
<section>
{{#each model.products as |product|}}
<h1>{{product.name}}</h1>
<h2>{{product.description}}</h2>
{{/each}}
<InfinityLoader @infinityModel={{model.products}} />
<section>
The infinity service also exposes 5 methods to fetch & mutate your collection:
The
model hook will fetch the first page you request and pass the result to your template.
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class ProductsRoute extends Route {
@service infinity;
model() {
return this.infinity.model('product');
}
}
Moreover, if you want to intelligently cache your infinity model, pass
{ infinityCache: timestamp } and we will return the cached collection if the future timestamp is less than the current time (in ms) if your users revisit the same route.
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class ProductsRoute extends Route {
@service infinity;
model() {
return this.infinity.model('product', { infinityCache: 36000 }); // timestamp expiry of 10 minutes (in ms)
}
}
Let's see an example of using
replace.
import Controller from '@ember/routing/route';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class Products extends Route {
@service infinity;
actions: {
/**
@method filterProducts
@param {String} query
*/
async filterProducts(query) {
let products = await this.store.query('product', { query });
// model is the collection returned from the route model hook
this.infinity.replace(get(this, 'model'), products);
}
}
}
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class ProductsRoute extends Route {
@service infinity
model() {
return this.infinity.model('product');
}
}
<input type="search" placeholder="Search Products" oninput={{action "filterProducts"}} />
{{#each model as |product|}}
<h1>{{product.name}}</h1>
<h2>{{product.description}}</h2>
{{/each}}
<InfinityLoader @infinityModel={{model.products}} />
If you want to use closure actions with
ember-infinity and the
infinity-loader component, you need to be a little bit more explicit. Generally you should let the infinity service handle fetching records for you, but if you have a special case, this is how you would do it:
See the Ember docs on passing actions to components here.
import Controller from '@ember/routing/route';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
export default class ProductsController extends Controller {
@service infinity
/**
Note this must be handled by you. An action will be called with the result of your Route model hook from the `infinity-loader` component, similar to this:
// closure action in infinity-loader component
get(this, 'infinityLoad')(infinityModelContent);
@method loadMoreProduct
@param {InfinityModel} products
*/
@action
loadMoreProduct(products) {
// Perform other logic ....
this.infinity.infinityLoad(products);
}
}
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class ProductsRoute extends Route {
@service infinity
model() {
return this.infinity.model('product');
}
}
{{!-- some nested component in your template file where action bubbling does not reach your route --}}
{{#each model as |product|}}
<h1>{{product.name}}</h1>
<h2>{{product.description}}</h2>
{{/each}}
{{infinity-loader infinityModel=model infinityLoad=(action "loadMoreProduct")}}
In the world of optimistic route transitions & skeleton UI, it's necessary to return a POJO or similar primitive to Ember's Route#model hook to ensure the transition is not blocked by promise.
model() {
return {
posts: this.infinity.model('post')
};
}
By default,
ember-infinity will send pagination parameters as part of a GET request as follows
/items?per_page=5&page=1
and will expect to receive metadata in the response payload via a
total_pages param in a
meta object
{
items: [
{id: 1, name: 'Test'},
{id: 2, name: 'Test 2'}
],
meta: {
total_pages: 3
}
}
If you wish to customize some aspects of the JSON contract for pagination, you may do so via your model hook. For example, you may want to customize the following:
Default:
per_page,
page,
meta.total_pages,
meta.count,
Example Customization shown below:
per,
pg,
meta.total,
meta.records,
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class ProductsRoute extends Route {
@service infinity
model() {
/* Load pages of the Product Model, starting from page 1, in groups of 12. Also set query params by handing off to infinityModel */
return this.infinity.model('product', { perPage: 12, startingPage: 1,
perPageParam: 'per', pageParam: 'pg', totalPagesParam: 'meta.total', countParam: 'meta.records' });
}
}
This will result in request query params being sent out as follows
/items?per=5&pg=1
and
ember-infinity will be set up to parse the total number of pages from a JSON response like this:
{
items: [
...
],
meta: {
total: 3
}
}
You can also prevent the
per_page or
page parameters from being sent by setting
perPageParam or
pageParam to
null, respectively.
Moreover, if your backend passes the total number of records instead of total pages, then as it's replacement, set the
countParam.
Lastly, if you need some global configuration for these params, setup an extended infinity model to import in each of your routes.
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import { inject } from '@ember/service';
export default class ProductsRoute extends Route {
@service infinity
model() {
return this.infinity.model('product', {
perPage: 20,
startingPage: 1,
perPageParam: 'page[size]',
pageParam: 'page[number]'
});
},
}
If you are serving a continuously updating stream, it's helpful to keep track
of your place in the list while paginating to avoid duplicates. This is known
as cursor-based pagination and is common in popular APIs like Twitter,
Facebook, and Instagram. Instead of relying on
page_number to paginate,
you'll want to extract the
min_id or
min_updated_at from each page of
results, so that you can fetch the next page without risking duplicates if new
items are added to the top of the list by other users in between requests.
To do this, implement the
afterInfinityModel hook as follows:
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import InfinityModel from 'ember-infinity/lib/infinity-model';
const ExtendedInfinityModel = InfinityModel.extend({
buildParams() {
let params = this._super(...arguments);
params['min_id']: get(this, '_minId'); // where `this` is the infinityModel instance
params['min_updated_at']: get(this, '_minUpdatedAt');
return params;
},
afterInfinityModel(posts) {
let loadedAny = posts.get('length') > 0;
this.set('canLoadMore', loadedAny);
this.set('_minId', posts.get('lastObject.id'));
this.set('_minUpdatedAt', posts.get('lastObject.updated_at').toISOString());
}
});
export default class PostsRoute extends Route {
@service infinity
model() {
return this.infinity.model('post', {}, ExtendedInfinityModel);
}
}
You can also provide additional static parameters to
infinityModel that
will be passed to your backend server in addition to the
pagination params. For instance, in the following example a
category
parameter is added:
return this.infinity.model('product', { perPage: 12, startingPage: 1,
category: 'furniture' });
As of 1.0+, you can override or extend the behavior of Ember Infinity by providing a class that extends InfinityModel as a third argument to the Route#infinityModel hook.
import InfinityModel from 'ember-infinity/lib/infinity-model';
const ExtendedInfinityModel = InfinityModel.extend({
buildParams() {
let params = this._super(...arguments);
params['category_id'] = get(this, 'global.categoryId');
return params;
}
});
export default class ProductsRoute extends Route {
@service infinity
@service global
@computed('global.categoryId')
get categoryId() {
return get(this, 'global.categoryId');
}
model() {
const { global } = this;
this.infinity.model('product', {}, ExtendedInfinityModel.extend({ global }));
}
}
There is a lot you can do with this! Here is a simple use case where, say you have an API that does not return
total_pages or
count and you also don't need a loading spinner. Just set
canLoadMore to true and
ember-infinity will always try to fetch new records when the
infinity-loader comes into viewport.
import InfinityModel from 'ember-infinity/lib/infinity-model';
class ExtendedInfinityModel extends InfinityModel {
canLoadMore = true;
}
export default class ProductsRoute extends Route {
@service infinity
model() {
this.infinity.model('product', {}, ExtendedInfinityModel.extend());
}
}
isLoaded says if the model is loaded after fetching results
loadingMore says if the model is currently loading more items
isError says if the fetch failed
The infinity model also provides following hooks:
afterInfinityModel
In some cases, a single call to your data store isn't enough. The
afterInfinityModel
method is available for those cases when you need to chain together functions or
promises after fetching a model.
As a simple example, let's say you had a blog and just needed to set a property on each Post model after fetching all of them:
ember-infinity Service approach
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import InfinityModel from 'ember-infinity/lib/infinity-model';
const ExtendedInfinityModel = InfinityModel.extend({
afterInfinityModel(posts) {
this.setEach('author', 'Jane Smith');
}
});
export default class PostsRoute extends Route {
@service infinity
model() {
return this.infinity.model('post', {}, ExtendedInfinityModel);
}
}
As a more complex example, let's say you had a blog with Posts and Authors as separate related models and you needed to extract an association from Posts. In that case, return the collection you want from afterInfinityModel:
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import InfinityModel from 'ember-infinity/lib/infinity-model';
const ExtendedInfinityModel = InfinityModel.extend({
afterInfinityModel(posts) {
return posts.mapBy('author').uniq();
}
});
export default class PostsRoute extends Route {
@service infinity
model() {
return this.infinity.model('post', {}, ExtendedInfinityModel);
}
}
afterInfinityModel should return either a promise, ArrayProxy, or a
falsy value. The returned value, when not falsy, will take the place of the
resolved promise object and, if it is a promise, will hold execution until resolved.
In the case of a falsy value, the original promise result is used.
So relating this to the examples above... In the first example,
afterInfinityModel
does not have an explicit return defined so the original posts promise result is used.
In the second example, the returned collection of authors is used.
infinityModelUpdated
Triggered on the route whenever new objects are pushed into the infinityModel.
Args:
lastPageLoaded
totalPages
infinityModel
infinityModelLoaded
Triggered on InfinityModel when is fully loaded.
Args:
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import InfinityModel from 'ember-infinity/lib/infinity-model';
const ExtendedInfinityModel = InfinityModel.extend({
infinityModelUpdated({ lastPageLoaded, totalPages, newObjects }) {
Ember.Logger.debug('updated with more items');
},
infinityModelLoaded({ totalPages }) {
Ember.Logger.info('no more items to load');
}
});
export default class ProductsRoute extends Route {
@service infinity
model() {
return this.infinity.model('product', { perPage: 12, startingPage: 1 }, ExtendedInfinityModel);
}
}
Chances are you'll want to scroll some source other than the default ember-data store to infinity. You can do that by injecting your store into the route and specifying the store to the infinityModel options:
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class ProductsRoute extends Route {
@service infinity
@service('my-custom-store') customStore
model(params) {
return this.infinity.model('product', {
perPage: 12,
startingPage: 1,
store: this.customStore, // custom ember-data store or ember-redux / ember-cli-simple-store / your own hand rolled store (see dummy app)
storeFindMethod: 'findAll' // should return a promise (optional if custom store method uses `query`)
})
}
}
The
infinity-loader component as some extra options to make working with it easy! It is based on the IntersectionObserver API. In essence, instead of basing your scrolling on Events (synchronous), it instead behaves asynchronously, thus not blocking the main thread.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Intersection_Observer_API
Closure actions are enabled in the
1.0.0 series.
<InfinityLoader
@infinityModel={{model}}
@infinityLoad={{action "loadMoreProducts"}} />
<InfinityLoader
@infinityModel={{model}}
@hideOnInfinity={{true}} />
Now, when the Infinity Model is fully loaded, the
infinity-loader will hide itself and set
isDoneLoading to
true.
Versions less than 1.0.0 called this property destroyOnInfinity
<InfinityLoader
@infinityModel={{model}}
@infinityLoad={{action "loadMoreProducts"}}
@developmentMode={{true}} />
This simply stops the
infinity-loader from fetching triggering loads, so that
you can work on its appearance.
<InfinityLoader
@infinityModel={{model}}
@infinityLoad={{action "loadMoreProducts"}}
loadingText="Loading..."
loadedText="Loaded!" />
By default, the
infinity-loader will just output a
span showing its status.
{{#infinity-loader infinityModel=model infinityLoad=(action "infinityLoad")}}
<img src="loading-spinner.gif" />
{{/infinity-loader}}
If you provide a block to the component, it will render the block instead of
rendering
loadingText or
loadedText. This will allow you to provide your
own custom markup or styling for the loading state.
.infinity-loader {
background-color: wheat;
&.reached-infinity {
background-color: lavender;
}
}
When the Infinity Model loads entirely, the
reached-infinity class is added to the
component.
ember generate infinity-template
Will install the default
infinity-loader template into your host app, at
app/templates/components/infinity-loader.
<InfinityLoader @scrollable="#content" />
You can optionally pass in a CSS style selector string. If not present, scrollable will default to using the window. This is useful for scrollable areas that are constrained in the window.
<InfinityLoader @loadPrevious={{true}} />
<ul>...</ul>
<InfinityLoader />
To load elements above your list on load, place an infinity-loader component above the list with `loadPrevious=true`.
<InfinityLoader @triggerOffset={{offset}} />
You can optionally pass an offset value. This value will be used when calculating if the bottom of the scrollable has been reached.
<InfinityLoader @eventDebounce={{50}} />
Default is 50ms. You can optionally pass a debounce time to delay loading the list when reach bottom of list
ember-infinity with button
You can use the service loading magic of ember-infinity without using the InfinityLoader component.
load-more-button.js:
export default class InfinityComponent extends Component {
@service infinity
loadText = 'Load more';
loadedText = 'Loaded';
onClick() {
this.infinity.infinityLoad(this.infinityModel);
}
}
load-more-button.hbs:
{{#if @infinityModel.reachedInfinity}}
<button>{{loadedText}}</button>
{{else}}
<button>{{loadText}}</button>
{{/if}}
template.hbs:
<ul class="test-list">
{{#each @model as |item|}}
<li>{{item.name}}</li>
{{/each}}
</ul>
<LoadMoreButton @infinityModel={{model}} />
template.hbs:
{{#if hasClickedLoadMore}}
{{infinity-loader infinityModel=model triggerOffset=400}}
{{else}}
<button {{action (toggle 'hasClickedLoadMore' this)}}>Load more</button>
{{/if}}
The basic idea here is to:
If your route loads on page 3, it will fetch page 2 on load. As the user scrolls up, it will fetch page 1 and stop loading from there. If you are already on page 1, no actions will be fired to fetch the previous page.
<ul>
<InfinityLoader
@infinityModel={{model}}
@loadPrevious={{true}}
@loadedText={{null}}
@loadingText={{null}} />
{{#each @model as |item|}}
<li>{{item.id}}. {{item.name}}</li>
{{/each}}
<InfinityLoader
@infinityModel={{model}}
@loadingText="Loading more awesome records..."
@loadedText="Loaded all the records!"
@triggerOffset={{500}} />
</ul>
Coming
Testing can be a breeze once you have an example. So here is an example! Note this is using Ember's new testing APIs.
import { find, findAll, visit, waitFor, waitUntil } from '@ember/test-helpers';
test('fetches more data when scrolled into viewport', async function(assert) {
await visit('/infinity-scrollable');
assert.equal(findAll('.t-items').length, 10);
assert.equal(findAll('.infinity-scrollable.inactive').length, 1, 'component is inactive before fetching more data');
document.querySelector('.infinity-scrollable').scrollIntoView();
await waitFor('.infinity-scrollable.inactive');
assert.equal(findAll('.t-items').length, 20);
assert.equal(findAll('.infinity-scrollable.inactive').length, 1, 'component is inactive after fetching more data');
});
test('fetch more data using waitUntil', async function(assert) {
await visit('/infinity-scrollable');
assert.equal(findAll('.t-items').length, 10);
assert.equal(findAll('.infinity-scrollable.inactive').length, 1, 'component is inactive before fetching more data');
document.querySelector('.infinity-scrollable').scrollIntoView();
await waitUntil(() => {
return findAll('.t-items').length === 20;
});
assert.equal(findAll('.t-items').length, 20);
assert.equal(findAll('.infinity-scrollable.inactive').length, 1, 'component is inactive after fetching more data');
});