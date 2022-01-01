Detect if an Ember View or Component is in the viewport @ 60FPS
This Ember addon adds a simple, highly performant Service or modifier to your app. This library will allow you to check if a
Component or DOM element has entered the browser's viewport. By default, this uses the
IntersectionObserver API if it detects it the DOM element is in your user's browser – failing which, it falls back to using
requestAnimationFrame, then if not available, the Ember run loop and event listeners.
We utilize pooling techniques to reuse Intersection Observers and rAF observers in order to make your app as performant as possible and do as little works as possible.
ember install ember-in-viewport
Usage is simple. First, inject the service to your component and start "watching" DOM elements.
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class MyClass extends Component {
@service inViewport
@action
setupInViewport() {
const loader = document.getElementById('loader');
const viewportTolerance = { bottom: 200 };
const { onEnter, _onExit } = this.inViewport.watchElement(loader, { viewportTolerance });
// pass the bound method to `onEnter` or `onExit`
onEnter(this.didEnterViewport.bind(this));
}
didEnterViewport() {
// do some other stuff
this.infinityLoad();
}
willDestroy() {
// need to manage cache yourself
const loader = document.getElementById('loader');
this.inViewport.stopWatching(loader);
super.willDestroy(...arguments);
}
}
<ul>
<li></li>
...
</ul>
<div id="loader"></div>
You can also use
Modifiers as well. Using modifiers cleans up the boilerplate needed and is shown in a later example.
To use with the service based approach, simply pass in the options to
watchElement as the second argument.
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class MyClass extends Component {
@service inViewport
@action
setupInViewport() {
const loader = document.getElementById('loader');
const { onEnter, _onExit } = this.inViewport.watchElement(
loader,
{
viewportTolerance: { bottom: 200 },
intersectionThreshold: 0.25,
scrollableArea: '#scrollable-area'
}
);
}
}
You can set application wide defaults for
ember-in-viewport in your app (they are still manually overridable inside of a Component). To set new defaults, just add a config object to
config/environment.js, like so:
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
// ...
viewportConfig: {
viewportUseRAF : true,
viewportSpy : false,
viewportListeners : [],
intersectionThreshold : 0,
scrollableArea : null,
viewportTolerance: {
top : 0,
left : 0,
bottom : 0,
right : 0
}
}
};
};
// Note if you want to disable right and left in-viewport triggers, set these values to `Infinity`.
Using with Modifiers is easy.
You can either use our built in modifier
{{in-viewport}} or a more verbose, but potentially more flexible generic modifier. Let's start with the former.
{{in-viewport}} modifier on target element
options are optional - see Advanced usage (options)
<ul class="list">
<li></li>
<li></li>
<div {{in-viewport onEnter=(fn this.onEnter artwork) onExit=this.onExit scrollableArea=".list"}}>
List sentinel
</div>
</ul>
This modifier is useful for a variety of scenarios where you need to watch a sentinel. With template only components, functionality like this is even more important! If you have logic that currently uses the
did-insert modifier to start watching an element, try this one out!
If you need more than our built in modifier...
did-insert hook inside a component
Note - This is in lieu of a
did-enter-viewport modifier, which we plan on adding in the future. Compared to the solution below,
did-enter-viewport won't need a container (
this) passed to it. But for now, to start using modifiers, this is the easy path.
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class MyClass extends Component {
@service inViewport
@action
setupInViewport() {
const loader = document.getElementById('loader');
const viewportTolerance = { bottom: 200 };
const { onEnter, _onExit } = this.inViewport.watchElement(loader, { viewportTolerance });
onEnter(this.didEnterViewport.bind(this));
}
didEnterViewport() {
// do some other stuff
this.infinityLoad();
}
willDestroy() {
// need to manage cache yourself
const loader = document.getElementById('loader');
this.inViewport.stopWatching(loader);
super.willDestroy(...arguments);
}
}
<div {{did-insert this.setupInViewport}}>
{{yield}}
</div>
Options as the second argument to
inViewport.watchElement include:
intersectionThreshold: decimal or array
Default: 0
A single number or array of numbers between 0.0 and 1.0. A value of 0.0 means the target will be visible when the first pixel enters the viewport. A value of 1.0 means the entire target must be visible to fire the didEnterViewport hook. Similarily, [0, .25, .5, .75, 1] will fire didEnterViewport every 25% of the target that is visible. (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Intersection_Observer_API#Thresholds)
Some notes:
didExitViewport that the target is initially offscreen. Similarily, this is possible to notify if onscreen when your site loads.
didExitViewport hook fired due to our use of the
isIntersecting property. See last comment here: https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=713819 for purpose of
isIntersecting
didExitViewport fire, set your
intersectionThreshold to
[0, 1.0]. When set to just
1.0, when the element is 99% visible and still has isIntersecting as true, when the element leaves the viewport, the element isn't applicable to the observer anymore, so the callback isn't called again.
didEnterViewport and
didExitViewport at the appropriate time.
scrollableArea: string | HTMLElement
Default: null
A CSS selector for the scrollable area. e.g.
".my-list"
viewportSpy: boolean
Default:
false
viewportSpy: true is often useful when you have "infinite lists" that need to keep loading more data.
viewportSpy: false is often useful for one time loading of artwork, metrics, etc when the come into the viewport.
If you support IE11 and detect and run logic
onExit, then it is necessary to have this
true to that the requestAnimationFrame watching your sentinel is not torn down.
When
true, the library will continually watch the
Component and re-fire hooks whenever it enters or leaves the viewport. Because this is expensive, this behaviour is opt-in. When false, the intersection observer will only watch the
Component until it enters the viewport once, and then it unbinds listeners. This reduces the load on the Ember run loop and your application.
NOTE: If using IntersectionObserver (default), viewportSpy wont put too much of a tax on your application. However, for browsers (Safari < 12.1) that don't currently support IntersectionObserver, we fallback to rAF. Depending on your use case, the default of
false may be acceptable.
viewportTolerance: object
Default:
{ top: 0, left: 0, bottom: 0, right: 0 }
This option determines how accurately the
Component needs to be within the viewport for it to be considered as entered. Add bottom margin to preemptively trigger didEnterViewport.
For IntersectionObserver, this property interpolates to rootMargin.
For rAF, this property will use
bottom tolerance and measure against the height of the container to determine when to trigger didEnterViewport.
Also, if your sentinel (the watched element) is a zero-height element, ensure that the sentinel actually is able to enter the viewport.
|Chrome
|51 [1]
|Firefox (Gecko)
|55 [2]
|MS Edge
|15
|Internet Explorer
|Not supported
|Opera [1]
|38
|Safari
|Safari Technology Preview
|Chrome for Android
|59
|Android Browser
|56
|Opera Mobile
|37
isIntersecting until later versions.
dom.IntersectionObserver.enabled.
ember serve
ember test
ember test --serve
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.
