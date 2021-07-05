This will make in-element (see RFC 287) available in all Ember versions starting at 2.12.

For Ember versions without native support this addon will use the already available private -in-element , using an AST transform, so no run-time overhead will occur.

Compatibility

Ember.js v2.12 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install ember-in-element-polyfill

Usage

Install the polyfill and use {{#in-element}} as specified in RFC 287.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

Credits

This polyfill was originally developed by Simon Ihmig @ kaliber5.

Many thanks to all the additional contributors!

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.