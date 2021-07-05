This will make
in-element (see RFC 287) available in all Ember versions
starting at 2.12.
For Ember versions without native support this addon will use the already available private
-in-element, using an AST
transform, so no run-time overhead will occur.
ember install ember-in-element-polyfill
Install the polyfill and use
{{#in-element}} as specified in RFC 287.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This polyfill was originally developed by Simon Ihmig @ kaliber5.
Many thanks to all the additional contributors!
This project is licensed under the MIT License.