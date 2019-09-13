Ember-Impagination is an Ember binding for Impagination, a front-end data-layer for the paginated API on your server. Ember-Impagination leverages the power of Glimmer and provides your component the data it needs to render quickly each and every time.
Impagination README: Whatever your use-case: infinite scrolling lists, a carousel browser, or even a classic page-by-page result list, Impagination frees you to focus on what you want to do with your data, not the micro-logistics of when to fetch it. All you provide Impagination is the logic to fetch a single page, plus how many pages you want it to pre-fetch ahead of you, and it will figure out the rest. Impagination is built using an event-driven immutable style, so it is ideal for use with UI frameworks like Ember . . .
Hence, we present Ember-Impagination.
Ember-Impagination provides you with a component,
{{impagination-dataset as |data|}}, you can use to feed data into
your templates while having that data look exactly like an
Ember.Array.
Note: Ember-Impagination does not provide any of the visual elements in a system like infinite scroll. You'll still need to use a special component like
virtual-eachor
ember-collection. Instead, Ember-Impagination simplifies feeding your components fetched data.
ember install ember-impagination
The demo presents a finite scroll implementation of Ember-Impagination. It scrolls through the ROYGBIV color spectrum by loading and unloading pages of records, where each record is a unique color-hue. At the top of the demo, you will find a visualization for pages. Resolved (Loaded) Pages are green, Pending (Loading) pages are white, and Unrequested (Unloaded) pages are black. The white-bar represents the top-most index of the scroll view.
The demo is implemented using
virtual-each due to the
simplicity of the component. However, Ember-Impagination can also be
utilized with other components like
ember-collection, or
even a simple
{{each}}. By design, Ember-Impagination leverages
Glimmer and yields paginated data from your server's API to components
which expect an array.
To create an
impagination-dataset there are two required
parameters,
fetch and
page-size. Optional parameters include
load-horizon,
unload-horizon,
unfetch. See
Impagination for detailed
attribute descriptions.
{{!-- app/templates/index.hbs --}}
{{#impagination-dataset
fetch=fetch
page-size=pageSize
load-horizon=loadHorizon
as |records|}}
<div class="records">Total Records: {{records.length}}</div>
{{#each records as |record|}}
<div class="record">Record {{record.content.id}}</div>
{{/each}}
{{/impagination-dataset}}
Now, in your route, you can define the actual
(un)fetch functions
that tell
{{impagination-dataset}} how it should request each
individual page, and the
(un)loadHorizon which specify how many
pages to request ahead/behind.
// app/route/record.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
pageSize: 5, // fetch records in pages of 5 (*required*)
loadHorizon: 10, // fetch records "inclusive" (+/- loadHorizon) of the current readOffset (default: pageSize)
//unloadHorizon: Infinity, // unload records "exclusive" (+/- unloadHorizon) of the current readOffset (default: Infinity)
//readOffset: 0, // the initial readOffset of the dataset (default: 0)
// fetch() function is invoked whenever a page is requested within the loadHorizon
fetch: function(pageOffset, pageSize, stats) {
// function which returns a "thenable" (*required*)
let params = {
page: pageOffset
};
// fetch a page of records at the pageOffset
return this.store.query("record", params).then(data => {
let meta = data.get("meta");
stats.totalPages = meta.totalPages;
return data.toArray();
});
},
// unfetch() function is invoked whenever a page is unloaded
unfetch: function(records, pageOffset) {
this.store.findByIds(
"record",
records
.map(r => r.id)
.then(function(records) {
records.forEach(record => record.deleteRecord());
})
);
}
});
This setup will immediatly call fetch twice (for records 0-4 [page 0] and records 5-9 [page 1])
Total Records: 10
Record 0
Record 1
Record 2
...
Record 9
In Ember 1.13 and above, we can use closure-actions to pass the
fetch function into
ember-impagination
{{#impagination-dataset fetch=(action "fetch")}}
// app/route/record.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
// fetch() function is invoked whenever a page is requested within the loadHorizon
actions: {
fetch(pageOffset, pageSize, stats) {
// function which returns a "thenable" (*required*)
let params = {
query: query
};
// fetch a page of records at the pageOffset
return this.store.query("record", params).then(data => {
let meta = data.get("meta");
stats.totalPages = meta.totalPages;
return data.toArray();
});
}
}
});
We do not recommend defining
fetchinside your controller because it requires injecting the store into the controller
In Ember 1.12 and below we cannot define
fetch in our actions
hash. We must instead bind it to our controller.
{{#impagination-dataset fetch=fetch)}}
// app/route/record.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
fetch: function(pageOffset, pageSize, stats) {
return this.store.query(...);
},
setupController: function(controller, model){
this._super.apply(this, arguments);
controller.set('fetch', this.fetch.bind(this));
}
});
We fetch records using an immutable style, but we often require
filtering by mutable records in our dataset. To enable filtering, pass
a filter
callback to
ember-impagination as you would to
Array.prototype.filter(). The filters are applied as soon as a page
is resolved. To filter a page at other times in your application see
refilter.
{{#impagination-dataset fetch=(action "fetch") filter=filterCallback}}
// app/route/record.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
// filter() function is invoked whenever a page is resolved or refiltered
filterCallback(record /*, index, records*/) {
// function which rejects deleted records
return !record.get("isDeleted");
}
});
There are a number actions to update the dataset.
|Actions
|Parameters
|Description
|refilter
|[filterCallback]
|Reapplies the filter for all resolved pages. If
filterCallback is provided, applies and sets the new filter.
|reset
|[offset]
|Unfetches all pages and clears the
state. If
offset is provided, fetches records starting at
offset.
|setReadOffset
|[offset]
|Sets the
readOffset and fetches records resuming at
offset
|Removed in
1.0.0 release. Please use
reset instead.
|Actions
|Parameters
|Defaults
|Description
|post
|data, index
|index = 0
|Creates record with
data at
index.
|put
|data, index
|index = state.readOffset
|Merges
data into record at
index.
|delete
|index
|index= state.readOffset
|Deletes record at
index.
These functions can be called from the route/controller or from child
components in the handlebars templates. In the examples below, we
reset the dataset upon search queries through the {{search-pane}}
component using both options.
In order to call dataset actions from the route, we will have to
observe the latest dataset and dataset-actions with the
on-observe
parameter.
{{#search-pane search=(action "search")}}
{{#impagination-dataset on-observe=(action "observeDataset") fetch=(action "fetch") as |dataset|}}
{{#ember-collection items=dataset as |record|}}
{{chat-search-result result=record}}
{{/ember-collection}}
{{/impagination-dataset}}
{{/search-pane}}
_resetDataset() {
this.get('dataset').reset();
},
actions: {
observeDataset: function(dataset) {
this.set('dataset', dataset);
},
search(query) {
this.set('searchParams', query);
this._resetDataset();
},
fetch(pageOffset, pageSize, stats) {
params = this.get('params');
return this.store.query('records', params);
}
}
Here we do not need to utilize
impagination-dataset's
on-observe
parameter. The
reset action is simply called by a child component.
{{#impagination-dataset fetch=(action "fetch") as |dataset|}}
{{!-- reset dataset and start fetching at record index 0 --}}
{{#search-pane search=(action "search") on-search-results=(action dataset.reset 0)}}
{{#ember-collection items=dataset as |record|}}
{{chat-search-result result=record}}
{{/ember-collection}}
{{/search-pane}}
{{/impagination-dataset}}
If
{{impagination-dataset}} is not an ideal component for your
unique
Impagination needs, you can get into the nitty gritty, and
use
Impagination directly. If you find yourself creating your own
Dataset, let us know how you are using
Dataset and
Impagination. It may be a reason for improvements or another ember
addon.
import Dataset from 'impagination/dataset';
let dataset = new Dataset({
pageSize: 5,
fetch: function(pageOffset, pageSize, stats) {
return new Ember.RSVP.Promise((resolve)=> {
let data = // Array
resolve(data);
},
return this.store.query('record', params).then((data) => {
let meta = result.get('meta');
stats.totalPages = meta.totalPages;
return result.toArray();
});
},
observe: (state) => {}
});
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of
Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its
terms, which can be found in the
CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md file in this
repository.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.