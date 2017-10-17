No actual children were neglected in the making of this addon.
This Ember addon provides a single helper named
ignore-children. It lets you declare an event handler that will only fire for events that directly target the given element. Events from its children will be ignored.
For example, assume that
your-component accepts an action named
doSomething:
{{your-component doSomething=(action "alrightyThen")}}
Then within
your-component.hbs, you can say:
<div class="outer" onclick={{action (ignore-children doSomething) }}>
Clicks in this area will cause "doSomething" to be called.
<div class="inner">But clicks in this area will not! ignore-children is blocking them for us.</div>
</div>
See tests/dummy/app/index.hbs for a working example you can play with.
ember install ember-ignore-children-helper
Standard ember addon conventions apply. In this repo,
ember s will run the included dummy app and
ember test will run the test suite.