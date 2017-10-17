No actual children were neglected in the making of this addon.

This Ember addon provides a single helper named ignore-children . It lets you declare an event handler that will only fire for events that directly target the given element. Events from its children will be ignored.

For example, assume that your-component accepts an action named doSomething :

{{your-component doSomething=(action "alrightyThen")}}

Then within your-component.hbs , you can say:

< div class = "outer" onclick = {{ action (ignore-children doSomething) }} > Clicks in this area will cause "doSomething" to be called. < div class = "inner" > But clicks in this area will not! ignore-children is blocking them for us. </ div > </ div >

See tests/dummy/app/index.hbs for a working example you can play with.

Installation

ember install ember-ignore-children-helper

Running, Testing, etc