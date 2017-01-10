__ ____ ___ ____ ___ / /_ ___ _____ / __/___ _________ ___ _____ / _ \/ __ `__ \/ __ \/ _ \/ ___/_____/ /_/ __ \/ ___/ __ ` __ \/ ___/ / __/ / / / / / / _/ / __/ / /_____/ __/ /_/ / / / / / / / (__ ) \___/_/ /_/ /_/_.___/\___/_/ /_/ \____/_/ /_/ /_/ /_/ ____/

Smart, Intuitive forms for Ember.js styled with Bootstrap & Validation ready.

Looking for maintainer

Due to lack of time, I'm unable to continue the progress of this project and seeking for maintainers.

Installation & Tutorial

With Ember-CLI:

npm install --save-dev ember-idx-forms

Please visit the documentation for installation & usage documentations: http://indexiatech.github.io/ember-forms

Plugin Development

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Building