openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-idx-forms

by indexiatech
0.6.0 (see all)

Smart, Intuitive forms for Ember.js styled with Bootstrap, Multi layouts and Validation support.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17

GitHub Stars

220

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

                  __                    ____                         
  ___  ____ ___  / /_  ___  _____      / __/___  _________ ___  _____
 / _ \/ __ `__ \/ __ \/ _ \/ ___/_____/ /_/ __ \/ ___/ __ `__ \/ ___/
/  __/ / / / / / /_/ /  __/ /  /_____/ __/ /_/ / /  / / / / / (__  ) 
\___/_/ /_/ /_/_.___/\___/_/        /_/  \____/_/  /_/ /_/ /_/____/

Ember-Forms

Smart, Intuitive forms for Ember.js styled with Bootstrap & Validation ready.

Looking for maintainer

Due to lack of time, I'm unable to continue the progress of this project and seeking for maintainers.

Installation & Tutorial

With Ember-CLI:

npm install --save-dev ember-idx-forms

Please visit the documentation for installation & usage documentations: http://indexiatech.github.io/ember-forms

Plugin Development

Running

  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial