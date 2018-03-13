Adds support for ember-i18n in ember-cp-validations

Using ember-intl? See: jasonmit/ember-intl-cp-validations

Installation

ember install ember-i18n-cp-validations

Breaking changes between 2.x and 3.x for ember-i18n-cp-validations

If your application implements it's own app/validators/messages.js you'll want to change the import reference from: ember-cp-validations/validators/messages to ember-i18n-cp-validations/validators/message Instantiating the initializer is no longer necessary for testing

Configuring

Implement the following validation messages across your translations:

export default { errors : { description : "This field" , inclusion : "{{description}} is not included in the list" , exclusion : "{{description}} is reserved" , invalid : "{{description}} is invalid" , confirmation : "{{description}} doesn't match {{on}}" , accepted : "{{description}} must be accepted" , empty : "{{description}} can't be empty" , blank : "{{description}} can't be blank" , present : "{{description}} must be blank" , collection : "{{description}} must be a collection" , singular : "{{description}} can't be a collection" , tooLong : "{{description}} is too long (maximum is {{max}} characters)" , tooShort : "{{description}} is too short (minimum is {{min}} characters)" , before : "{{description}} must be before {{before}}" , after : "{{description}} must be after {{after}}" , wrongDateFormat : "{{description}} must be in the format of {{format}}" , wrongLength : "{{description}} is the wrong length (should be {{is}} characters)" , notANumber : "{{description}} must be a number" , notAnInteger : "{{description}} must be an integer" , greaterThan : "{{description}} must be greater than {{gt}}" , greaterThanOrEqualTo : "{{description}} must be greater than or equal to {{gte}}" , equalTo : "{{description}} must be equal to {{is}}" , lessThan : "{{description}} must be less than {{lt}}" , lessThanOrEqualTo : "{{description}} must be less than or equal to {{lte}}" , otherThan : "{{description}} must be other than {{value}}" , odd : "{{description}} must be odd" , even : "{{description}} must be even" , positive : "{{description}} must be positive" , date : "{{description}} must be a valid date" , onOrAfter : '{{description}} must be on or after {{onOrAfter}}' , onOrBefore : '{{description}} must be on or before {{onOrBefore}}' , email : "{{description}} must be a valid email address" , phone : "{{description}} must be a valid phone number" , url : "{{description}} must be a valid url" } };

Customizing the prefix

To change the errors prefix key from errors to any other key, such as validationErrors you simply add the following to app/validators/messages.js . Now just amend your translation files to be nested under the validationErrors object instead of errors .

import ValidatorsMessages from 'ember-i18n-cp-validations/validators/messages' ; export default ValidatorsMessages.extend({ prefix : 'validationErrors' });

Translating Validator description

To translate the description of a Validator specify the descriptionKey to match a key in your translations.

import { validator, buildValidations } from 'ember-cp-validations' ; const Validations = buildValidations({ username : validator( 'presence' , { presence : true , descriptionKey : 'key.for.username' }) });

export default { key : { for : { username : 'Username' } } } export default { key : { for : { username : 'Användarnamn' } } }

Overriding default translation key

By default, translations will be resolved to validatorPrefix.validatorType . If you need to override this functionality entirely and specify your own message key, you can do so with messageKey on the validator object.

import { validator, buildValidations } from 'ember-cp-validations' ; const Validations = buildValidations({ username : validator( 'presence' , { presence : true , messageKey : 'username.missing' }) });

Passing attributes into translation

Passing attributes into your translation is supported.

Similar to passing attributes via through to the t method: i.e., i18n.t('errors.blank', { placeholder: i18n.t('age') }) you can also do this with your validator definition.

validator( 'presence' , { presence : true , placeholder : Ember.computed( 'model.age' , 'model.i18n.locale' , { return get (model, 'i18n').t('age'); }) })

errors: { blank : '{{placeholder}} cannot be blank!' }

Disabling Missing Translation Warnings

To suppress console warnings for missing translations, you can do so by setting i18n.suppressWarnings in config/environment ;

module .exports = function ( environment ) { const ENV = {}; if (environment === 'test' ) { ENV.i18n = ENV.i18n || {}; ENV.i18n.suppressWarnings = true ; } return ENV; }

Please open a GitHub an issue.

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.