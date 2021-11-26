A lightweight alternative to {{link-to}} . No components, no class bindings - just a bound anchor href and a click handler.

Why use it?

Every time you use a {{link-to}} , you create a component. This is usually fine, but in cases where you're creating many of these, performance can suffer. {{href-to}} simply creates a URL and is 12x faster than {{link-to}} in Ember 1.13.4.

Questions? Ping me @gavinjoyce

Installation

This is an Ember CLI addon, to install:

ember install ember-href-to

Usage Instructions

{{href-to}} has the same interface as {{link-to}} , you can use it to link to static and dynamic routes in your ember application:

< a href = "{{href-to 'index'}}" > Go Home </ a > < a href = "{{href-to 'contacts.contact' contact}}" > View Contact 1 </ a > < a href = "{{href-to 'contacts.contact' 2}}" > View Contact 2 </ a > < a href = "{{href-to 'contact-us' (query-params section='first')}}" > You can also use query params </ a > < a href = "{{href-to 'contact-us'}}#first" > You can also use fragment identifiers </ a > < a href = "{{href-to 'contact-us'}}" data-href-to-ignore > If you have a catchall route (this.route('catchall', { path: "/*" })), you need to add the attribute "data-href-to-ignore", otherwise you will always match it </ a >

As {{href-to}} simply generates a URL, you won't get automatic active class bindings as you do with {{link-to}} . Clicking on a {{href-to}} URL will trigger a full router transition though:

Development Instructions

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running