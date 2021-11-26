openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-href-to

by intercom
5.0.0 (see all)

🔗 A lightweight alternative to {{link-to}}

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.6K

GitHub Stars

193

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-href-to

A lightweight alternative to {{link-to}}. No components, no class bindings - just a bound anchor href and a click handler.

Build Status Ember Observer Score

Why use it?

Every time you use a {{link-to}}, you create a component. This is usually fine, but in cases where you're creating many of these, performance can suffer. {{href-to}} simply creates a URL and is 12x faster than {{link-to}} in Ember 1.13.4.

Questions? Ping me @gavinjoyce

Installation

This is an Ember CLI addon, to install:

ember install ember-href-to

Usage Instructions

{{href-to}} has the same interface as {{link-to}}, you can use it to link to static and dynamic routes in your ember application:

<a href="{{href-to 'index'}}">Go Home</a>
<a href="{{href-to 'contacts.contact' contact}}">View Contact 1</a>
<a href="{{href-to 'contacts.contact' 2}}">View Contact 2</a>
<a href="{{href-to 'contact-us' (query-params section='first')}}"
  >You can also use query params</a
>
<a href="{{href-to 'contact-us'}}#first"
  >You can also use fragment identifiers</a
>
<a href="{{href-to 'contact-us'}}" data-href-to-ignore>
  If you have a catchall route (this.route('catchall', { path: "/*" })), you
  need to add the attribute "data-href-to-ignore", otherwise you will always
  match it
</a>

As {{href-to}} simply generates a URL, you won't get automatic active class bindings as you do with {{link-to}}. Clicking on a {{href-to}} URL will trigger a full router transition though:

href-to2

Development Instructions

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running

  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial