A lightweight alternative to
{{link-to}}. No components, no class bindings - just a bound anchor href and a click handler.
Every time you use a
{{link-to}}, you create a component. This is usually fine, but in cases where you're creating many of these, performance can suffer.
{{href-to}} simply creates a URL and is 12x faster than
{{link-to}} in Ember 1.13.4.
This is an Ember CLI addon, to install:
ember install ember-href-to
{{href-to}} has the same interface as
{{link-to}}, you can use it to link to static and dynamic routes in your ember application:
<a href="{{href-to 'index'}}">Go Home</a>
<a href="{{href-to 'contacts.contact' contact}}">View Contact 1</a>
<a href="{{href-to 'contacts.contact' 2}}">View Contact 2</a>
<a href="{{href-to 'contact-us' (query-params section='first')}}"
>You can also use query params</a
>
<a href="{{href-to 'contact-us'}}#first"
>You can also use fragment identifiers</a
>
<a href="{{href-to 'contact-us'}}" data-href-to-ignore>
If you have a catchall route (this.route('catchall', { path: "/*" })), you
need to add the attribute "data-href-to-ignore", otherwise you will always
match it
</a>
As
{{href-to}} simply generates a URL, you won't get automatic
active class bindings as you do with
{{link-to}}. Clicking on a
{{href-to}} URL will trigger a full router transition though:
