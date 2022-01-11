This experimental addon allows for an additional style of invoking
components and helpers using their addons name, by using
$ syntax.
Note: This addon does not support using the
:: syntax that was
originally proposed in
emberjs/rfcs#309 (e.g.
{{some-addon-name::component-name}}). This was deprecated in ember-holy-futuristic-template-namespacing-batman/233 in order to avoid collisions with
emberjs/rfcs#457.
ember install ember-holy-futuristic-template-namespacing-batman
{{addon-name$helper-name}}
{{addon-name$component-name}}
<AddonName$ComponentName />
<AddonName$SomeFolderName::ComponentName />
git clone git@github.com:rwjblue/ember-holy-futuristic-template-namespacing-batman
cd ember-holy-futuristic-template-namespacing-batman
npm install
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.