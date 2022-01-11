openbase logo
ember-holy-futuristic-template-namespacing-batman

by Robert Jackson
1.2.0 (see all)

Experimentally allow usage of {{addon-name$component-name}} syntax to invoke a helper or component from an addon directly

Overview

2.7K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ember-holy-futuristic-template-namespacing-batman

🚨 This addon is no longer aligned with the future of Ember.js. Don't use this addon, instead use the ember-template-imports addon, which introduces experimental support for template imports.

This experimental addon allows for an additional style of invoking components and helpers using their addons name, by using $ syntax.

Note: This addon does not support using the :: syntax that was originally proposed in emberjs/rfcs#309 (e.g. {{some-addon-name::component-name}}). This was deprecated in ember-holy-futuristic-template-namespacing-batman/233 in order to avoid collisions with emberjs/rfcs#457.

Requirements:

  • Ember.js v3.4 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v8 or above

Installation

ember install ember-holy-futuristic-template-namespacing-batman

Usage

  • Supports helper invocation:
{{addon-name$helper-name}}
  • Supports component invocation:
{{addon-name$component-name}}
  • Supports angle bracket invocation (when used with Ember 3.4+ or ember-angle-bracket-invocation-polyfill)
<AddonName$ComponentName />
  • Supports nested angle bracket invocation (when used with Ember 3.10+ or ember-angle-bracket-invocation-polyfill)
<AddonName$SomeFolderName::ComponentName />

Contributing

Installation

  • git clone git@github.com:rwjblue/ember-holy-futuristic-template-namespacing-batman
  • cd ember-holy-futuristic-template-namespacing-batman
  • npm install

Linting

  • npm run lint:js
  • npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

  • ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
  • ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
  • ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

