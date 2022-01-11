🚨 This addon is no longer aligned with the future of Ember.js. Don't use this addon, instead use the ember-template-imports addon, which introduces experimental support for template imports.

This experimental addon allows for an additional style of invoking components and helpers using their addons name, by using $ syntax.

Note: This addon does not support using the :: syntax that was originally proposed in emberjs/rfcs#309 (e.g. {{some-addon-name::component-name}} ). This was deprecated in ember-holy-futuristic-template-namespacing-batman/233 in order to avoid collisions with emberjs/rfcs#457.

Ember.js v3.4 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v8 or above

Installation

ember install ember-holy-futuristic-template-namespacing-batman

Usage

Supports helper invocation:

{{addon-name$helper-name}}

Supports component invocation:

{{addon-name$component-name}}

Supports angle bracket invocation (when used with Ember 3.4+ or ember-angle-bracket-invocation-polyfill)

< AddonName$ComponentName />

Supports nested angle bracket invocation (when used with Ember 3.10+ or ember-angle-bracket-invocation-polyfill)

< AddonName$SomeFolderName::ComponentName />

Contributing

Installation

git clone git@github.com:rwjblue/ember-holy-futuristic-template-namespacing-batman

cd ember-holy-futuristic-template-namespacing-batman

npm install

Linting

npm run lint:js

npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.