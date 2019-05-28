Hold to confirm buttons, easily customisable, for ember-cli. After holding on the button for a specified amount of time, the given action is performed (e.g. hold to delete).
ember install ember-hold-button
There are a few types of buttons out of the box;
rectangle,
circle, and
border-circle.
### Rectangle
{{#hold-button type="rectangle" action="delete"}}
Hold to Delete
{{/hold-button}}
{{hold-button type="circle" action="finished"}}
{{hold-button delay=800 type='border-circle' action='finished'}}
|Option
|Description
|Default
|delay
|Time the button should be held for, in milliseconds.
500.
|action
|The action to perform on completion.
null
|type
|Style of the button.
circle,
border-circle or
rectangle.
rectangle
You can also pass arguments to the component which will then be passed to the action.
{{hold-button model action="save" type="rectangle"}}
The following are a few examples of how to style the button. The component is just a button tag containing a yield and a span. The span is the part that animates.
{{yield}}
<span></span>
When you specify a
type for the hold-button, that type becomes a class for the component. So you could specify a custom type (e.g.
type='my-cool-button') to customise from scratch.
The button always has the CSS class
ember-hold-button, and also has
is-holding while it is being held and
is-complete upon completion. These are bound to the
isHolding and
isComplete attributes respectively, if you want to take control of this.
Template
{{#hold-button type="rectangle" action="finished"}}
Hold to Delete
{{/hold-button}}
CSS
.ember-hold-button.rectangle {
background: transparent;
color: #aaa;
}
.ember-hold-button.rectangle span {
z-index: -1;
height: 100%;
background-color: black;
}
Template
{{hold-button type="circle" action="finished"}}
CSS
.ember-hold-button.circle {
border-color: orange;
}
.ember-hold-button.circle span {
background-color: orange;
transform: scale(1);
}
.ember-hold-button.circle.is-holding span {
transform: scale(0);
}
This one modifies the rectangle style to animate the progress bar height instead of width and places text in pseudoelements.
Template
{{hold-button action="finished"}}
CSS
.ember-hold-button.rectangle {
width: 160px;
}
.ember-hold-button.rectangle span {
height: 0;
transition-property: height;
width: 100%;
z-index: 0;
}
.ember-hold-button.rectangle.is-holding span {
height: 100%;
}
.ember-hold-button.rectangle:before {
content: 'Hold to delete';
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
z-index: 1;
}
.ember-hold-button.rectangle:after {
content: 'Deleted ✓';
position: absolute;
opacity: 0;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
background: #2ECC71;
transition: 0.4s;
}
.ember-hold-button.rectangle.is-complete:after {
opacity: 1;
}
.ember-hold-button.rectangle.is-complete:before {
content: '';
}
CSS3 transitions are being used, so IE8/9 are out the window but other browsers should be fine. See can I use this.
git clone <repository-url>
cd my-addon
npm install
npm run lint:hbs
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.