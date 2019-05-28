Hold to confirm buttons, easily customisable, for ember-cli. After holding on the button for a specified amount of time, the given action is performed (e.g. hold to delete).

Installation

ember install ember-hold-button

Usage

There are a few types of buttons out of the box; rectangle , circle , and border-circle .

### Rectangle

{{# hold -button type="rectangle" action="delete"}} Hold to Delete {{/ hold -button}}

Circle

{{hold-button type="circle" action="finished"}}

Border Circle

{{hold-button delay=800 type='border-circle' action='finished'}}

Options

Option Description Default delay Time the button should be held for, in milliseconds. 500 . action The action to perform on completion. null type Style of the button. circle , border-circle or rectangle . rectangle

You can also pass arguments to the component which will then be passed to the action.

{{hold-button model action="save" type="rectangle"}}

Styling

The following are a few examples of how to style the button. The component is just a button tag containing a yield and a span. The span is the part that animates.

{{ yield }} < span > </ span >

When you specify a type for the hold-button, that type becomes a class for the component. So you could specify a custom type (e.g. type='my-cool-button' ) to customise from scratch.

The button always has the CSS class ember-hold-button , and also has is-holding while it is being held and is-complete upon completion. These are bound to the isHolding and isComplete attributes respectively, if you want to take control of this.

Full progress bar

Template

{{# hold -button type="rectangle" action="finished"}} Hold to Delete {{/ hold -button}}

CSS

.ember-hold-button .rectangle { background : transparent; color : #aaa ; } .ember-hold-button .rectangle span { z-index : - 1 ; height : 100% ; background-color : black; }

Reverse circle animation

Template

{{hold-button type="circle" action="finished"}}

CSS

.ember-hold-button .circle { border-color : orange; } .ember-hold-button .circle span { background-color : orange; transform : scale (1); } .ember-hold-button .circle .is-holding span { transform : scale (0); }

Completion styling

This one modifies the rectangle style to animate the progress bar height instead of width and places text in pseudoelements.

Template

{{hold-button action="finished"}}

CSS

.ember-hold-button .rectangle { width : 160px ; } .ember-hold-button .rectangle span { height : 0 ; transition-property : height; width : 100% ; z-index : 0 ; } .ember-hold-button .rectangle .is-holding span { height : 100% ; } .ember-hold-button .rectangle :before { content : 'Hold to delete' ; position : absolute; top : 0 ; left : 0 ; right : 0 ; bottom : 0 ; z-index : 1 ; } .ember-hold-button .rectangle :after { content : 'Deleted ✓' ; position : absolute; opacity : 0 ; top : 0 ; left : 0 ; right : 0 ; bottom : 0 ; background : #2ECC71 ; transition : 0.4s ; } .ember-hold-button .rectangle .is-complete :after { opacity : 1 ; } .ember-hold-button .rectangle .is-complete :before { content : '' ; }

Compatibility

CSS3 transitions are being used, so IE8/9 are out the window but other browsers should be fine. See can I use this.

Other Resources

Contributing

Installation

git clone <repository-url>

cd my-addon

npm install

Linting

npm run lint:hbs

npm run lint:js

npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.