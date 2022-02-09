A Highcharts, Highstock, and Highmaps component for Ember CLI.
ember install ember-highcharts
This component takes in five arguments:
<HighCharts
@mode={{this.mode}}
@chartOptions={{this.chartOptions}}
@content={{this.content}}
@theme={{this.theme}}
@callback={{this.callBackFunc}}
/>
The
mode argument is optional and it determines whether to use Highcharts, Highstock, or Highmaps.
The possible values are:
|Value
|Description
|falsy value
|defaults to Highcharts mode
|"StockChart"
|uses Highstock mode
|"Map"
|uses Highmaps mode
|"Gantt"
|uses Highcharts Gantt mode
The
chartOptions argument is a generic object for setting different options with Highcharts/Highstock/Highmaps.
Use this option to set things like the chart title and axis settings.
The
content argument matches up with the
series option in the Highcharts/Highstock/Highmaps API.
Use this option to set the series data for your chart.
The
theme argument is optional and it allows you to pass in a
Highcharts theme.
The
callback argument is optional and allows you to pass in a function that runs when the chart has finished loading (API).
Here's an example of how to create a basic bar chart:
// component.js
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import defaultTheme from '../themes/default-theme';
export default class BarBasic extends Component {
chartOptions = {
chart: {
type: 'bar'
},
title: {
text: 'Fruit Consumption'
},
xAxis: {
categories: ['Apples', 'Bananas', 'Oranges']
},
yAxis: {
title: {
text: 'Fruit eaten'
}
}
}
chartData = [{
name: 'Jane',
data: [1, 0, 4]
}, {
name: 'John',
data: [5, 7, 3]
}];
theme = defaultTheme
}
<HighCharts
@chartOptions={{this.chartOptions}}
@content={{this.chartData}}
@theme={{this.theme}}
/>
Check out more chart examples in the tests/dummy app in this repo.
This addon will load Highcharts by default. Highcharts has many optional features like Highstock and Highmaps.
You can add the
emberHighCharts option to your
ember-cli-build.js file to load these optional features:
// all possible options
var app = new EmberApp({
emberHighCharts: {
includeHighCharts: false,
includeHighStock: true,
includeHighMaps: false,
includeHighChartsMore: true,
includeHighCharts3D: true,
includeModules: ['map', 'broken-axis', 'heatmap', ... ]
/* Some available modules include:
boost, broken-axis, canvas-tools, data, drilldown, exporting, funnel,
heatmap, map, no-data-to-display, offline-exporting, solid-gauge, treemap.
*/
}
});
All modules can be found here.
Highcharts is already included in Highstock, so it is not necessary to load both. Using the following configuration to load Highstock:
var app = new EmberApp({
emberHighCharts: {
includeHighCharts: false,
includeHighStock: true
}
});
Highcharts is not included in Highmaps. If you only need to use Highmaps use the following configuration:
var app = new EmberApp({
emberHighCharts: {
includeHighCharts: false,
includeHighMaps: true
}
});
If you need to use Highmaps and Highcharts then use the following configuration:
var app = new EmberApp({
emberHighCharts: {
includeHighCharts: true,
includeModules: ['map']
}
});
Ember-highcharts provides its own set of default configurations in
addon/utils/option-loader.js.
At runtime you can optionally configure custom styles by providing a
app/highcharts-configs/application.js file.
This file should provide a hook that returns the final configuration.
// app/highcharts-configs/application.js
export default function(defaultOptions) {
defaultOptions.credits.href = 'http://www.my-great-chart.com';
defaultOptions.credits.text = 'great charts made cheap';
defaultOptions.credits.enabled = true;
return defaultOptions;
}
Ember-highcharts also provides blueprints to easily create sub-classes of the default high-charts component.
ember generate chart <chart-name>
The
chart instance is exposed to the yielded content if used in block form:
<HighCharts
@mode={{this.mode}}
@chartOptions={{this.chartOptions}}
@content={{this.content}}
@theme={{this.theme}}
as |chart|
>
<MyCustomLegend @chart={{chart}}>
</HighCharts>
where
<MyCustomLegend> is an example component that may wish to access the
chart instance.
See CHANGELOG.md.
Highcharts has its own seperate licensing agreement.
The ember-highcharts addon is released under the MIT license.
This add-on is built based on the gist and medium by @poteto