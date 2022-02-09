A Highcharts, Highstock, and Highmaps component for Ember CLI.

Requirements

Ember CLI

Ember >= 3 If you need support for Ember < 3, use ember-highcharts < v1.2.0 If you need support for Ember < 2.12.0, use ember-highcharts < v1.0.0 If you need support for Ember < 1.13.0, use ember-highcharts v0.1.3



Installation

ember install ember-highcharts

Usage

This component takes in five arguments:

< HighCharts @ mode = {{this.mode}} @ chartOptions = {{this.chartOptions}} @ content = {{this.content}} @ theme = {{this.theme}} @ callback = {{this.callBackFunc}} />

mode

The mode argument is optional and it determines whether to use Highcharts, Highstock, or Highmaps. The possible values are:

Value Description falsy value defaults to Highcharts mode "StockChart" uses Highstock mode "Map" uses Highmaps mode "Gantt" uses Highcharts Gantt mode

chartOptions

The chartOptions argument is a generic object for setting different options with Highcharts/Highstock/Highmaps. Use this option to set things like the chart title and axis settings.

content

The content argument matches up with the series option in the Highcharts/Highstock/Highmaps API. Use this option to set the series data for your chart.

theme

The theme argument is optional and it allows you to pass in a Highcharts theme.

callback

The callback argument is optional and allows you to pass in a function that runs when the chart has finished loading (API).

Example Bar Chart

Here's an example of how to create a basic bar chart:

import Component from '@glimmer/component' ; import defaultTheme from '../themes/default-theme' ; export default class BarBasic extends Component { chartOptions = { chart : { type : 'bar' }, title : { text : 'Fruit Consumption' }, xAxis : { categories : [ 'Apples' , 'Bananas' , 'Oranges' ] }, yAxis : { title : { text : 'Fruit eaten' } } } chartData = [{ name : 'Jane' , data : [ 1 , 0 , 4 ] }, { name : 'John' , data : [ 5 , 7 , 3 ] }]; theme = defaultTheme }

< HighCharts @ chartOptions = {{this.chartOptions}} @ content = {{this.chartData}} @ theme = {{this.theme}} />

Check out more chart examples in the tests/dummy app in this repo.

Configuration

This addon will load Highcharts by default. Highcharts has many optional features like Highstock and Highmaps. You can add the emberHighCharts option to your ember-cli-build.js file to load these optional features:

var app = new EmberApp({ emberHighCharts : { includeHighCharts : false , includeHighStock : true , includeHighMaps : false , includeHighChartsMore : true , includeHighCharts3D : true , includeModules : [ 'map' , 'broken-axis' , 'heatmap' , ... ] } });

All modules can be found here.

Highstock

Highcharts is already included in Highstock, so it is not necessary to load both. Using the following configuration to load Highstock:

var app = new EmberApp({ emberHighCharts : { includeHighCharts : false , includeHighStock : true } });

Highmaps

Highcharts is not included in Highmaps. If you only need to use Highmaps use the following configuration:

var app = new EmberApp({ emberHighCharts : { includeHighCharts : false , includeHighMaps : true } });

If you need to use Highmaps and Highcharts then use the following configuration:

var app = new EmberApp({ emberHighCharts : { includeHighCharts : true , includeModules : [ 'map' ] } });

Global Highcharts Config Options

Ember-highcharts provides its own set of default configurations in addon/utils/option-loader.js . At runtime you can optionally configure custom styles by providing a app/highcharts-configs/application.js file. This file should provide a hook that returns the final configuration.

export default function ( defaultOptions ) { defaultOptions.credits.href = 'http://www.my-great-chart.com' ; defaultOptions.credits.text = 'great charts made cheap' ; defaultOptions.credits.enabled = true ; return defaultOptions; }

Generating Chart Components

Ember-highcharts also provides blueprints to easily create sub-classes of the default high-charts component.

ember generate chart <chart-name>

Obtaining a Reference to the Chart Instance

The chart instance is exposed to the yielded content if used in block form:

< HighCharts @ mode = {{this.mode}} @ chartOptions = {{this.chartOptions}} @ content = {{this.content}} @ theme = {{this.theme}} as | chart | > < MyCustomLegend @ chart = {{chart}} > </ HighCharts >

where <MyCustomLegend> is an example component that may wish to access the chart instance.

Contributing

See contributing guidelines.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md.

Licensing

Highcharts has its own seperate licensing agreement.

The ember-highcharts addon is released under the MIT license.

Credit

This add-on is built based on the gist and medium by @poteto