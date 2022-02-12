openbase logo
ember-hbs-minifier

by simplabs
0.5.0 (see all)

Stripping whitespace out of your Handlebars templates

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ember-hbs-minifier

Stripping whitespace out of your Handlebars templates

Disclaimer: This is an experiment and might change in the future. Do not use this for production yet unless you understand the consequences!

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.4 or above
  • Ember CLI v3.4 or above
  • Node.js 8 or above

Installation

ember install ember-hbs-minifier

Usage

ember-hbs-minifier will remove unnecessary text nodes from your templates and collapse whitespace into single space characters. This is all done automatically for you (without having to use e.g. {{~foo~}}) but is disabled for certain situations:

  • Inside of <pre></pre> tags

  • Inside of {{#no-minify}}{{/no-minify}} blocks (these will be stripped from the template)

Please note that this does not work across component/template boundaries.

What happens in particular is:

  • Text nodes containing only whitespace are collapsed to ' ' (a single space character)

  • Leading or trailing text nodes inside of tags or handlebars blocks containing only whitespace are removed entirely

Configuration

If you want to disable the whitespace stripping behavior for other tags, components, or elements with certain CSS classes you can adjust the default configuration in your ember-cli-build.js file:

  let app = new EmberApp({
    'ember-hbs-minifier': {
      skip: {
        classes: [],
        // skip whitespace stripping in `<pre></pre>` tags
        elements: ['pre'], 
        // skip whitespace stripping in `{{#no-minify}}{{/no-minify}}` blocks
        components: ['no-minify'],
      },
    },
  });

License

ember-hbs-minifier is developed by and © simplabs GmbH and contributors. It is released under the MIT License.

