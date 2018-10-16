Single install instant support for removing the click delay across all platforms.
ember install ember-hammertime
This will run the default blueprint which additionally installs
hammer-time.
Once this is complete, you're done! If you really want to know what this does and how, read on below.
Ember-hammertime uses an AST Walker to add touch-action styles to DOM Elements that need them to work with the hammer-time touch-action polyfill. Hammer-time is a better fastclick through polyfill.
ember-hammertime uses hammer-time as a polyfill for
touch-action CSS
to enable cross-platform
fastclick. This polyfill works based on the presence of
style="touch-action: <foo>;"
being present on an element.
For most things, you'll want the following
style attribute to be present on the component or element.
<div style="touch-action: manipulation; -ms-touch-action: manipulation; cursor: pointer;">
cursor: pointer; is required because of bugs in Safari 9.3's
partial handling of touch-action, but is also recommended CSS for all mobile browsers.
The AST Walker automatically adds this style to elements when any of the following rules is matched.
button,
a, or
textarea.
input and the element's
type is
button,
submit,
text, or
file.
<div {{action "foo"}}>)
All
link-components (e.g.
{{link-to}} as well as components with attributes matching the rules utilized
by the AST walker have a bound
style attribute set to the above as well.
This is done via the touchAction Mixin available in
ember-hammertime/mixins/touch-action.
It is heavily recommended to add the following rule to your site's CSS
[data-ember-action], a, button, input, .link {
cursor: pointer;
}
The AST Walker can be configured via config/environment.js:
var ENV = {
// ...
EmberHammertime: {
touchActionOnAction: true,
touchActionAttributes: ['onclick'],
touchActionSelectors: ['button', 'input', 'a', 'textarea'],
touchActionProperties: 'touch-action: manipulation; -ms-touch-action: manipulation; cursor: pointer;'
}
}
The same properties can be overridden on the touchAction Mixin or on your components directly.
touchActionOnAction
Defines whether or not to automatically apply the touch-action styles to elements that have an
action.
Defaults to
true
touchActionAttributes
Defines the attributes to look for on elements to automatically apply the touch-action styles to.
Defaults to
['onclick']
touchActionSelectors
Defines which elements touch-action is applied to.
Defaults to
['button', 'input', 'a', 'textarea']
touchActionProperties
Defines the touch-action CSS style to be applied to the above selectors and
link-components.
Defaults to
'touch-action: manipulation; -ms-touch-action: manipulation; cursor: pointer;'
To disable the adding of
touchActionProperties on a specific component, set
ignoreTouchAction=true by passing it in or setting it on the component's root.
