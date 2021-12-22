Ember components to build drag-and-drop multi-column grids powered by gridstack.js
ember install ember-gridstack
View the full v3.0.0 release notes for updates and breaking changes.
<GridStack @options={{hash animate=true}} @onChange={{this.change}}>
<GridStackItem @options={{hash x=0 y=0 w=6 h=2}}>
Widget #1
</GridStackItem>
<GridStackItem @options={{hash x=6 y=0 w=6 h=2}}>
Widget #2
</GridStackItem>
</GridStack>
<GridStack>
Used to construct a grid-stack layout
<GridStack> can take an
options object attribute to configure the grid. All gridstack grid options are valid and take the form
gs-{option}. However, when using
<GridStack> the
gs-{option} is omitted.
Example:
<GridStack @options={{hash animate=true column=12 maxRow=10}}>
...
</GridStack>
The full list of options can be found here: https://github.com/gridstack/gridstack.js/tree/v4.2.7/doc#grid-options
All gridstack events can be handled as Ember actions. They take the form
on{Eventname}.
Example:
<GridStack
@onAdded={{this.added}}
@onChange={{this.change}}
@onDisable={{this.disabled}}
@onDragstart={{this.dragStart}}
@onDrag={{this.drag}}
@onDragstop={{this.dragStop}}
@onDropped={{this.dropped}}
@onEnable={{this.enabled}}
@onRemoved={{this.removed}}
@onResizestart={{this.resizeStart}}
@onResize={{this.resize}}
@onResizestop={{this.resizeStop}}
>
The full list of events can found here: https://github.com/gridstack/gridstack.js/tree/v4.2.7/doc#events
The
<GridStack> component uses the block form to yield
<GridStackItem> components. In addition,
<GridStack> yields a reference to itself in the case inner components need the reference or would like to listen to events triggered on the grid element.
Example:
<GridStack as |grid|>
<GridStackItem @options={{hash x=0 y=0 w=6 h=2}}>
Widget #1
</GridStackItem>
</GridStack>
<GridStackItem>
Used to construct a grid item inside a
<GridStack> component
<GridStackItem> can take an
options object attribute to configure the grid item. All gridstack item options are valid and take the form
gs-{option}. However, when using
<GridStackItem> the
gs is omitted.
Example:
<GridStackItem @options={{hash w=4 h=4 x=0 y=0 noMove=true}}>
...
</GridStackItem>
The full list of options can be found here: https://github.com/gridstack/gridstack.js/tree/v4.2.7/doc#item-options
The
<GridStackItem> component uses the block form to yield the content of the item. In addition,
<GridStackItem> yields a reference to itself in the case inner components need the reference or would like to listen to events triggered on the grid.
Example:
<GridStackItem @options={{hash x=0 y=0 w=6 h=2}} as |item|>
<CustomComponent @parentContainer={{item}} />
</GridStackItem>
//custom-component.js
export default class CustomComponent extends Component {
didInsertElement() {
super.didInsertElement(...arguments);
this.parentContainer.element.addEventListener('resizestop', () => {
//handle resize
});
}
}
For touch support do the following
By default, the bower dependencies for Gridstack will be installed automatically.