ember-gridstack

by yahoo
3.0.2

Ember components to build drag-and-drop multi-column grids powered by gridstack.js

Overview

3.5K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

6

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-gridstack Pipeline Status Latest NPM release Ember Observer Score

Ember components to build drag-and-drop multi-column grids powered by gridstack.js

Installation

  • Ember.js v3.20 or above
  • Ember CLI v3.20 or above
  • Node.js v12 or above
ember install ember-gridstack

Migrating to v3

View the full v3.0.0 release notes for updates and breaking changes.

Basic Usage

<GridStack @options={{hash animate=true}} @onChange={{this.change}}>
  <GridStackItem @options={{hash x=0 y=0 w=6 h=2}}>
    Widget #1
  </GridStackItem>
  <GridStackItem @options={{hash x=6 y=0 w=6 h=2}}>
    Widget #2
  </GridStackItem>
</GridStack>

Components

<GridStack>

Used to construct a grid-stack layout

Options

<GridStack> can take an options object attribute to configure the grid. All gridstack grid options are valid and take the form gs-{option}. However, when using <GridStack> the gs-{option} is omitted.

Example:

<GridStack @options={{hash animate=true column=12 maxRow=10}}>
  ...
</GridStack>

The full list of options can be found here: https://github.com/gridstack/gridstack.js/tree/v4.2.7/doc#grid-options

Actions

All gridstack events can be handled as Ember actions. They take the form on{Eventname}.

Example:

<GridStack
  @onAdded={{this.added}}
  @onChange={{this.change}}
  @onDisable={{this.disabled}}
  @onDragstart={{this.dragStart}}
  @onDrag={{this.drag}}
  @onDragstop={{this.dragStop}}
  @onDropped={{this.dropped}}
  @onEnable={{this.enabled}}
  @onRemoved={{this.removed}}
  @onResizestart={{this.resizeStart}}
  @onResize={{this.resize}}
  @onResizestop={{this.resizeStop}}
>

The full list of events can found here: https://github.com/gridstack/gridstack.js/tree/v4.2.7/doc#events

Block Form

The <GridStack> component uses the block form to yield <GridStackItem> components. In addition, <GridStack> yields a reference to itself in the case inner components need the reference or would like to listen to events triggered on the grid element.

Example:

<GridStack as |grid|>
  <GridStackItem @options={{hash x=0 y=0 w=6 h=2}}>
    Widget #1
  </GridStackItem>
</GridStack>

<GridStackItem>

Used to construct a grid item inside a <GridStack> component

Options

<GridStackItem> can take an options object attribute to configure the grid item. All gridstack item options are valid and take the form gs-{option}. However, when using <GridStackItem> the gs is omitted.

Example:

<GridStackItem @options={{hash w=4 h=4 x=0 y=0 noMove=true}}>
  ...
</GridStackItem>

The full list of options can be found here: https://github.com/gridstack/gridstack.js/tree/v4.2.7/doc#item-options

Block Form

The <GridStackItem> component uses the block form to yield the content of the item. In addition, <GridStackItem> yields a reference to itself in the case inner components need the reference or would like to listen to events triggered on the grid.

Example:

<GridStackItem @options={{hash x=0 y=0 w=6 h=2}} as |item|>
  <CustomComponent @parentContainer={{item}} />
</GridStackItem>

//custom-component.js
export default class CustomComponent extends Component {
  didInsertElement() {
    super.didInsertElement(...arguments);
    this.parentContainer.element.addEventListener('resizestop', () => {
      //handle resize
    });
  }
}

Touch Support

For touch support do the following

ember-grid-stack < 2.x

By default, the bower dependencies for Gridstack will be installed automatically.

