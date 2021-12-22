Ember components to build drag-and-drop multi-column grids powered by gridstack.js

Installation

Ember.js v3.20 or above

Ember CLI v3.20 or above

Node.js v12 or above

ember install ember-gridstack

Migrating to v3

View the full v3.0.0 release notes for updates and breaking changes.

Basic Usage

< GridStack @ options = {{hash animate=true}} @ onChange = {{this.change}} > < GridStackItem @ options = {{hash x=0 y=0 w=6 h=2}} > Widget #1 </ GridStackItem > < GridStackItem @ options = {{hash x=6 y=0 w=6 h=2}} > Widget #2 </ GridStackItem > </ GridStack >

Components

Used to construct a grid-stack layout

Options

<GridStack> can take an options object attribute to configure the grid. All gridstack grid options are valid and take the form gs-{option} . However, when using <GridStack> the gs-{option} is omitted.

Example:

< GridStack @ options = {{hash animate=true column=12 maxRow=10}} > ... </ GridStack >

The full list of options can be found here: https://github.com/gridstack/gridstack.js/tree/v4.2.7/doc#grid-options

Actions

All gridstack events can be handled as Ember actions. They take the form on{Eventname} .

Example:

< GridStack @ onAdded = {{this.added}} @ onChange = {{this.change}} @ onDisable = {{this.disabled}} @ onDragstart = {{this.dragStart}} @ onDrag = {{this.drag}} @ onDragstop = {{this.dragStop}} @ onDropped = {{this.dropped}} @ onEnable = {{this.enabled}} @ onRemoved = {{this.removed}} @ onResizestart = {{this.resizeStart}} @ onResize = {{this.resize}} @ onResizestop = {{this.resizeStop}} >

The full list of events can found here: https://github.com/gridstack/gridstack.js/tree/v4.2.7/doc#events

Block Form

The <GridStack> component uses the block form to yield <GridStackItem> components. In addition, <GridStack> yields a reference to itself in the case inner components need the reference or would like to listen to events triggered on the grid element.

Example:

< GridStack as | grid |> < GridStackItem @ options = {{hash x=0 y=0 w=6 h=2}} > Widget #1 </ GridStackItem > </ GridStack >

Used to construct a grid item inside a <GridStack> component

Options

<GridStackItem> can take an options object attribute to configure the grid item. All gridstack item options are valid and take the form gs-{option} . However, when using <GridStackItem> the gs is omitted.

Example:

< GridStackItem @ options = {{hash w=4 h=4 x=0 y=0 noMove=true}} > ... </ GridStackItem >

The full list of options can be found here: https://github.com/gridstack/gridstack.js/tree/v4.2.7/doc#item-options

Block Form

The <GridStackItem> component uses the block form to yield the content of the item. In addition, <GridStackItem> yields a reference to itself in the case inner components need the reference or would like to listen to events triggered on the grid.

Example:

< GridStackItem @ options = {{hash x=0 y=0 w=6 h=2}} as | item |> < CustomComponent @ parentContainer = {{item}} /> </ GridStackItem >

export default class CustomComponent extends Component { didInsertElement() { super .didInsertElement(...arguments); this .parentContainer.element.addEventListener( 'resizestop' , () => { }); } }

Touch Support

For touch support do the following

By default, the bower dependencies for Gridstack will be installed automatically.