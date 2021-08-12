Ember Data GraphQL Adapter

A Ember CLI adapter for using GraphQL with Ember Data.

Installation

ember install ember-graphql-adapter

Usage

Create your adapter first

import GraphQLAdapter from 'ember-graphql-adapter' ; export default GraphQLAdapter.extend({ endpoint : 'http://localhost:3000/graph' });

Now define your serializer

import { Serializer } from 'ember-graphql-adapter' ; export default Serializer.extend({});

And you're done!

Features

Queries and mutations are automatically generated for you

Field aliases are supported

Belongs to relationships are fully supported

Has many relationships are fully supported

Async relationships and request coalescing is supported with coalesceFindRequests: true

Rails Example

By using the fantastic graphql gem, you can expose your relational database as a GraphQL endpoint.

We start by creating a new type

module Graph PostType = GraphQL::ObjectType.define do name "Post" description "A post" field :id , types.ID field :name , types.String end end

Then we create the query type

module Graph QueryType = GraphQL::ObjectType.define do name "Query" description "The query root of this schema" field :post , PostType do argument :id , !types.ID, "The ID of the post" resolve -> (_object, arguments, _context) do Post.find(arguments[ :id ]) end end end end

After that, it's time for the mutation type

module Graph MutationType = GraphQL::ObjectType.define do name "Mutation" description "Mutations" field :postCreate , PostType do argument :name , !types.String, "The post name" resolve -> (_object, arguments, _context) do Post.create( name: arguments[ :name ]) end end end end

Now, we can build the whole schema

module Graph Schema = GraphQL::Schema.define do query Graph::QueryType mutation Graph::MutationType end end

In the controller we just delegate to the GraphQL schema

class GraphController < ApplicationController def execute render json: : :Graph : :Schema .execute( params.fetch( "query" ), context: {} ) end end

Finally, we just expose the GraphQL endpoint in the route

get 'graph' , to: 'graph#execute'

And that's it!

Developing

Installation

git clone https://github.com/alphasights/ember-graphql-adapter.git

yarn install

Running

yarn start

Running Tests

yarn run ember test -- --server

Building