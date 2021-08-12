openbase logo
ember-graphql-adapter

by alphasights
1.1.5 (see all)

GraphQL adapter for Ember Data

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

49

GitHub Stars

249

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember Data GraphQL Adapter

Npm Version Code Climate Circle CI Ember Observer Score Greenkeeper badge

A Ember CLI adapter for using GraphQL with Ember Data.

Installation

ember install ember-graphql-adapter

Usage

Create your adapter first

// app/adapters/post.js
import GraphQLAdapter from 'ember-graphql-adapter';

export default GraphQLAdapter.extend({
  endpoint: 'http://localhost:3000/graph'
});

Now define your serializer

// app/serializers/post.js
import { Serializer } from 'ember-graphql-adapter';

export default Serializer.extend({});

And you're done!

Features

  • Queries and mutations are automatically generated for you
  • Field aliases are supported
  • Belongs to relationships are fully supported
  • Has many relationships are fully supported
  • Async relationships and request coalescing is supported with coalesceFindRequests: true

Rails Example

By using the fantastic graphql gem, you can expose your relational database as a GraphQL endpoint.

We start by creating a new type

# app/models/graph/post_type.rb
module Graph
  PostType = GraphQL::ObjectType.define do
    name "Post"
    description "A post"

    field :id, types.ID
    field :name, types.String
  end
end

Then we create the query type

# app/models/graph/query_type.rb
module Graph
  QueryType = GraphQL::ObjectType.define do
    name "Query"
    description "The query root of this schema"

    field :post, PostType do
      argument :id, !types.ID, "The ID of the post"
      resolve -> (_object, arguments, _context) do
        Post.find(arguments[:id])
      end
    end
  end
end

After that, it's time for the mutation type

# app/models/graph/mutation_type.rb
module Graph
  MutationType = GraphQL::ObjectType.define do
    name "Mutation"
    description "Mutations"

    field :postCreate, PostType do
      argument :name, !types.String, "The post name"
      resolve -> (_object, arguments, _context) do
        Post.create(name: arguments[:name])
      end
    end
  end
end

Now, we can build the whole schema

# app/models/graph/schema.rb
module Graph
  Schema = GraphQL::Schema.define do
    query Graph::QueryType
    mutation Graph::MutationType
  end
end

In the controller we just delegate to the GraphQL schema

# app/controllers/graph_controller.rb
class GraphController < ApplicationController
  def execute
    render json: ::Graph::Schema.execute(
      params.fetch("query"),
      context: {} # you can pass the current_user here
    )
  end
end

Finally, we just expose the GraphQL endpoint in the route

# config/routes.rb
get 'graph', to: 'graph#execute'

And that's it!

Developing

Installation

  • git clone https://github.com/alphasights/ember-graphql-adapter.git
  • yarn install

Running

  • yarn start

Running Tests

  • yarn run ember test -- --server

Building

  • yarn build

