openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
egm

ember-google-maps

by Sander Melnikov
5.0.0 (see all)

A friendly Ember addon for working with Google Maps.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.3K

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember Google Maps

Latest version npm Ember Observer Score Build Status

A friendly Ember addon for working with Google Maps.

  • Create and draw on your maps using Ember components.
  • Automatically load the Google Maps API on demand and safely access it across your entire app.

Thanks for using the addon!

ember-google-maps is over 3 years old now. In that time, I’ve completely rewritten it multiple times over to support changes in both Ember and Google Maps. I’d love to keep working on this addon in my free time, but could use your support.

If you use ember-google-maps in your commercial work or find it valuable, consider leaving a donation to support on-going maintenance and API costs.

Support me on Ko-fi

Thank you! 🙌🙌🙌\ — @sandydoo


Are you new to Ember? Learn how to use Ember and install addons →

Looking for a more general mapping solution? Check out ember-leaflet →.

📎 Documentation

Get started with ember-google-maps →

💨 Quick start for the impatient

  1. Install the addon.
ember install ember-google-maps
  1. Provide a Google Maps API key in config/environment.js. Learn how to create an API key →
'ember-google-maps': {
  key: "<GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY>"
}
  1. Make sure your map has a size, or you’ll end up staring at a blank screen. ember-google-map is the default class for all maps.
.ember-google-map {
  width: 500px;
  height: 500px;
}
  1. Draw a new map at some coordinates.
<GMap @lat="51.508530" @lng="-0.076132" />
  1. Great! You’ve drawn a map.\ Now keep reading the docs →

🔗 Compatibility

Latest version

  • Ember.js v3.24 or above
  • Ember CLI v3.24 or above
  • Node.js v12 or above

⭐ Examples

Display a map centered around a set of coordinates.

<GMap @lat="51.508530" @lng="-0.076132" @zoom={{10}} />

Display an array of locations using markers 📍.

<GMap @lat="51.508530" @lng="-0.076132" @zoom={{10}} as |map|>
  {{#each this.locations as |location|}}
    <map.marker
      @lat={{location.lat}}
      @lng={{location.lng}}
      @onClick={{fn this.showDetails location}} />
  {{/each}}
</GMap>

Display a custom overlay, like a custom HTML marker using template blocks 😱. This lets you do all sorts of fancy things, like adding CSS animations and binding data.

<GMap @lat="51.508530" @lng="-0.076132" @zoom={{10}} as |map|>
  {{#each this.rentals as |rental|}}
    <map.overlay @lat={{rental.lat}} @lng={{rental.lng}}>
      <div style="transform: translateX(-50%) translateY(-50%);">
        <p class="price">
          {{rental.price}}
        </p>
      </div>
    </map.overlay>
  {{/each}}
</GMap>

Learn more →

🛒 Extra addons

😇 Maintainers

This addon is maintained by Sander Melnikov.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

MIT © Sander Melnikov.

Disclaimer

This software is not endorsed, maintained, or supported by Google LLC.

© 2020 Google LLC All rights reserved. Google Maps™ is a trademark of Google LLC.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial