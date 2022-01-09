A friendly Ember addon for working with Google Maps.
ember install ember-google-maps
config/environment.js. Learn how to create an API key →
'ember-google-maps': {
key: "<GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY>"
}
ember-google-map is the default class for all maps.
.ember-google-map {
width: 500px;
height: 500px;
}
<GMap @lat="51.508530" @lng="-0.076132" />
Display a map centered around a set of coordinates.
<GMap @lat="51.508530" @lng="-0.076132" @zoom={{10}} />
Display an array of locations using markers 📍.
<GMap @lat="51.508530" @lng="-0.076132" @zoom={{10}} as |map|>
{{#each this.locations as |location|}}
<map.marker
@lat={{location.lat}}
@lng={{location.lng}}
@onClick={{fn this.showDetails location}} />
{{/each}}
</GMap>
Display a custom overlay, like a custom HTML marker using template blocks 😱. This lets you do all sorts of fancy things, like adding CSS animations and binding data.
<GMap @lat="51.508530" @lng="-0.076132" @zoom={{10}} as |map|>
{{#each this.rentals as |rental|}}
<map.overlay @lat={{rental.lat}} @lng={{rental.lng}}>
<div style="transform: translateX(-50%) translateY(-50%);">
<p class="price">
{{rental.price}}
</p>
</div>
</map.overlay>
{{/each}}
</GMap>
This addon is maintained by Sander Melnikov.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This software is not endorsed, maintained, or supported by Google LLC.
© 2020 Google LLC All rights reserved. Google Maps™ is a trademark of Google LLC.