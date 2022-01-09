Ember Google Maps

A friendly Ember addon for working with Google Maps.

Create and draw on your maps using Ember components.

Automatically load the Google Maps API on demand and safely access it across your entire app.

Thanks for using the addon! ember-google-maps is over 3 years old now. In that time, I’ve completely rewritten it multiple times over to support changes in both Ember and Google Maps. I’d love to keep working on this addon in my free time, but could use your support. If you use ember-google-maps in your commercial work or find it valuable, consider leaving a donation to support on-going maintenance and API costs. Thank you! 🙌🙌🙌\ — @sandydoo

Are you new to Ember? Learn how to use Ember and install addons →

Looking for a more general mapping solution? Check out ember-leaflet →.

📎 Documentation

Get started with ember-google-maps →

💨 Quick start for the impatient

Install the addon.

ember install ember-google-maps

Provide a Google Maps API key in config/environment.js . Learn how to create an API key →

'ember-google-maps' : { key : "<GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY>" }

Make sure your map has a size, or you’ll end up staring at a blank screen. ember-google-map is the default class for all maps.

.ember-google-map { width : 500px ; height : 500px ; }

Draw a new map at some coordinates.

< GMap @ lat = "51.508530" @ lng = "-0.076132" />

Great! You’ve drawn a map.\ Now keep reading the docs →

🔗 Compatibility

Ember.js v3.24 or above

Ember CLI v3.24 or above

Node.js v12 or above

⭐ Examples

Display a map centered around a set of coordinates.

< GMap @ lat = "51.508530" @ lng = "-0.076132" @ zoom = {{10}} />

Display an array of locations using markers 📍.

< GMap @ lat = "51.508530" @ lng = "-0.076132" @ zoom = {{10}} as | map |> {{# each this.locations as |location|}} < map.marker @ lat = {{location.lat}} @ lng = {{location.lng}} @ onClick = {{fn this.showDetails location}} /> {{/ each }} </ GMap >

Display a custom overlay, like a custom HTML marker using template blocks 😱. This lets you do all sorts of fancy things, like adding CSS animations and binding data.

< GMap @ lat = "51.508530" @ lng = "-0.076132" @ zoom = {{10}} as | map |> {{# each this.rentals as |rental|}} < map.overlay @ lat = {{rental.lat}} @ lng = {{rental.lng}} > < div style = "transform: translateX(-50%) translateY(-50%);" > < p class = "price" > {{rental.price}} </ p > </ div > </ map.overlay > {{/ each }} </ GMap >

Learn more →

🛒 Extra addons

MarkerClustererPlus — Add marker clustering to your maps with @googlemaps/markerclustererplus.

😇 Maintainers

This addon is maintained by Sander Melnikov.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

MIT © Sander Melnikov.

Disclaimer

This software is not endorsed, maintained, or supported by Google LLC.

© 2020 Google LLC All rights reserved. Google Maps™ is a trademark of Google LLC.