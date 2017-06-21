This addon helps you quickly get the current git revision hash is Short SHA form.
i.e. e7dfce8339
Get started by installing the addon using npm:
npm install ember-git-version --save
Once installed you now have access to the current git revision through a new config property
config.currentRevision.
To access the new property, import the config whenever needed.
import config from '../config/environment';
...
console.log(config.currentRevision);
...
Note: The config import statement is a relative path.
Now you can make sure any issues are tracked against the correct git revision!
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.