This addon helps you quickly get the current git revision hash is Short SHA form.

i.e. e7dfce8339

Installing the Addon

Get started by installing the addon using npm:

npm install ember-git-version --save

Once installed you now have access to the current git revision through a new config property config.currentRevision .

To access the new property, import the config whenever needed.

import config from '../config/environment' ; ... console.log(config.currentRevision); ...

Note: The config import statement is a relative path.

Now you can make sure any issues are tracked against the correct git revision!

Installation

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.