egv

ember-git-version

by Robert Jackson
0.1.2 (see all)

This addon helps you quickly get the current **git** revision hash is **Short SHA** form.

Overview

Readme

Ember-git-version

This addon helps you quickly get the current git revision hash is Short SHA form.

i.e. e7dfce8339

Installing the Addon

Get started by installing the addon using npm:

npm install ember-git-version --save

Once installed you now have access to the current git revision through a new config property config.currentRevision.

To access the new property, import the config whenever needed.


import config from '../config/environment';

...
    console.log(config.currentRevision);
...

Note: The config import statement is a relative path.

Now you can make sure any issues are tracked against the correct git revision!

Installation

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running

  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

