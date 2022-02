Ember Get Helper

ember-get-helper for Glimmer & the HTMLBars Templating Language. Usage:

{{get object key}}

NOTICE

has been included in Ember 2.0. Use of this package is deprecated and support for Ember 2.0 will not be maintained. Ember v1.13.0 is not supported due to a bug. Please use Ember v1.13.1 and higher or Ember v1.12.* and lower

Examples

var person = Ember.Object.create({ isOwner : false , isAdmin : true }); var permissions = Ember.Object.create({ addObject : 'isOwner' , viewObject : 'isAdmin' });

Can Add Object: {{get person permissions.addObject}} Can View Object: {{get person permissions.viewObject}}

As a Subexpression:

{{# if (get person permissions.addObject)}} < button > Add Object </ button > {{/ if }}

Install

ember install:addon ember-get-helper

Other Helpers

Development

git clone https://github.com/jmurphyau/ember-get-helper.git

npm install

bower install

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.