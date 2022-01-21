openbase logo
egc

ember-get-config

by Chris Manson
0.5.0 (see all)

Get `config/environment` from anywhere, even addons!!!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

npm version GitHub Actions Build Status

ember-get-config

Gaining access to an app's config file from an addon can be challenging. If possible, you should always get it through the container like so:

export default Ember.Component.extend({
  someFunction() {
    const config = Ember.getOwner(this).resolveRegistration('config:environment');
    . . . .
  }
});

If you do not have access to the container though, you can always use ember-get-config.

Installation

ember install ember-get-config

Usage

Simply:

import config from 'ember-get-config';

Which allows you to do handy things like:

const { environment, modulePrefix } = config;

Boom!

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

