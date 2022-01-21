Gaining access to an app's config file from an addon can be challenging. If possible, you should always get it through the container like so:
export default Ember.Component.extend({
someFunction() {
const config = Ember.getOwner(this).resolveRegistration('config:environment');
. . . .
}
});
If you do not have access to the container though, you can always use
ember-get-config.
ember install ember-get-config
Simply:
import config from 'ember-get-config';
Which allows you to do handy things like:
const { environment, modulePrefix } = config;
Boom!
See the Contributing guide for details.