Gaining access to an app's config file from an addon can be challenging. If possible, you should always get it through the container like so:

export default Ember.Component.extend({ someFunction() { const config = Ember.getOwner( this ).resolveRegistration( 'config:environment' ); . . . . } });

If you do not have access to the container though, you can always use ember-get-config .

Installation

ember install ember-get-config

Usage

Simply:

import config from 'ember-get-config' ;

Which allows you to do handy things like:

const { environment, modulePrefix } = config;

Boom!

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.