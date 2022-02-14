Addon that provides gestures as modifiers.
ember install ember-gesture-modifiers
Currently only a Pan modifier is provided. More gestures will be added in the future.
<div
{{did-pan
onPanStart=this.didPanStart
onPan=this.didPan
onPanEnd=this.didPanEnd
}}
>
The hooks are passed a TouchData object which looks like:
{
originalEvent: <TouchEvent>,
timeStamp: 2896.435000002384,
initial: {
x: 427.87109375,
y: 276.98046875,
timeStamp: 2251.9500000053085
},
current: {
deltaX: 0,
deltaY: 0,
x: 192.95703125,
y: 279.12890625,
distance: 234.92388670364133,
distanceX: -234.9140625,
distanceY: 2.1484375,
angle: 180.52399148917002,
overallVelocityX: -0.36449888283057935,
overallVelocityY: 0.0033335725424327154,
overallVelocity: -0.36449888283057935,
velocityX: -0.03269026669500546,
velocityY: 0,
velocity: -0.03269026669500546
},
cache: {
velocity: {
distanceX: -234.9140625,
distanceY: 2.1484375,
timeStamp: 2613.435000006575
}
}
}
A
pan test helper is exposed by the addon.
import { pan } from 'ember-gesture-modifiers/test-support';
...
// arg1: CSS selector on which the pan happens
// arg2: a direction in which the pan should happen. Either 'left', 'right', 'down', 'up' or 'up-right'.
await pan('.my-css-selector', 'right');
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.