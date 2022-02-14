Addon that provides gestures as modifiers.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.24 or above

Ember CLI v3.24 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-gesture-modifiers

Usage

Currently only a Pan modifier is provided. More gestures will be added in the future.

Pan modifier

< div {{did-pan onPanStart=this.didPanStart onPan=this.didPan onPanEnd=this.didPanEnd }} >

arguments

onPanStart - hook fired when a pan is started

- hook fired when a pan is started onPan - hook fired when the pan is updated

- hook fired when the pan is updated onPanEnd - hook fired when a pan has ended

- hook fired when a pan has ended threshold (default: 10) - minimum touch movement needed in px to start a pan

(default: 10) - minimum touch movement needed in px to start a pan axis (default: 'horizontal') - axis for the pan event to be recognized ('horizontal', 'vertical' or 'both')

(default: 'horizontal') - axis for the pan event to be recognized ('horizontal', 'vertical' or 'both') capture (default: false) - whether or not to use capture events instead of bubbling

(default: false) - whether or not to use capture events instead of bubbling preventScroll (default: true) - whether or not to prevent scroll during panning

(default: true) - whether or not to prevent scroll during panning pointerTypes (default: ['touch']) - the pointer types to support (one or more of 'touch', 'mouse', 'pen')

The hooks are passed a TouchData object which looks like:

{ originalEvent : < TouchEvent > , timeStamp: 2896.435000002384, initial: { x: 427.87109375, y: 276.98046875, timeStamp: 2251.9500000053085 }, current: { deltaX: 0, deltaY: 0, x: 192.95703125, y: 279.12890625, distance: 234.92388670364133, distanceX: -234.9140625, distanceY: 2.1484375, angle: 180.52399148917002, overallVelocityX: -0.36449888283057935, overallVelocityY: 0.0033335725424327154, overallVelocity: -0.36449888283057935, velocityX: -0.03269026669500546, velocityY: 0, velocity: -0.03269026669500546 }, cache: { velocity: { distanceX: -234.9140625, distanceY: 2.1484375, timeStamp: 2613.435000006575 } } }

Testing

A pan test helper is exposed by the addon.

import { pan } from 'ember-gesture-modifiers/test-support' ; ... await pan( '.my-css-selector' , 'right' );

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.