An ember-cli add-on for easy integration with Google Maps.
Each object displayed on map is inserted via child component,
so you can easily declare which marker and when to display on map
using
{{#if}} and
{{#each}} on template level.
ember install ember-g-map
You must define the size of the canvas in which the map is displayed. Simply add something similar to this to your styles:
.g-map-canvas {
width: 600px;
height: 400px;
}
In case you want to make the google map to have full width and height as the parent div, you can do the following:
.g-map{
height: 100%;
}
.g-map-canvas {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
In
config/environment.js you can specify:
libraries to be loaded along with this add-on
(check the full list here),
key or
client ID for your application (additional info could be found here),
channel,
version number,
exclude parameter, which prevents the addon from injecting the google maps api script tag into your app's index.html. This is useful if you need a custom strategy for loading the google maps script.
language for map localization,
protocol setting.
ENV['g-map'] = {
exclude: true,
libraries: ['places', 'geometry'],
key: 'your-unique-google-map-api-key',
client: 'gme-your-unique-google-client-id',
channel: 'my-google-map-api-channel',
version: '3.26',
language: 'ru',
protocol: 'https'
}
The default Google Maps API library does not load in China, if your app needs to work in China you will need to implement a custom loading strategy for the Google Maps API.
{{g-map lat=37.7833 lng=-122.4167 zoom=12}}
Any custom options
(except for
center and
zoom to avoid conflicts) could be set for
Google Map object on creation and updated on change.
{{g-map lat=37.7833 lng=-122.4167 zoom=12 options=customOptions}}
Mandatory
context attribute ties child-elements
with the main
g-map component. You can also set optional attributes:
title attribute,
label,
draggable boolean option,
onClick action to track all
click events on that marker,
onDrag action to track all
dragend events on that marker (callback receives new
lat and
lng in attributes).
viewport optional google.maps.LatLngBounds, provides an optimized map viewport for the marker. This is generally provided by the google geocoder
{{#g-map lat=37.7833 lng=-122.4167 zoom=12 as |context|}}
{{g-map-marker context lat=37.7933 lng=-122.4167 onClick=(action "handleClick")}}
{{g-map-marker context lat=37.7833 lng=-122.4267 onClick="handleClick" title=titleForSecondMarker}}
{{g-map-marker context lat=37.7733 lng=-122.4067 draggable=true onDrag=(action "handleDrag") label="3" title="Marker #3"}}
{{/g-map}}
You can assign custom images to your markers by pointing the
icon attribute to an image file (jpg, png, svg, etc.)
{{g-map-marker context lat=lat lng=lng icon="/assets/images/driver-icon.svg" }}
You can also create a complex marker icon by defining an icon object and passing it to the
icon attribute
myIcon: {
url: "/assets/images/driver-icon.svg",
size: new google.maps.Size(30,30),
scaledSize: new google.maps.Size(20,20),
anchor: new google.maps.Point(15, 15),
origin: new google.maps.Point(0, 0),
labelOrigin: new google.maps.Point(30, 15),
}
{{g-map-marker context lat=lat lng=lng icon=myIcon }}
These Info Windows will be open right after component is rendered
and will be closed forever after user closes them. You can specify optional
onOpen action to trigger anything you need to when the Info Window opens. The infowindow is passed as the only argument to the
onOpen action. You can specify optional
onClose action to tear down anything you need when Info Window
has been closed by user.
Available options (see details in docs):
{{#g-map lat=37.7833 lng=-122.4167 zoom=12 as |context|}}
{{#g-map-infowindow context lat=37.7733 lng=-122.4067}}
<h1>Info Window with Block</h1>
<p>Text with {{bound}} variables</p>
<button {{action "do"}}>Do</button>
{{/g-map-infowindow}}
{{g-map-infowindow context lat=37.7733 lng=-122.4067
title="Blockless form" message="Plain text."}}
{{g-map-infowindow context lat=37.7733 lng=-122.4067
title="With action set"
onOpen="myOnOpenAction"
onClose="myOnCloseAction"}}
{{g-map-infowindow context lat=37.7733 lng=-122.4067
title="With closure action set"
onOpen=(action "myOnOpenAction")
onClose=(action "myOnCloseAction")}}
{{/g-map}}
markersFitMode attribute overrides
lat,
lng,
zoom settings.
markersFitMode value can be one of:
{{#g-map markersFitMode='live' as |context|}}
{{g-map-marker context lat=37.7933 lng=-122.4167}}
{{g-map-marker context lat=37.7833 lng=-122.4267}}
{{g-map-marker context lat=37.7733 lng=-122.4067}}
{{/g-map}}
Markers can have bound Info Windows activated on click.
To properly bind Info Window with Marker you should call
g-map-marker
in block form and set context of Info Window to the one provided by Marker.
You can optionally setup custom
openOn/
closeOn events for each Info Window,
available options are:
click,
dblclick,
rightclick,
mouseover,
mouseout.
By default
openOn is set to
click and
closeOn is set to
null. When
openOn
and
closeOn are the same, Info Window visibility is being toggled by this event.
{{#g-map lat=37.7833 lng=-122.4167 zoom=12 as |context|}}
{{#g-map-marker context lat=37.7833 lng=-122.4267 as |markerContext|}}
{{#g-map-infowindow markerContext openOn="mouseover" closeOn="mouseout"}}
<h2>Bound Info Window</h2>
{{/g-map-infowindow}}
{{/g-map-marker}}
{{#g-map-marker context lat=37.7833 lng=-122.4267 as |markerContext|}}
{{g-map-infowindow markerContext openOn="click" closeOn="click" title="Blockless form 1"}}
{{/g-map-marker}}
{{#g-map-marker context lat=37.7833 lng=-122.4267 as |markerContext|}}
{{g-map-infowindow markerContext openOn="dblclick" title="Blockless form 2"}}
{{/g-map-marker}}
{{/g-map}}
Additionally you can specify parameter
group which ensures that only
one Info Window is open at each moment for Markers of each group.
{{#g-map lat=37.7833 lng=-122.4167 zoom=12 as |context|}}
{{#g-map-marker context group="cats" lat=37.7833 lng=-122.4167 as |markerContext|}}
{{#g-map-infowindow markerContext}}
<h2>Cat #1</h2>
{{/g-map-infowindow}}
{{/g-map-marker}}
{{#g-map-marker context group="cats" lat=37.7433 lng=-122.4467 as |markerContext|}}
{{#g-map-infowindow markerContext}}
<h2>Cat #2</h2>
{{/g-map-infowindow}}
{{/g-map-marker}}
{{#g-map-marker context group="dogs" lat=37.7533 lng=-122.4167 as |markerContext|}}
{{#g-map-infowindow markerContext}}
<h2>Dog #1</h2>
{{/g-map-infowindow}}
{{/g-map-marker}}
{{#g-map-marker context group="dogs" lat=37.7733 lng=-122.4467 as |markerContext|}}
{{#g-map-infowindow markerContext}}
<h2>Dog #2</h2>
{{/g-map-infowindow}}
{{/g-map-marker}}
{{/g-map}}
Proxy
g-map-address-marker component takes address string as parameter
and translates it to lat/lng/viewport under the hood.
The viewport is used internally to fit the map and can be passed as optional parameter.
Optional
onLocationChange action hook will send you back coordinates
of the latest address search result and the raw array of
google.maps.places.PlaceResult objects provided by
places library.
Other optional parameters are the same as for
g-map-marker.
Requires
places library to be specified in
environment.js.
ENV['g-map'] = {
libraries: ['places']
}
actions: {
onLocationChangeHandler(lat, lng, results) {
const { viewport } = results[0].geometry;
Ember.Logger.log(`lat: ${lat}, lng: ${lng}`);
Ember.Logger.log(`viewport: ${viewport}`);
Ember.Logger.debug(results);
}
}
{{#g-map lat=37.7833 lng=-122.4167 zoom=12 as |context|}}
{{g-map-address-marker context address="San Francisco, Russian Hill"}}
{{#g-map-address-marker context address="Delft, The Netherlands" as |markerContext|}}
{{#g-map-infowindow markerContext}}
Works in block form too.
{{/g-map-infowindow}}
{{/g-map-address-marker}}
{{g-map-address-marker context address=searchedAddress
onLocationChange=(action "onLocationChangeHandler")}}
{{g-map-address-marker context address=anotherSearchedAddress
onLocationChange="onLocationChangeHandler"}}
{{/g-map}}
Using Google Maps Directions service.
You can optionally set travel mode with
travelMode attr:
walking
bicycling
transit
driving (default)
You can optionally set following custom polyline options as attributes:
strokeColor
strokeWeight
strokeOpacity
zIndex
{{#g-map lat=37.7833 lng=-122.4167 zoom=12 as |context|}}
{{g-map-route context
travelMode='driving' strokeColor='red'
originLat=37.7933 originLng=-122.4167
destinationLat=37.7733 destinationLng=-122.4167}}
{{g-map-route context
travelMode='bicycling' strokeColor='blue' zIndex=10
originLat=37.7933 originLng=-122.4167
destinationLat=37.7733 destinationLng=-122.4167}}
{{/g-map}}
Proxy
g-map-address-route component takes 2 address strings as parameters
and translates them to lat/lng pairs under the hood.
Optional
onLocationChange action hook will send you back coordinates
of the latest address search result and the raw array of
google.maps.places.PlaceResult objects provided by
places library.
Other optional parameters are the same as for
g-map-route.
Requires
places library to be specified in
environment.js.
ENV['g-map'] = {
libraries: ['places']
}
actions: {
onLocationChangeHandler(lat, lng, results) {
Ember.Logger.log(`lat: ${lat}, lng: ${lng}`);
Ember.Logger.debug(results);
}
}
{{#g-map lat=37.7833 lng=-122.4167 zoom=12 as |context|}}
{{g-map-address-route context
originAddress="Los Angeles, California"
destinationAddress="San Francisco, California"}}
{{g-map-address-route context
originAddress=searchedAddress
destinationAddress=anotherSearchedAddress
onLocationChange=(action "onLocationChangeHandler")}}
{{g-map-address-route context
originAddress=searchedAddress
destinationAddress=anotherSearchedAddress
onLocationChange="onLocationChangeAction"}}
{{/g-map}}
You can add optional waypoints to both
{{g-map-route}} and
{{g-map-address-route}}.
Waypoints could be added using
{{g-map-route-waypoint}} or
{{g-map-route-address-waypoint}} components.
{{#g-map lat=37.7833 lng=-122.4167 zoom=12 as |context|}}
{{#g-map-address-route context
originAddress="Los Angeles, California"
destinationAddress="San Francisco, California"
as |routeContext|}}
{{g-map-route-address-waypoint routeContext address="New York City, New York"}}
{{g-map-route-waypoint routeContext lat=37.7933 lng=-122.4167}}
{{g-map-route-address-waypoint routeContext address="Dallas, Texas"}}
{{/g-map-address-route}}
{{/g-map}}
You can optionally set following custom polyline options as attributes:
strokeColor
strokeWeight
strokeOpacity
zIndex
clickable
draggable
geodesic
icons
visible
path
{{#g-map lat=37.7833 lng=-122.4167 zoom=12 as |context|}}
{{#g-map-polyline context
strokeColor="green" strokeWeight="10" strokeOpacity="0.3"
geodesic=true draggable=true onDrag=(action "onPolylineDrag") as |coordinateContext|}}
{{g-map-polyline-coordinate coordinateContext lat=37.7833 lng=-122.4667}}
{{g-map-polyline-coordinate coordinateContext lat=37.7933 lng=-122.4567}}
{{g-map-polyline-coordinate coordinateContext lat=37.7933 lng=-122.4667}}
{{/g-map-polyline}}
{{g-map-polyline context path=decodedPolyline}}
{{/g-map}}
For both the
onClick and
onDrag actions, the arguments are
event and
polyline:
actions: {
onPolylineDrag(event, polyline) {
const bounds = new window.google.maps.LatLngBounds();
polyline.getPath().forEach((e) => bounds.extend(e));
polyline.map.fitBounds(bounds);
}
}
http://asennikov.github.io/ember-g-map/
npm run lint:hbs
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.