Fullscreen API packaged as an Ember service.
ember-fullscreen uses Screenfull for the all the Fullscreen API calls. This means that ember-fullscreen will work on every browser that supports fullscreen API/screenfull: http://caniuse.com/fullscreen
Check minimal demo.
ember-fullscreen is an ember-cli addon. Just run the install command on your ember-cli project:
ember install ember-fullscreen
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.
Inject the service anywhere you need it by adding
fullscreen: Ember.inject.service(). The fullscreen service has the following properties and methods:
.isAvailable - A boolean that represents whether you are allowed to enter fullscreen.
.isEnabled - A boolean that represents whether you are in fullscreen mode.
.enable() - Enters fullscreen mode. Accepts a DOM element. Default is
<html>. If called with another element than the currently active, it will switch to that if it's a decendant. Yes, you can make DOM elements fullscreen.
.disable() - Disables fullscreen mode.
.toggle() - Enables fullscreen mode if not active, disables if active. Also accepts an optional DOM element.
.on('error', ...) - Fullscreen service includes Ember.Evented mixin. When a fullscreen request fails, ember-fullscreen triggers an
error event.
.on('fullscreenChange', ...) - When the fullscreen state changes, ember-fullscreen notifies the new
isEnabled state.
Create a button in your controller with an action that toggles fullscreen mode:
export default Controller.extend({
fullscreen: service(),
actions: {
toggleFullscreen() {
this.get('fullscreen').toggle();
}
}
});
Use it on your templates to conditionally render depending on a boolean:
{{#if fullscreen.isEnabled}}
I'm fullscreen
{{else}}
I'm NOT fullscreen
{{/if}}
Only display a button to enter fullscreen if the browser supports it:
{{#if fullscreen.isAvailable}}
<button onclick={{action "toggleFullscreen"}}>
Toggle fullscreen
</button>
{{/if}}
A simple component that sets its own element to fullscreen on click:
export default Component.extend({
fullscreen: service(),
click() {
this.get('fullscreen').toggle(this.element);
}
});
Bind an icon class depending on wether we're in fullscreen:
{{!-- Uses font-awesome --}}
<i class="{{if fullscreen.isEnabled "fa-compress" "fa-expand"}}"></i>