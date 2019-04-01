openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ef

ember-fullscreen

by Miguel Andrade
1.0.5 (see all)

Fullscreen API packaged as an Ember service.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-fullscreen

Ember Observer Score npm version

Fullscreen API packaged as an Ember service.

ember-fullscreen uses Screenfull for the all the Fullscreen API calls. This means that ember-fullscreen will work on every browser that supports fullscreen API/screenfull: http://caniuse.com/fullscreen

Check minimal demo.

Installation

ember-fullscreen is an ember-cli addon. Just run the install command on your ember-cli project:

ember install ember-fullscreen

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

Usage

Inject the service anywhere you need it by adding fullscreen: Ember.inject.service(). The fullscreen service has the following properties and methods:

  • .isAvailable - A boolean that represents whether you are allowed to enter fullscreen.

  • .isEnabled - A boolean that represents whether you are in fullscreen mode.

  • .enable() - Enters fullscreen mode. Accepts a DOM element. Default is <html>. If called with another element than the currently active, it will switch to that if it's a decendant. Yes, you can make DOM elements fullscreen.

  • .disable() - Disables fullscreen mode.

  • .toggle() - Enables fullscreen mode if not active, disables if active. Also accepts an optional DOM element.

  • .on('error', ...) - Fullscreen service includes Ember.Evented mixin. When a fullscreen request fails, ember-fullscreen triggers an error event.

  • .on('fullscreenChange', ...) - When the fullscreen state changes, ember-fullscreen notifies the new isEnabled state.

Examples

Create a button in your controller with an action that toggles fullscreen mode:

export default Controller.extend({
  fullscreen: service(),
  actions: {
    toggleFullscreen() {
      this.get('fullscreen').toggle();
    }
  }
});

Use it on your templates to conditionally render depending on a boolean:

{{#if fullscreen.isEnabled}}
  I'm fullscreen
{{else}}
  I'm NOT fullscreen
{{/if}}

Only display a button to enter fullscreen if the browser supports it:

{{#if fullscreen.isAvailable}}
  <button onclick={{action "toggleFullscreen"}}>
    Toggle fullscreen
  </button>
{{/if}}

A simple component that sets its own element to fullscreen on click:

export default Component.extend({
  fullscreen: service(),
  click() {
    this.get('fullscreen').toggle(this.element);
  }
});

Bind an icon class depending on wether we're in fullscreen:

{{!-- Uses font-awesome --}}
<i class="{{if fullscreen.isEnabled "fa-compress" "fa-expand"}}"></i>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial