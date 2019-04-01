Fullscreen API packaged as an Ember service.

ember-fullscreen uses Screenfull for the all the Fullscreen API calls. This means that ember-fullscreen will work on every browser that supports fullscreen API/screenfull: http://caniuse.com/fullscreen

Check minimal demo.

Installation

ember-fullscreen is an ember-cli addon. Just run the install command on your ember-cli project:

ember install ember-fullscreen

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

Usage

Inject the service anywhere you need it by adding fullscreen: Ember.inject.service() . The fullscreen service has the following properties and methods:

.isAvailable - A boolean that represents whether you are allowed to enter fullscreen.

.isEnabled - A boolean that represents whether you are in fullscreen mode.

.enable() - Enters fullscreen mode. Accepts a DOM element. Default is <html> . If called with another element than the currently active, it will switch to that if it's a decendant. Yes, you can make DOM elements fullscreen.

.disable() - Disables fullscreen mode.

.toggle() - Enables fullscreen mode if not active, disables if active. Also accepts an optional DOM element.

.on('error', ...) - Fullscreen service includes Ember.Evented mixin. When a fullscreen request fails, ember-fullscreen triggers an error event.

.on('fullscreenChange', ...) - When the fullscreen state changes, ember-fullscreen notifies the new isEnabled state.

Examples

Create a button in your controller with an action that toggles fullscreen mode:

export default Controller.extend({ fullscreen : service(), actions : { toggleFullscreen() { this .get( 'fullscreen' ).toggle(); } } });

Use it on your templates to conditionally render depending on a boolean:

{{# if fullscreen.isEnabled}} I'm fullscreen {{ else }} I'm NOT fullscreen {{/ if }}

Only display a button to enter fullscreen if the browser supports it:

{{# if fullscreen.isAvailable}} < button onclick = {{ action "toggleFullscreen"}} > Toggle fullscreen </ button > {{/ if }}

A simple component that sets its own element to fullscreen on click:

export default Component.extend({ fullscreen : service(), click() { this .get( 'fullscreen' ).toggle( this .element); } });

Bind an icon class depending on wether we're in fullscreen: