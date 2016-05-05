ember-fullcalendar brings the power of FullCalendar and FullCalendar Scheduler to Ember.

Installation

This addon works in Ember 2.12+ with no deprecations.

To install it run:

ember install ember-fullcalendar

Overview

This addon currently supports every option and callback currently available for FullCalendar and FullCalendar Scheduler 4.4. Please see the FullCalendar documentation for more information.

Upgrading

If you upgrade from a previous version of ember-fullcalendar using FullCalendar 3.x, note the FullCalendar v4 release notes and upgrade guide.

To use plugins, you need to pass a plugins array to the full-calendar component and add any plugins you need to the dependencies of your app. The plugin css must be included by adding the plugin to your environment.js.

You no longer need to define includeLocales in your environment.js, but instead import and pass them in the locales option.

Instead of setting includeScheduler use the appropriate Scheduler plugins.

Usage

A simple example:

import dayGridPlugin from '@fullcalendar/daygrid' ; let events = Ember.A([{ title : 'Event 1' , start : '2016-05-05T07:08:08' , end : '2016-05-05T09:08:08' }, { title : 'Event 2' , start : '2016-05-06T07:08:08' , end : '2016-05-07T09:08:08' }, { title : 'Event 3' , start : '2016-05-10T07:08:08' , end : '2016-05-10T09:48:08' }, { title : 'Event 4' , start : '2016-05-11T07:15:08' , end : '2016-05-11T09:08:08' }]); let plugins = [dayGridPlugin]; {{full-calendar events=events plugins=plugins}}

Plugins

The CSS of the plugins you are using must be included by defining them in your config/environment.js file:

emberFullCalendar: { plugins : [ 'core' , 'daygrid' , 'list' ], }

FullCalendar Methods

To call FullCalendar methods, you need a reference to the calendar object.

A reference gets passed with every FullCalendar callback as last parameter, so you can use e.g. viewSkeletonRender to get the object:

import Ember from 'ember' ; export default Ember.Controller.extend({ actions : { viewSkeletonRender(info, calendar) { this .set( 'calendar' , calendar); }, nextMonth() { this .calendar.next(); }, } });

// app/controllers/application.hbs {{full-calendar viewSkeletonRender=(action "viewSkeletonRender")}}

DDAU

Where possible, this addon takes advantage of DDAU (Data Down, Actions Up) to allow your Ember app to interact with FullCalendar from outside of the component. Below are a list of properties that override default FullCalendar properties:

viewName (replaces defaultView ) - allows you to change the view mode from outside of the component. For example, when using header=false , you can use your own buttons to modify the viewName property to change the view of the calendar.

viewRange - can be used in conjunction with viewName to simultaneously navigate to a new date when switching to a new view. See the docs.

onViewChange - pass an action to be notified when the view changes. This is different than the viewRender callback provided by FullCalendar as it is only triggered when the view changes and is not when any of the date navigation methods are called.

date (replaces defaultDate ) - allows you to change the date from outside of the component.

FullCalendar Callbacks

All FullCalendar and FullCalendar Scheduler callbacks are supported and can be handled using Ember Actions. Here's a simple example:

Add the component to your template:

// app/templates/application.hbs {{full-calendar events=events eventClick=(action 'clicked')}}

Add some events:

import Ember from 'ember' ; export default Ember.Route.extend({ model : function ( ) { return { events : Ember.A([{ title : 'Partayyyy' , start : new Date () }]) }; } });

Register the action in your controller or component:

import Ember from 'ember' ; export default Ember.Controller.extend({ actions : { clicked({event, jsEvent, view}){ this .showModal(event); } } });

FullCalendar Scheduler

By default, the addon uses the Free Trial License Key provided by FullCalendar. If you have a paid license key, you may set it by explicitly passing it into the component as schedulerLicenseKey or, the better option, is to set it in your config/environment.js file like so:

var ENV = { emberFullCalendar : { schedulerLicenseKey : '<your license key>' , } };

FullCalendar Locales

To use locales, import and pass them in the locales option. See the docs for more info

Fastboot Support

This addon now has minimal Fastboot support via #46.