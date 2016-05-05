ember-fullcalendar brings the power of FullCalendar and FullCalendar Scheduler to Ember.
This addon works in Ember 2.12+ with no deprecations.
To install it run:
ember install ember-fullcalendar
This addon currently supports every option and callback currently available for FullCalendar and FullCalendar Scheduler 4.4. Please see the FullCalendar documentation for more information.
If you upgrade from a previous version of
ember-fullcalendar using FullCalendar 3.x, note the FullCalendar v4 release notes and upgrade guide.
To use plugins, you need to pass a
plugins array to the
full-calendar component and add any plugins you need to the dependencies of your app. The plugin css must be included by adding the plugin to your environment.js.
You no longer need to define
includeLocales in your environment.js, but instead import and pass them in the
locales option.
Instead of setting
includeScheduler use the appropriate Scheduler plugins.
A simple example:
import dayGridPlugin from '@fullcalendar/daygrid';
let events = Ember.A([{
title: 'Event 1',
start: '2016-05-05T07:08:08',
end: '2016-05-05T09:08:08'
}, {
title: 'Event 2',
start: '2016-05-06T07:08:08',
end: '2016-05-07T09:08:08'
}, {
title: 'Event 3',
start: '2016-05-10T07:08:08',
end: '2016-05-10T09:48:08'
}, {
title: 'Event 4',
start: '2016-05-11T07:15:08',
end: '2016-05-11T09:08:08'
}]);
let plugins = [dayGridPlugin];
{{full-calendar events=events plugins=plugins}}
The CSS of the plugins you are using must be included by defining them in your
config/environment.js file:
emberFullCalendar: {
plugins: ['core', 'daygrid', 'list'],
}
To call FullCalendar methods, you need a reference to the calendar object.
A reference gets passed with every FullCalendar callback as last parameter, so you can use e.g.
viewSkeletonRender to get the object:
// app/controllers/application.js
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
actions: {
viewSkeletonRender(info, calendar) {
this.set('calendar', calendar);
},
nextMonth() {
this.calendar.next();
},
}
});
// app/controllers/application.hbs
{{full-calendar viewSkeletonRender=(action "viewSkeletonRender")}}
Where possible, this addon takes advantage of DDAU (Data Down, Actions Up) to allow your Ember app to interact with FullCalendar from outside of the component. Below are a list of properties that override default FullCalendar properties:
viewName (replaces
defaultView) - allows you to change the view mode from outside of the component. For example, when using
header=false, you can use your own buttons to modify the
viewName property to change the view of the calendar.
viewRange - can be used in conjunction with
viewName to simultaneously navigate to a new date when switching to a new view. See the docs.
onViewChange - pass an action to be notified when the view changes. This is different than the
viewRender callback provided by FullCalendar as it is only triggered when the view changes and is not when any of the date navigation methods are called.
date (replaces
defaultDate) - allows you to change the date from outside of the component.
All FullCalendar and FullCalendar Scheduler callbacks are supported and can be handled using Ember Actions. Here's a simple example:
Add the component to your template:
// app/templates/application.hbs
{{full-calendar events=events eventClick=(action 'clicked')}}
Add some events:
// app/routes/application.js
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Route.extend({
model: function() {
return {
events: Ember.A([{
title: 'Partayyyy', start: new Date()
}])
};
}
});
Register the action in your controller or component:
// app/controllers/application.js
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
actions: {
clicked({event, jsEvent, view}){
this.showModal(event);
}
}
});
By default, the addon uses the Free Trial License Key provided by FullCalendar. If you have a paid license key, you may set it by explicitly passing it into the component as
schedulerLicenseKey or, the better option, is to set it in your
config/environment.js file like so:
var ENV = {
emberFullCalendar: {
schedulerLicenseKey: '<your license key>',
}
// Other options here, as needed.
};
To use locales, import and pass them in the
locales option. See the docs for more info
This addon now has minimal Fastboot support via #46.