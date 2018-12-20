Ember FSM

Maintenance Mode

Ember FSM was a lot of fun to develop 4 years ago when this all made a lot of sense to me, it's still used in some places and I will continue to maintain it to prevent apps from breaking. If you think the Ember community still needs a library like this with newer/better features please fork it and I will let people know where to go! Thanks for understanding 🙂

A promise-aware finite state machine implementation for Ember

A wild (and current) traffic light demo appears!

import FSM from 'ember-fsm' ; let trafficSignal = FSM.Machine.create({ events : { cycle : { transitions : [ { initialized : 'red' }, { red : 'green' }, { green : 'amber' }, { amber : 'red' } ] }, powerDown : { transition : { $all : 'off' } } } }); trafficSignal.get( 'currentState' ); trafficSignal.send( 'cycle' ); trafficSignal.get( 'currentState' ); trafficSignal.send( 'cycle' ); trafficSignal.get( 'currentState' )

Getting Started

Install as an Ember Addon

ember install ember-fsm

Do you need this?

Try really hard not to need it, if you need it, I'm sorry. -- @heycarsten

Defining a State Machine

import FSM from 'ember-fsm' ; let SleepyFSM = FSM.Machine.extend({ states : { initialState : 'awake' knownStates : [ 'sleeping' , 'angry' , 'awake' , 'initialized' , 'failed' ], sleeping : { willEnter() { }, didEnter() { }, willExit() { }, didExit() { } } }, events : { sleep : { before() { }, after() { }, transitions : [ { awake : 'sleeping' , doUnless : 'unableToSleep' }, { awake : 'angry' , doIf : 'unableToSleep' }, { sleeping : '$same' } ] }, error : { transition : { $all : 'failed' } } } });

State Macros

For the sake of less typing (and less chances of introducing failure) the following macros can be used in transition definitions:

Macro Description $all Expands to all known states. $same Expands to the same state as the from state. transition: { sleeping: '$same' } $initial Expands to the initial state.

Transition Guarding

You can specify that a transition be excluded or included in the event using doIf or doUnless . Consider SleepyFSM above, if we set unableToSleep to true then when we send in the sleep event, it will transition to the state angry because the transition { awake: 'sleeping' } will be excluded from the list.

doIf and doUnless are aliased to guard and unless respectively.

Transition Events & Callbacks

Given the SleepyFSM example above, suppose we ran the following:

let fsm = SleepyFSM.create(); fsm.send( 'sleep' );

Here is the series of transition events that will occurr and the corresponding callbacks that will run and where they can be defined:

Current State Is Active Event Runs callbacks awake false beforeEvent before on events and transitions awake true _activateTransition_ internal awake true willExit willExit on states and transitions awake true willEnter willEnter on states and transitions sleeping true _setNewState_ internal sleeping true didExit didExit on states and transitions sleeping true didEnter didEnter on states and transitions sleeping false _deactivateTransition_ internal sleeping false afterEvent after on events and transitions

Some of the event names above also have aliases:

Event Aliases beforeEvent before afterEvent after didEnter enter , action didExit exit

Asynchronicity In Callbacks

If callbacks return a promise, the next callback in the chain will not fire until the promise is resolved. The return value of callbacks is stored in the transition's resolutions object. Likewise, rejections are stored in the rejections object of the transition.

Namespacing States

ember-fsm doesn't provide true sub-state support, but you can namespace your states. For example, suppose a portion of your state workflow is related in some way; you can prefix those states with a namespace:

ready

uploading.requestingUrl

uploading.sendingData

processing.enqueuing

processing.working

finished

When you define states like this, Ember.FSM automatically generates the following boolean accessor properties for you:

isInReady

isInUploading

isInUploadingRequestingUrl

isInUploadingSendingData

isInProcessing

isInProcessingEnqueuing

isInProcessingWorking

isInFinished

Stateful Mixin

When it comes to using ember-fsm in your application, you'll almost always want to use FSM.Stateful over sub-classing FSM.Machine . This way you can formalize a state workflow around something like file uploads where you might have to incorporate three different proceesses into on user experience.

Note: States and events are renamed in the mixin to fsmStates and fsmEvents respectively, to avoid conflict with core Ember properties.

Building these sorts of workflows implicitly as-you-code-along can be a recipie for massive sadness. So why be sad? Formalize that workflow! Here's an example of how adding ember-fsm to a controller can remove a lot of the tedious parts of workflow managment:

import Ember from 'ember' ; import FSM from 'ember-fsm' ; export default Ember.Controller.extend(FSM.Stateful, { needs : 'notifier' , actions : { uploadFile(file) { this .set( 'file' , file); this .sendStateEvent( 'addFile' ); } }, fsmStates : { initialState : 'nofile' }, fsmEvents : { addFile : { transitions : { from : [ 'nofile' , 'failed' ], to : 'ready' , before : 'checkFile' , } }, startUpload : { transitions : { from : 'ready' , to : 'uploading' , before : 'getUploadURL' , didEnter : 'performUpload' , after : 'finishedUpload' } }, finishUpload : { transition : { uploading : 'nofile' , didEnter : 'reset' } } }, reset() { this .set( 'file' , null ); }, checkFile() { let file = this .get( 'file' ); if (file.size > 0 ) { return ; } else { this .get( 'controllers.notifier' ).warn( 'file must have content' ); FSM.reject(); } }, getUploadURL() { let fileName = this .get( 'file.name' ); let xhr = Ember.$.ajax( '/api/signed_uploads' , { type : 'put' , data : { file : { name : fileName } } }); xhr.then( ( payload ) => { Ember.run( () => { this .set( 'uploadToURL' , payload.signed_upload.url); }); }); return xhr; }, performUpload() { return Ember.$.ajax( this .get( 'uploadToURL' ), { type : 'put' , data : this .get( 'file' ) }); }, finishedUpload() { this .get( 'controllers.notifier' ).success( 'Upload complete' ); this .sendStateEvent( 'finishUpload' ); } });

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

