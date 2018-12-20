⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️
Maintenance Mode
Ember FSM was a lot of fun to develop 4 years ago when this all made a lot of sense to me, it's still used in some places and I will continue to maintain it to prevent apps from breaking. If you think the Ember community still needs a library like this with newer/better features please fork it and I will let people know where to go! Thanks for understanding 🙂
⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️
A wild (and current) traffic light demo appears!
import FSM from 'ember-fsm';
let trafficSignal = FSM.Machine.create({
events: {
cycle: {
transitions: [
{ initialized: 'red' },
{ red: 'green' },
{ green: 'amber' },
{ amber: 'red' }
]
},
powerDown: {
transition: { $all: 'off' }
}
}
});
trafficSignal.get('currentState');
// "initialized"
trafficSignal.send('cycle');
trafficSignal.get('currentState');
// "red"
trafficSignal.send('cycle');
trafficSignal.get('currentState')
// "green"
Install as an Ember Addon
ember install ember-fsm
Try really hard not to need it, if you need it, I'm sorry. -- @heycarsten
import FSM from 'ember-fsm';
let SleepyFSM = FSM.Machine.extend({
// Here is where you define your state machine's state-specific configuration.
// This section is optional.
states: {
// The default initial state is "initialized"
initialState: 'awake'
// If you'd like, you can choose to explicitly define the names of your
// states:
knownStates: ['sleeping', 'angry', 'awake', 'initialized', 'failed'],
// You can define global per-state callbacks, they will fire whenever the
// state will be entered, was entered, will be exited, or was exited.
sleeping: {
willEnter() { },
didEnter() { },
willExit() { },
didExit() { }
}
},
// Here's where you define your state machine's events, it is required.
events: {
sleep: {
// You can define global per-event callbacks. These will fire for any
// transition before or after this event.
before() { },
after() { },
// This is where the event's transitions are defined, it is also aliased
// to "transition". It can accept either a single object like one in the
// array below, or an array of transition definition objects:
transitions: [
{ awake: 'sleeping', doUnless: 'unableToSleep' },
{ awake: 'angry', doIf: 'unableToSleep' },
{ sleeping: '$same' }
]
},
// By default this error event is injected into your state machine for you,
// you can override it and provide your own transitions and callbacks if
// you'd like.
error: {
transition: { $all: 'failed' }
}
}
});
For the sake of less typing (and less chances of introducing failure) the following macros can be used in transition definitions:
|Macro
|Description
$all
|Expands to all known states.
$same
|Expands to the same state as the from state.
transition: { sleeping: '$same' }
$initial
|Expands to the initial state.
You can specify that a transition be excluded or included in the event using
doIf or
doUnless. Consider
SleepyFSM above, if we set
unableToSleep to
true then when we send in the
sleep event, it will transition to the state
angry because the transition
{ awake: 'sleeping' } will be excluded from
the list.
doIf and
doUnless are aliased to
guard and
unless respectively.
Given the
SleepyFSM example above, suppose we ran the following:
let fsm = SleepyFSM.create();
fsm.send('sleep');
Here is the series of transition events that will occurr and the corresponding callbacks that will run and where they can be defined:
|Current State
|Is Active
|Event
|Runs callbacks
|awake
|false
beforeEvent
before on events and transitions
|awake
|true
_activateTransition_
|internal
|awake
|true
willExit
willExit on states and transitions
|awake
|true
willEnter
willEnter on states and transitions
|sleeping
|true
_setNewState_
|internal
|sleeping
|true
didExit
didExit on states and transitions
|sleeping
|true
didEnter
didEnter on states and transitions
|sleeping
|false
_deactivateTransition_
|internal
|sleeping
|false
afterEvent
after on events and transitions
Some of the event names above also have aliases:
|Event
|Aliases
beforeEvent
before
afterEvent
after
didEnter
enter,
action
didExit
exit
If callbacks return a promise, the next callback in the chain will not fire
until the promise is resolved. The return value of callbacks is stored in the
transition's
resolutions object. Likewise, rejections are stored in the
rejections object of the transition.
ember-fsm doesn't provide true sub-state support, but you can namespace your
states. For example, suppose a portion of your state workflow is related in
some way; you can prefix those states with a namespace:
When you define states like this, Ember.FSM automatically generates the following boolean accessor properties for you:
When it comes to using
ember-fsm in your application, you'll almost always
want to use
FSM.Stateful over sub-classing
FSM.Machine. This way
you can formalize a state workflow around something like file uploads where you
might have to incorporate three different proceesses into on user experience.
Note: States and events are renamed in the mixin to
fsmStates and
fsmEvents
respectively, to avoid conflict with core Ember properties.
Building these sorts of workflows implicitly as-you-code-along can be a recipie
for massive sadness. So why be sad? Formalize that workflow! Here's an example
of how adding
ember-fsm to a controller can remove a lot of the
tedious parts of workflow managment:
import Ember from 'ember';
import FSM from 'ember-fsm';
// controllers/upload.js
export default Ember.Controller.extend(FSM.Stateful, {
needs: 'notifier',
actions: {
uploadFile(file) {
this.set('file', file);
this.sendStateEvent('addFile');
}
},
fsmStates: {
initialState: 'nofile'
},
fsmEvents: {
addFile: {
transitions: {
from: ['nofile', 'failed'],
to: 'ready',
before: 'checkFile',
}
},
startUpload: {
transitions: {
from: 'ready',
to: 'uploading',
before: 'getUploadURL',
didEnter: 'performUpload',
after: 'finishedUpload'
}
},
finishUpload: {
transition: { uploading: 'nofile', didEnter: 'reset' }
}
},
reset() {
this.set('file', null);
},
checkFile() {
let file = this.get('file');
if (file.size > 0) {
return;
} else {
this.get('controllers.notifier').warn('file must have content');
FSM.reject(); // A helper for throwing an error
}
},
getUploadURL() {
let fileName = this.get('file.name');
let xhr = Ember.$.ajax('/api/signed_uploads', {
type: 'put',
data: { file: { name: fileName } }
});
xhr.then((payload) => {
Ember.run(() => {
this.set('uploadToURL', payload.signed_upload.url);
});
});
return xhr; // Causes transition to block until promise is settled
},
performUpload() {
return Ember.$.ajax(this.get('uploadToURL'), {
type: 'put',
data: this.get('file')
});
},
finishedUpload() {
this.get('controllers.notifier').success('Upload complete');
this.sendStateEvent('finishUpload');
}
});
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve