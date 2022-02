Compatibility

Ember.js v3.13 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install ember-foxy-forms

Usage

< Form @ for = {{this.model}} as | form |> < f.field @ for = "attribute" @ using = "input" /> </ Form >

Not just forms, Foxy Forms.

This addon allows you to build simple declarative forms with some snazy features. It is UI framework agnostic and generates minimal dom, so as to not interfere with what ever UI framework you might be using.

You can read more in the docs here

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.