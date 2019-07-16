This Ember.js addon will give you an easy way to build good forms:
ember-one-way-controls
ember-changeset (see instructions)
ember-i18n (see instructions)
WARNING: This addon uses contextual helpers and is therefore only compatible with apps built with Ember.js version 2.3 and up.
ember install ember-form-for
{{#form-for newUser as |f|}}
{{f.text-field "firstName"}}
{{f.text-field "lastName"}}
{{#fields-for newUser.address as |fa|}}
{{fa.text-field "street"}}
{{fa.text-field "city"}}
{{fa.text-field "state"}}
{{fa.text-field "zipCode"}}
{{/fields-for}}
{{f.select-field "gender" "unknown male female"}}
{{f.date-field "birthDate"}}
{{f.email-field "emailAddress"}}
{{f.text-field "userName"}}
{{f.password-field "password" hint="Must be at least six characters long and include a capital letter"}}
{{f.checkbox-field "terms" label="I agree to the Terms of Service"}}
{{f.reset "Clear form"}}
{{f.submit "Create account"}}
{{/form-for}}
See this example in action: http://martndemus.github.io/ember-form-for/
Let's first take a look at the
form-for component itself:
{{#form-for newUser as |f|}}
{{! form fields go here }}
{{/form-for}}
The
{{form-for}} component takes an object as first parameter,
newUser in
this case, this is the object where the form fields will be created for.
It then yields
f,
f contains all form controls as contextual components.
This means that the components rendered with
f already have
form-for's
context applied to it, you don't have to pass the target object to each
form control,
form-for takes care of that.
For example
{{f.text-field "firstName"}} will render an input that will update
the
firstName property of the
newUser object you have passed to the
form-for component. You didn't have to pass
newUser again, because it's taken
from
form-for's context.
Next you see the
{{fields-for}} component. This component is similar to
form-for, except it doesn't render a
<form> element as outer element, this
is ideal to embed subsections to your form that operate on a different object.
Lastly there are the
{{f.reset}} and
{{f.submit}} button components. These
are getting passed the
reset and
submit action from the
form-for component
respectively. By default the
reset action will call the
rollback function on
the object, the
submit action will call the
save function on the object.
The
{{form-for}} component is the main component from this addon. All forms
built with this addon should start with this component.
{{#form-for object
update=(action update)
submit=(action submit)
reset=(action reset)
as |f|
}}
{{! block content }}
{{/form-for}}
The object the form fields are for
This action is called every time a field is updated. It will pass three
arguments:
object,
property and
value. By default it will automatically
update the property on the object with the new value.
This action is called when a submit button is clicked. It will pass the object
as first argument. By default it will call the
save function on the object.
This action also supports returning a promise, which the
{{f.submit}} component.
This action is called when a reset button is clicked. It will pass the object
as first argument. By default it will call the
rollback function on the
object.
An object containing form controls as contextual components.
The form controls have the
object and the
update action pre-bound to it.
The default form controls are:
Additionally these buttons are also available:
The form-field components are yielded from the
{{form-for}} component. All the
available form-field components are described in the
form-for section.
{{#form-for object as |f|}}
{{f.text-field "propertyName"}}
{{/form-for}}
The object the form field is for. By default
object is the object passed to
the
{{form-for}} component, but you can override it if you want to.
This tells the form field which property of the object to use as value. Can be passed as the first positional param.
The action that handles updates to the value of the form-field by the user. By
default this action is passed down from the
{{form-for}} component.
The text value for the label of the form-field. By default is inferred from the
propertyName attribute or lookup up from the i18n service if available.
Text to be displayed along the control as a hint to the user.
If set to
true it will mark the field as required.
Ember Form For has out of the box support for ember-i18n. If your project has this addon installed, it will automatically lookup the translation with the following key algorithm:
property-name as key. (e.g.
'first-name').
modelName is set, or deducable from the object, then it will be
prefixed to the key. (e.g.
'user.first-name')
i18nKeyPrefix is set on the config, then this will be prefixed before
modelName and
propertyName. (e.g.
'my.arbitrary.key.user.first-name')
The project does not have a hard dependency on ember-i18n, you can easily
drop-in your own implementation. All you need is a service called
i18n that
has a function called
t.
It's easy to integrate
ember-changeset and
ember-changeset-validations
with Ember Form For. All you have to do is to pass the changeset into the
{{form-for}} helper instead of the raw object:
{{#form-for (changeset model validations) as |f|}}
{{! form fields }}
{{/form-for}}
To be able to use the errors generated by ember-changeset you need to configure
the following thing in your
config/environment.js file:
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
'ember-form-for': {
errorsPath: 'error.PROPERTY_NAME.validation',
}
};
return ENV;
};
This is because ember-changeset stores it's errors on the
error.PROPERTY_NAME.validation property,
while Ember Form For expects them (by default) to be on the
errors property.
For those still using the old configuration of setting
errorsProperty, this method will still work.
However, if both are defined then
errorsPath will take precedence.