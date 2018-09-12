An ember-cli addon for using Font Awesome icons in Ember applications.
WARNING: Please verify that you are reading the README corresponding with
the version of
ember-font-awesome you are using.
Please consult the table to check which version of
ember-font-awesome you
should use:
|Addon version
|Ember version
|Addon name
>= 4.0.0,
< 5.0.0
>= 2.10.0
ember-font-awesome
>= 2.0.0,
< 4.0.0
>= 2.3.0
ember-font-awesome
>= 1.0.0,
< 2.0.0
>= 1.11.0
ember-cli-font-awesome
>= 0.1.0,
< 1.0.0
>= 1.13.0
ember-cli-font-awesome
0.0.9
< 1.11.0
ember-cli-font-awesome
Version 4.0.0 of this addon introduces an entirely new approach in which the addon contains no components and has 0 runtime overhead. Instead, all usages of
{{fa-icon}},
{{fa-list}} and
{{fa-stack}} are transformed into the right markup in compile-time.
To achieve this we had to make the component a bit more constrained so it can be compiled statically. There is a few (edge) cases that we had to drop to achieve that:
{{fa-icon tagName=boundValue}}. You cannot pass a bound value to the tag name (you still can pass a fixed value like
{{fa-icon tagName="span"}})
{{fa-icon "credit-card"}} and
{{fa-icon "fa-credit-card"}} were valid invocations. Now only the first one is. You should not include the
fa- prefix on the icon names.
{{fa-icon size="2"}} and
{{fa-icon size="2x"}} were valid sizes. Now only the first one is, you cannot pass a string ending in
x.
devDependencies to
dependencies in your
package.json.
EMBER_CLI_FONT_AWESOME_DISABLE_CACHE=true
environment variable to
ember build
In return you get a an addon with 0 runtime overhead, that ships 0 bytes of javascript code and (optionally) removes the CSS of unused icons in production, yielding to even more saved bytes.
NOTE: If your addon is using
ember-try to test against versions of ember lower than 2.10, you will need to make some adjustments.
ember-font-awesome as a
peerDependency in your addon's
ember-try, using the correct version number according to the table above.
null as the value for
ember-font-awesome in the
dependencies key for that older version of ember under test, otherwise the test build will not use the version specified as a
peerDependency
// config/ember-try.js
module.exports = {
scenarios: [
{
name: 'ember-lts-2.8',
bower: {
dependencies: {
'ember': 'components/ember#lts-2-8'
},
resolutions: {
'ember': 'lts-2-8'
}
},
npm: {
dependencies: {
'ember-font-awesome': null // <---
},
peerDependencies: {
'ember-font-awesome': '^3.0.0' // <---
},
devDependencies: {
'ember-source': null
}
}
},
... // other scenarios
]
};
In your application's directory:
$ ember install ember-font-awesome
Use the component in your Handlebars templates:
{{fa-icon "camera"}}
This will render:
<i class="fa fa-camera"></i>
To see which icons are available please check the complete list of Font Awesome icons.
Note: We are currently working hard to get to version 5. Until then we don't support the Font Awesome 5 icons.
The Font Awesome examples
illustrate the various options and their effects. It should be fairly simple to
map these options to their
{{fa-icon}} counterparts.
{{fa-icon "star" size="lg"}}
{{fa-icon "star" size=2}}
{{fa-icon "star" size=3}}
{{fa-icon "star" size=4}}
{{fa-icon "star" size=5}}
<div class="list-group">
<a class="list-group-item" href="#">
{{fa-icon "home" fixedWidth=true}} Home
</a>
<a class="list-group-item" href="#">
{{fa-icon "book" fixedWidth=true}} Library
</a>
</div>
{{#fa-list as |l|}}
<li>{{l.fa-icon "check-square"}}List icons</li>
<li>{{l.fa-icon "check-square"}}can be used</li>
<li>{{l.fa-icon "spinner" spin=true}}as bullets</li>
<li>{{l.fa-icon "square"}}in lists</li>
{{/fa-list}}
<p>
{{fa-icon "quote-left" pull="left" border=true}}
...tomorrow we will run faster, stretch out our arms farther...
And then one fine morning— So we beat on, boats against the
current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.
</p>
{{fa-icon "spinner" spin=true}}
{{fa-icon "circle-o-notch" spin=true}}
{{fa-icon "refresh" spin=true}}
{{fa-icon "cog" spin=true}}
{{fa-icon "spinner" pulse=true}}
{{fa-icon "shield"}} normal
{{fa-icon "shield" rotate=90}} rotated 90 degrees
{{fa-icon "shield" rotate=180}} rotated 180 degrees
{{fa-icon "shield" rotate=270}} rotated 270 degrees
{{fa-icon "shield" flip="horizontal"}} flipped horizontal
{{fa-icon "shield" flip="vertical"}} flipped vertical
{{#fa-stack size="lg" as |s|}}
{{s.stack-2x "square-o"}}
{{s.stack-1x "twitter"}}
{{/fa-stack}}
{{#fa-stack size="lg" as |s|}}
{{s.stack-2x "circle"}}
{{s.stack-1x "flag" inverse=true}}
{{/fa-stack}}
{{#fa-stack size="lg" as |s|}}
{{s.stack-2x "square"}}
{{s.stack-1x "terminal" inverse=true}}
{{/fa-stack}}
{{#fa-stack size="lg" as |s|}}
{{s.stack-2x "square"}}
{{s.stack-1x "terminal" class="text-danger"}}
{{/fa-stack}}
aria-hidden Attribute
To better support accessibility (i.e. screen readers), the helper adds the
aria-hidden attribute by default:
{{fa-icon "star"}}
Results in:
<i class="fa fa-star" aria-hidden="true"></i>
To remove the
aria-hidden attribute:
{{fa-icon "star" ariaHidden=false}}
aria-label Attribute
To better support accessibility (i.e. screen readers), the helper adds an
optional
aria-label attribute:
{{fa-icon "star" ariaLabel="Click Me"}}
Results in:
<i class="fa fa-star" aria-label="Click Me"></i>
You can respond to actions on the icon by passing on action handlers:
{{fa-icon "star" click=(action "myClickHandler")}}
Use
tagName to control the generated markup:
{{fa-icon "star" tagName="span"}}
Results in:
<span class="fa fa-star"></span>
{{fa-icon "bicycle" class="my-custom-class"}}
Results in:
<i class="fa fa-bicycle my-custom-class"></i>
{{fa-icon "edit" title="Edit the item"}}
Results in:
<i class="fa fa-edit" title="Edit the item"></i>
If you are using the ember-cli-sass or ember-cli-less addon, you can opt-in to
the Scss or Less version of font-awesome by adding the following configuration
in
ember-cli-build.js:
var app = new EmberApp({
'ember-font-awesome': {
useScss: true, // for ember-cli-sass
useLess: true // for ember-cli-less
}
});
Then in your
app.scss or
app.less:
@import "font-awesome";
You can configure the addon to not import any assets (CSS or font files) by adding
the following configuration in
ember-cli-build.js:
var app = new EmberApp({
'ember-font-awesome': {
includeFontAwesomeAssets: false
}
});
You can also configure the addon to only import specific font formats by adding
the following configuration in
ember-cli-build.js:
Default:
['eot', 'svg', 'ttf', 'woff', 'woff2', 'otf']
var app = new EmberApp({
'ember-font-awesome': {
fontFormats: ['woff', 'woff2']
}
});
In addition, you can configure the addon to exclude the font file assets entirely by adding
the following configuration in
ember-cli-build.js:
var app = new EmberApp({
'ember-font-awesome': {
includeFontFiles: false
}
});
This addon includes an experimental functionality to detect the used icons and remove the ones you don't use.
By default this feature is disabled, but you enabled when
environment is
'production' by doing:
var app = new EmberApp({
'ember-font-awesome': {
removeUnusedIcons: EmberApp.env() === 'production' // The addon will remove unused icons in production
}
});
By default this addon detects which icons are used based on the invocation parameters of
{{fa-icon}},
and removes the rest, but you can whitelist in
ember-cli-build.js some specific icons to be always
included regardless of if they are used or not:
var app = new EmberApp({
'ember-font-awesome': {
includeStaticIcons: ['sort'],
}
});
Since all invocations of
{{fa-icon}} are transformed to HTML tags at compile time, there's no need for an actual
{{fa-icon}} component. Except for one edge case: Passing a component invoked via the
{{component}} helper.
{{async-button
label="Submit"
icon=(component "fa-icon" "check")
}}
{{!-- or just --}}
{{component "fa-icon" "rocket"}}
In your
ember-cli-build.js you can enable the
includeComponent option to include an
{{fa-icon}} component for exactly that use case.
You will still benefit from all compile time optimizations, however we'll add a bit of additional JS to your asset bundle size.
var app = new EmberApp({
'ember-font-awesome': {
includeComponent: true
}
});
You can change the directory where the fonts are copied to using the following configuration:
var app = new EmberApp({
'ember-font-awesome': {
fontsOutput: "/some/dir/"
}
});
This is useful when you change the output paths for your ember app. By default, ember-font-awesome copies the font files to
/dist/fonts. The addon produces a css file to load the fonts that will be included in the vendor css file and expect to find the fonts at
../fonts. If the css directory is not at the same level as the fonts directory, the site won't load the fonts.
For example, moving the css directory to
/dist/assets/css would require the fonts directory to be
/dist/assets/fonts and the configuration would look like this:
var app = new EmberApp({
outputPaths: {
app: {
css: {
app: "/assets/css/app-name.css",
},
js: "/assets/js/app-name.js",
},
vendor: {
css: "/assets/css/vendor.css",
js: "/assets/js/vendor.js",
},
},
'ember-font-awesome': {
fontsOutput: "/assets/fonts"
}
});