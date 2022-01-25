Ember Focus Trap: A Ember modifier to trap your focus.

View the docs here.

We use focus-trap as a lower-level implementation. It is super lightweight and has minimal dependencies.

Trap focus within a DOM node.

There may come a time when you find it important to trap focus within a DOM node — so that when a user hits Tab or Shift+Tab or clicks around, she can"t escape a certain cycle of focusable elements.

Please read the focus-trap documentation to understand what a focus trap is, what happens when a focus trap is activated, and what happens when one is deactivated.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.16 or above (Ember v4 compatible)

Ember CLI v3.20 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-focus-trap

Usage

See demos and read the documentation here.

< div {{focus-trap}} > < p > Here is a focus trap < a href = "#" > with </ a > < a href = "#" > some </ a > < a href = "#" > focusable </ a > parts. </ p > < p > < button > Some button </ button > </ p > </ div >

With Focus Trap Options

< div {{focus-trap focusTrapOptions=(hash onDeactivate=(action this.myFunction) initialFocus="#initial-focusee" ) }} > < p > Here is a focus trap < a href = "#" > with </ a > < a href = "#" > some </ a > < a href = "#" > focusable </ a > parts. </ p > < p > < button id = "initial-focusee" > Some button </ button > </ p > </ div >

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.