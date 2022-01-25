openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eft

ember-focus-trap

by Josemar Luedke
0.8.0 (see all)

A Ember modifier to trap your focus.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27.4K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Ember Observer Score NPM version

Ember Focus Trap: A Ember modifier to trap your focus.

View the docs here.

We use focus-trap as a lower-level implementation. It is super lightweight and has minimal dependencies.

Trap focus within a DOM node.

There may come a time when you find it important to trap focus within a DOM node — so that when a user hits Tab or Shift+Tab or clicks around, she can"t escape a certain cycle of focusable elements.

Please read the focus-trap documentation to understand what a focus trap is, what happens when a focus trap is activated, and what happens when one is deactivated.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.16 or above (Ember v4 compatible)
  • Ember CLI v3.20 or above
  • Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-focus-trap

Usage

See demos and read the documentation here.

<div {{focus-trap}}>
  <p>
    Here is a focus trap
    <a href="#">with</a>
    <a href="#">some</a>
    <a href="#">focusable</a>
    parts.
  </p>
  <p>
    <button>Some button</button>
  </p>
</div>

With Focus Trap Options

<div
  {{focus-trap
    focusTrapOptions=(hash
      onDeactivate=(action this.myFunction)
      initialFocus="#initial-focusee"
    )
  }}
>
  <p>
    Here is a focus trap
    <a href="#">with</a>
    <a href="#">some</a>
    <a href="#">focusable</a>
    parts.
  </p>
  <p>
    <button id="initial-focusee">Some button</button>
  </p>
</div>

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial