Ember Focus Trap: A Ember modifier to trap your focus.
We use focus-trap as a lower-level implementation. It is super lightweight and has minimal dependencies.
Trap focus within a DOM node.
There may come a time when you find it important to trap focus within a DOM node — so that when a user hits
Tab or
Shift+Tab or clicks around, she can"t escape a certain cycle of focusable elements.
Please read the focus-trap documentation to understand what a focus trap is, what happens when a focus trap is activated, and what happens when one is deactivated.
ember install ember-focus-trap
See demos and read the documentation here.
<div {{focus-trap}}>
<p>
Here is a focus trap
<a href="#">with</a>
<a href="#">some</a>
<a href="#">focusable</a>
parts.
</p>
<p>
<button>Some button</button>
</p>
</div>
<div
{{focus-trap
focusTrapOptions=(hash
onDeactivate=(action this.myFunction)
initialFocus="#initial-focusee"
)
}}
>
<p>
Here is a focus trap
<a href="#">with</a>
<a href="#">some</a>
<a href="#">focusable</a>
parts.
</p>
<p>
<button id="initial-focusee">Some button</button>
</p>
</div>
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.