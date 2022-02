ember-flatpickr is built and maintained by Ship Shape. Contact us for Ember.js consulting, development, and training for your project.

This is an Ember addon that wraps the date picker flatpickr.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.24 or above

Ember CLI v3.24 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-flatpickr

Documentation

View Docs

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.