Ember FileUpload

Ember FileUpload is an ember addon that makes uploading files easy.

Uploads continue in the background, even after a page transition. In other words they are persistent across routes in your application.

View the docs here.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.16 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Modern browsers. Internet Explorer 11 might work but is not offically supported.

Strict Content Security Policy (CSP) except for mirage route handlers, which require data: protocol to be included in image-src and media-src directives.

Installation

ember install ember-file-upload

Contributing

Contributors are welcome! Please provide a reproducible test case. Details will be worked out on a case-per-case basis. Maintainers will get in touch when they can, so delays are possible. For contribution guidelines, see Contributing and code of conduct.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.