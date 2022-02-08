Ember FileUpload is an ember addon that makes uploading files easy.
Uploads continue in the background, even after a page transition. In other words they are persistent across routes in your application.
data: protocol to be included in
image-src and
media-src directives.
ember install ember-file-upload
Contributors are welcome! Please provide a reproducible test case. Details will be worked out on a case-per-case basis. Maintainers will get in touch when they can, so delays are possible. For contribution guidelines, see Contributing and code of conduct.
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.