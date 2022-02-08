openbase logo
ember-file-upload

by adopted-ember-addons
4.0.3 (see all)

HTML5 file uploads for Ember apps

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27.7K

GitHub Stars

179

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

79

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Ember File Uploader

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember FileUpload CI Ember Observer Score

Ember FileUpload is an ember addon that makes uploading files easy.

Uploads continue in the background, even after a page transition. In other words they are persistent across routes in your application.

View the docs here.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.16 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v12 or above
  • Modern browsers. Internet Explorer 11 might work but is not offically supported.
  • Strict Content Security Policy (CSP) except for mirage route handlers, which require data: protocol to be included in image-src and media-src directives.

Installation

  • ember install ember-file-upload

Contributing

Contributors are welcome! Please provide a reproducible test case. Details will be worked out on a case-per-case basis. Maintainers will get in touch when they can, so delays are possible. For contribution guidelines, see Contributing and code of conduct.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

Alternatives

ecd
ember-cli-dropzonejsDrag and drop file uploader addon using dropzonejs
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
3K
esu
ember-semantic-ui-file-uploaderA file uploader for ember
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4

