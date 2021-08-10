HTML5 fetch polyfill from github wrapped and bundled for ember-cli users.
ember install ember-fetch
ember-fetch requries ember-cli 2.13 or above.
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import fetch from 'fetch';
export default Route.extend({
model() {
return fetch('/my-cool-end-point.json').then(function(response) {
return response.json();
});
}
});
Available imports:
import fetch, { Headers, Request, Response, AbortController } from 'fetch';
To use
ember-fetch with TypeScript or enable editor's type support, You can add
"fetch": ["node_modules/ember-fetch"] to your
tsconfig.json.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"paths": {
"fetch": [
"node_modules/ember-fetch"
]
}
}
}
ember-data@3.9.2 was released with built-in fetch support, if your ember-data is below 3.9.2, please checkout ember-fetch v7.x.
ember-fetch uses
node-fetch in Fastboot, which doesn't allow relative URL.
urlshould be an absolute url, such as
https://example.com/. A path-relative URL (
/file/under/root) or protocol-relative URL (
//can-be-http-or-https.com/) will result in a rejected promise.
However,
ember-fetch grabs the
protocol and
host info from fastboot request after the
instance-initializes.
This allows you to make a relative URL request unless the app is not initialized, e.g.
initializers and
app.js.
For addon authors, if the addon supports Fastboot mode,
ember-fetch should also be listed as a peer dependency.
This is because Fastboot only invokes top-level addon's
updateFastBootManifest (detail), thus
ember-fetch has to be a top-level addon installed by the host app.
ember-fetch allows access to native fetch in browser through a build config flag:
// ember-cli-build.js
let app = new EmberAddon(defaults, {
// Add options here
'ember-fetch': {
preferNative: true
}
});
If set to
true, the fetch polyfill will be skipped if native
fetch is available,
otherwise the polyfilled
fetch will be installed during the first pass of the vendor js file.
If set to
false, the polyfilled
fetch will replace native
fetch be there or not.
If all your browser targets support native
fetch, and
preferNative: true, the polyfill will not be included in the output build. If, for some reason, you still need the polyfill to be included in the bundle, you can set
alwaysIncludePolyfill: true.
The way you do import remains same.
If you do not want to use RSVP, but native Promises, you can specify this build config flag:
// ember-cli-build.js
let app = new EmberAddon(defaults, {
// Add options here
'ember-fetch': {
nativePromise: true
}
});
A
fetch response is successful if
response.ok is true,
otherwise you can read the status code to determine the bad response type.
fetch will only reject with network errors.
ember-fetch provides some utility functions:
isBadRequestResponse (400)
isUnauthorizedResponse (401)
isForbiddenResponse (403)
isNotFoundResponse (404)
isConflictResponse (409)
isGoneResponse (410)
isInvalidResponse (422)
isServerErrorResponse (5XX)
isAbortError Aborted network error
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import fetch from 'fetch';
import {
isAbortError,
isServerErrorResponse,
isUnauthorizedResponse
} from 'ember-fetch/errors';
export default Route.extend({
model() {
return fetch('/omg.json')
.then(function(response) {
if (response.ok) {
return response.json();
} else if (isUnauthorizedResponse(response)) {
// handle 401 response
} else if (isServerErrorResponse(response)) {
// handle 5xx respones
}
})
.catch(function(error) {
if (isAbortError(error)) {
// handle aborted network error
}
// handle network error
});
}
});
