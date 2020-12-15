An ember-cli addon to provide feature flags.
ember.js >= 3.1
Referencing the features service must be done using
get as it is a proxy.
ember install ember-feature-flags
This addon provides a service named
features available for injection into your routes, controllers, components, etc.
For example you may check if a feature is enabled:
Native class syntax:
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class BillingPlansController extends Controller {
@service features;
get plans() {
if (this.features.isEnabled('newBillingPlans')) {
// Return new plans
} else {
// Return old plans
}
}
}
Classic Ember syntax:
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default Controller.extend({
features: service(),
plans() {
if (this.get('features').isEnabled('new-billing-plans')) {
// Return new plans
} else {
// Return old plans
}
}
});
Features are also available as properties of
features. They are camelized.
Native class syntax:
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class BillingPlansController extends Controller {
@service features;
get plans() {
if (this.features.get('newBillingPlans')) {
// Return new plans
} else {
// Return old plans
}
}
}
Classic Ember syntax:
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import { computed } from '@ember/object';
export default Controller.extend({
features: service(),
plans: computed('features.newBillingPlans', function(){
if (this.get('features.newBillingPlans')) {
// Return new plans
} else {
// Return old plans
}
})
});
Check whether a feature is enabled in a template (be sure to inject the features service into the template's backing JavaScript):
// templates/components/homepage-link.hbs
{{#if features.newHomepage}}
{{link-to "new.homepage"}}
{{else}}
{{link-to "old.homepage"}}
{{/if}}
NOTE:
features service must be injected into the respective component:
Native class syntax:
// components/homepage-link.js
export default class HomepageLink extends Component {
@service features;
}
Classic Ember syntax:
// components/homepage-link.js
export default Component.extend({
features: service()
});
Alternatively you can use a template helper named
feature-flag:
// templates/components/homepage-link.hbs
{{#if (feature-flag 'newHomepage')}}
{{link-to "new.homepage"}}
{{else}}
{{link-to "old.homepage"}}
{{/if}}
Features can be toggled at runtime, and are bound:
Native class syntax:
this.features.enable('newHomepage');
this.features.disable('newHomepage');
Classic Ember syntax:
this.get('features').enable('newHomepage');
this.get('features').disable('newHomepage');
Features can be set in bulk:
Native class syntax:
this.features.setup({
"new-billing-plans": true,
"new-homepage": false
})
Classic Ember syntax:
this.get('features').setup({
"new-billing-plans": true,
"new-homepage": false
});
You may want to set the flags based on the result of a fetch:
// routes/application.js
features: inject(),
beforeModel() {
return fetch('/my-flag/api').then((data) => {
features.setup(data.json());
});
}
NOTE:
setup methods reset previously setup flags and their state.
You can get list of known feature flags via
flags computed property:
this.get('features').setup({
"new-billing-plans": true,
"new-homepage": false
});
this.get('features.flags') // ['newBillingPlans', 'newHomepage']
config.featureFlags
You can configure a set of initial feature flags in your app's
config/environment.js file. This
is an easy way to change settings for a given environment. For example:
// config/environment.js
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
featureFlags: {
'show-spinners': true,
'download-cats': false
}
};
if (environment === 'production') {
ENV.featureFlags['download-cats'] = true;
}
return ENV;
};
ENV.LOG_FEATURE_FLAG_MISS
Will log when a feature flag is queried and found to be off, useful to prevent cursing at the app, wondering why your feature is not working.
enableFeature /
disableFeature
Turns on or off a feature for the test in which it is called.
Requires ember-cli-qunit >= 4.1.0 and the newer style of tests that use
setupTest,
setupRenderingTest,
setupApplicationTest.
Example:
import { enableFeature, disableFeature } from 'ember-feature-flags/test-support';
module('Acceptance | Awesome page', function(hooks) {
setupApplicationTest(hooks);
test('it displays the expected welcome message', async function (assert) {
enableFeature('new-welcome-message');
await visit('/');
assert.dom('h1.welcome-message').hasText('Welcome to the new website!');
disableFeature('new-welcome-message');
await settled();
assert.dom('h1.welcome-message').hasText('This is our old website, upgrade coming soon');
});
});
withFeature
"Old"-style acceptance tests can utilize
withFeature test helper to turn on a feature for the test.
To use, import into your test-helper.js:
import 'ember-feature-flags/test-support/helpers/with-feature' and add to your
test
.jshintrc, it will now be available in all of your tests.
Example:
import 'ember-feature-flags/test-support/helpers/with-feature';
test( "links go to the new homepage", function () {
withFeature( 'new-homepage' );
visit('/');
click('a.home');
andThen(function(){
equal(currentRoute(), 'new.homepage', 'Should be on the new homepage');
});
});
If you use
this.features.isEnabled() in components under integration test, you will need to inject a stub service in your tests. Using ember-qunit 0.4.16 or later, here's how to do this:
let featuresService = Service.extend({
isEnabled() {
return false;
}
});
moduleForComponent('my-component', 'Integration | Component | my component', {
integration: true,
beforeEach() {
this.register('service:features', featuresService);
getOwner(this).inject('component', 'features', 'service:features');
}
});
Note: for Ember before 2.3.0, you'll need to use ember-getowner-polyfill.
git clone this repository
yarn install
ember serve
ember try:each (Test against multiple ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server