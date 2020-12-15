An ember-cli addon to provide feature flags.

Note to users of ember.js >= 3.1

Referencing the features service must be done using get as it is a proxy.

Installation

ember install ember-feature-flags

Usage

This addon provides a service named features available for injection into your routes, controllers, components, etc.

For example you may check if a feature is enabled:

Native class syntax:

import Controller from '@ember/controller' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; export default class BillingPlansController extends Controller { @service features; get plans() { if ( this .features.isEnabled( 'newBillingPlans' )) { } else { } } }

Classic Ember syntax:

import Controller from '@ember/controller' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; export default Controller.extend({ features : service(), plans() { if ( this .get( 'features' ).isEnabled( 'new-billing-plans' )) { } else { } } });

Features are also available as properties of features . They are camelized.

Native class syntax:

import Controller from '@ember/controller' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; export default class BillingPlansController extends Controller { @service features; get plans() { if ( this .features.get( 'newBillingPlans' )) { } else { } } }

Classic Ember syntax:

import Controller from '@ember/controller' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; import { computed } from '@ember/object' ; export default Controller.extend({ features : service(), plans : computed( 'features.newBillingPlans' , function ( ) { if ( this .get( 'features.newBillingPlans' )) { } else { } }) });

Check whether a feature is enabled in a template (be sure to inject the features service into the template's backing JavaScript):

// templates/components/homepage-link.hbs {{# if features.newHomepage}} {{link-to "new.homepage"}} {{ else }} {{link-to "old.homepage"}} {{/ if }}

NOTE: features service must be injected into the respective component:

Native class syntax:

export default class HomepageLink extends Component { @service features; }

Classic Ember syntax:

export default Component.extend({ features : service() });

Alternatively you can use a template helper named feature-flag :

// templates/components/homepage-link.hbs {{# if (feature-flag 'newHomepage')}} {{link-to "new.homepage"}} {{ else }} {{link-to "old.homepage"}} {{/ if }}

Features can be toggled at runtime, and are bound:

Native class syntax:

this .features.enable( 'newHomepage' ); this .features.disable( 'newHomepage' );

Classic Ember syntax:

this .get( 'features' ).enable( 'newHomepage' ); this .get( 'features' ).disable( 'newHomepage' );

Features can be set in bulk:

Native class syntax:

this .features.setup({ "new-billing-plans" : true , "new-homepage" : false })

Classic Ember syntax:

this .get( 'features' ).setup({ "new-billing-plans" : true , "new-homepage" : false });

You may want to set the flags based on the result of a fetch:

features : inject(), beforeModel() { return fetch( '/my-flag/api' ).then( ( data ) => { features.setup(data.json()); }); }

NOTE: setup methods reset previously setup flags and their state.

You can get list of known feature flags via flags computed property:

this .get( 'features' ).setup({ "new-billing-plans" : true , "new-homepage" : false }); this .get( 'features.flags' )

Configuration

You can configure a set of initial feature flags in your app's config/environment.js file. This is an easy way to change settings for a given environment. For example:

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { featureFlags : { 'show-spinners' : true , 'download-cats' : false } }; if (environment === 'production' ) { ENV.featureFlags[ 'download-cats' ] = true ; } return ENV; };

Will log when a feature flag is queried and found to be off, useful to prevent cursing at the app, wondering why your feature is not working.

Test Helpers

enableFeature / disableFeature

Turns on or off a feature for the test in which it is called. Requires ember-cli-qunit >= 4.1.0 and the newer style of tests that use setupTest , setupRenderingTest , setupApplicationTest .

Example:

import { enableFeature, disableFeature } from 'ember-feature-flags/test-support' ; module ( 'Acceptance | Awesome page' , function ( hooks ) { setupApplicationTest(hooks); test( 'it displays the expected welcome message' , async function ( assert ) { enableFeature( 'new-welcome-message' ); await visit( '/' ); assert.dom( 'h1.welcome-message' ).hasText( 'Welcome to the new website!' ); disableFeature( 'new-welcome-message' ); await settled(); assert.dom( 'h1.welcome-message' ).hasText( 'This is our old website, upgrade coming soon' ); }); });

withFeature

"Old"-style acceptance tests can utilize withFeature test helper to turn on a feature for the test. To use, import into your test-helper.js: import 'ember-feature-flags/test-support/helpers/with-feature' and add to your test .jshintrc , it will now be available in all of your tests.

Example:

import 'ember-feature-flags/test-support/helpers/with-feature' ; test( "links go to the new homepage" , function ( ) { withFeature( 'new-homepage' ); visit( '/' ); click( 'a.home' ); andThen( function ( ) { equal(currentRoute(), 'new.homepage' , 'Should be on the new homepage' ); }); });

Integration Tests

If you use this.features.isEnabled() in components under integration test, you will need to inject a stub service in your tests. Using ember-qunit 0.4.16 or later, here's how to do this:

let featuresService = Service.extend({ isEnabled() { return false ; } }); moduleForComponent( 'my-component' , 'Integration | Component | my component' , { integration : true , beforeEach() { this .register( 'service:features' , featuresService); getOwner( this ).inject( 'component' , 'features' , 'service:features' ); } });

Note: for Ember before 2.3.0, you'll need to use ember-getowner-polyfill.

Development

Installation

git clone this repository

this repository cd ember-feature-flags`

yarn install

Running

ember serve

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember try:each (Test against multiple ember versions)

(Test against multiple ember versions) ember test

ember test --server

Deploying