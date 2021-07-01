openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-export-application-global

by ember-cli
2.0.1 (see all)

Sets `window.MyAppName` up as the application instance upon boot.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

152K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-export-application-global

Build Status devDependency Status npm version

Sets window.MyAppName up as the application instance upon boot.

By default this is only done when not running in production mode, but you can fully control when it is executed by including exportApplicationGlobal in your config/environment.js with true if you want the global exported, or false if you do not.

Example Configuration

// config/environment.js

module.exports = function(environment) {
  var ENV = {
    // other configuration
    exportApplicationGlobal: ['staging', 'production'].indexOf(environment) === -1
  }
};

Installation

ember install ember-export-application-global
# or for ember-cli < 0.1.5
npm install --save-dev ember-export-application-global

Available Configuration

  • exportApplicationGlobal - Specify if you want the global to be exported. A true will export global as the application name, but a string will export it as that string.

Contributing

This README outlines the details of collaborating on this Ember addon.

Installation

  • git clone <repository-url> this repository
  • cd ember-export-application-global
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running

Running Tests

  • npm test (Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial