Sets
window.MyAppName up as the application instance upon boot.
By default this is only done when not running in production mode, but you can fully
control when it is executed by including
exportApplicationGlobal in your
config/environment.js
with
true if you want the global exported, or
false if you do not.
// config/environment.js
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
// other configuration
exportApplicationGlobal: ['staging', 'production'].indexOf(environment) === -1
}
};
ember install ember-export-application-global
# or for ember-cli < 0.1.5
npm install --save-dev ember-export-application-global
exportApplicationGlobal - Specify if you want the global to be exported.
A
true will export global as the application name, but a string will export
it as that string.
This README outlines the details of collaborating on this Ember addon.
git clone <repository-url> this repository
cd ember-export-application-global
npm install
bower install
ember serve
npm test (Runs
ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.
MIT