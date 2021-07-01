Sets window.MyAppName up as the application instance upon boot.

By default this is only done when not running in production mode, but you can fully control when it is executed by including exportApplicationGlobal in your config/environment.js with true if you want the global exported, or false if you do not.

Example Configuration

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { exportApplicationGlobal : [ 'staging' , 'production' ].indexOf(environment) === -1 } };

Installation

ember install ember-export-application-global npm install --save-dev ember-export-application-global

Available Configuration

exportApplicationGlobal - Specify if you want the global to be exported. A true will export global as the application name, but a string will export it as that string.

Contributing

This README outlines the details of collaborating on this Ember addon.

Installation

git clone <repository-url> this repository

this repository cd ember-export-application-global

npm install

bower install

Running

ember serve

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

npm test (Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)

(Runs to test your addon against multiple Ember versions) ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.

License

MIT