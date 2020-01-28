A split testing framework for easily adding multivariate or A/B testing to Ember applications
ember install ember-experiments
A/B testing allows you to split your audience into 2 test groups
// app/routes/application.js
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default Route.extend({
experiments: service(),
setupController(controller, model) {
this._super(controller, model);
this.get('experiments').setup('experimentName', {
a: 50, // the provided int determines what percentage of users should receive this variation
b: 50
});
}
});
In the above example, 50% of users will receive variant a and 50% will receive variant b
//app/components/my-component.js
import Component from '@ember/component';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default Component.extend({
experiments: service(),
didInsertElement() {
console.log('current variation', this.get('experiments').getVariation('experimentName'));
console.log('are we in variation a?', this.get('experiments').isEnabled('experimentName', 'a'));
}
You also have access to experiment selections by concatting them together as camelCase. For example, if your experiment is named
user test 1 and your variations are
a and
b, you could access them in templates as:
{{#if (experiment 'userTest1' 'a')}}
Here we are in variation A
{{else if (experiment 'userTest1' 'b')}}
Here we are in variation B
{{/if}}
You also have access to computed vars representing each test variation:
{{#if experiments.userTest1A}}
Here we are in variation A
{{else if experiments.userTest1B}}
Here we are in variation B
{{/if}}
In addition to traditional A/B testing, you can also specify multivariate tests (A/B/C/D)
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default Route.extend({
experiments: service(),
setupController(controller, model) {
this._super(controller, model);
this.get('experiments').setup('experimentName', {
a: 10,
b: 50,
c: 40
});
}
});
In the above example, 10% of users will get variant a, 50% will get variant b and 40% will get variant c
The
setup method returns a promise, allowing you to delay rendering until a variant is picked if needed
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default Route.extend({
experiments: service(),
model() {
return this.get('experiments').setup('experimentName', {
a: 50,
b: 50
}).then(variation => {
switch(variation) {
case 'a':
// do the things we want to do with variation a
break;
case 'b':
// do the things we want to do with variation b
break;
}
});
}
});
Available in v1.1.0-beta.1
If you have a server-side service that you need to fetch experiments from,
instead of setting them up client-side, the
experiments service has two
properties that you can optionally set and later access.
You can set the
serverFetchTask property to be an Ember Concurrency task that
you define and
perform. This task should set the API response to the
experiments service:
// application route
experiments: service(),
beforeModel() {
const fetchExperimentsTask = this.fetchExperiments;
// don't wait for this, unless you want to block rendering
fetchExperimentsTask.perform();
this.experiments.set('serverFetchTask', fetchExperimentsTask);
},
fetchExperiments: task(function * () {
const response = yield fetch('/experiments');
const { experiments } = yield response.json();
// { experiment1: 'control', experiment2: 'enabled' }
this.experiments.setExperiments(experiments);
return;
})
Now you can access the task's state, and you can access the experiment values,
all from the
experiments service:
experiments: service()
// are we waiting for the experiments api response?
this.experiments.serverFetchTask.isRunning
// wait for the experiments api response
await this.experiments.serverFetchTask.last
// get an experiment variant
this.experiments.getVariation('experiment1')
While the use of an ember concurrency task as defined above is the recommended
approach, you can also use a Promise and set it to the
serverFetchPromise
property. This promise should set the API response to the experiments service:
// application route
experiments: service(),
beforeModel() {
// don't wait for this, unless you want to block rendering
const fetchExperimentsPromise = fetch('/experiments').then((response) => {
return response.json();
});
fetchExperimentsPromise.then((experiments) => {
// { experiment1: 'control', experiment2: 'enabled' }
this.experiments.setExperiments(experiments);
});
this.experiments.set('serverFetchPromise', fetchExperimentsPromise);
}
Now you can access the promise, and you can access the experiment values, all
from the
experiments service:
experiments: service()
...
this.experiments.serverFetchPromise.then(() => {
this.experiments.getVariation('experiment1')
})
If you need to manually enable/disable any test variations, you can do so by pulling in the provided
activate-experiments mixin into your
Application route.
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import ActivateExeriments from 'ember-experiments/mixins/activate-experiments';
export default Route.extend(ActivateExeriments, {
});
Once that's done, you can then activate any experiment by adding
?experiments=expName/variantName to your URL. To activate multiple tests, add them using CSV
?experiments=expName/variantName,expName2/variantName2.
ember-metrics is a great library for adding various metric libraries to your app, such as Google Tag Manager or Mixpanel. Ember Experiments has been made to work easily with the library to add experiment data to event calls. To do so, you'll want to extend the ember-metrics service in your app
// app/services/metrics
import Metrics from 'ember-metrics/services/metrics';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default Metrics.extend({
experiments: service(),
trackEvent(...args) {
let eventData = args[args.length - 1];
args[args.length - 1] = Object.assign({}, eventData, this.get('experiments').getExperiments());
this._super(...args);
}
});
Adding a call to
setupExperiments in your test module provides access to
this.experiments, and also automatically cleans up experiments after each test.
import setupExperiments from 'ember-experiments/test-support/setup-experiments';
module('Acceptance | experiments', function(hooks) {
setupApplicationTest(hooks);
setupExperiments(hooks);
test('experiments in testing me knees', async function(assert) {
this.experiments.enable ('knee', 'left');
await visit('/activate');
let service = this.owner.lookup('service:experiments');
assert.ok(this.experiments.isEnabled('knee', 'left'));
});
}})
By passing an options hash with
inTesting to your
experiments.setup hash, your test suite will use that variation unless overridden by enabling another variation. In the example below,
control will be the variation used in your test suite. You're able to override the
inTesting variation by using
this.experiments.enable('experimentName', 'variation')
setupController(controller, model) {
this._super(controller, model);
this.get('experiments').setup('experimentName', {
control: 50,
enabled: 50
}, {
inTesting: 'control'
});
}
setup. Subsequent setups will abort immediately and return the originally selected variant.
exeriments service and set
cookieName and
cookieMaxAge to customize these values.
setup('experimentName', variations = {}, options = {}) Allows you to set up an experiment for future use.
variations is an object containing possible variations as keys, and the probability of hitting that variation as an int for the value. Returns a promise with the selected variant as the only parameter.
options can include the
isTesting value (see above)
enable('experimentName', 'variantName') Force enable a variant for an experiment. The experiment does NOT need to be predefined, and you do NOT need to specify a variant that was passed into a
setup call. You can force experiments to any variant name you'd like
isEnabled('experimentName', 'variantName') Returns true/false based on if
experimentName is currently set to
variantName
getVariation('experimentName') Returns the current variation for a provided experiment
alreadyDefined('experimentName') Returns true/false based on if an experiment has already been set up
getExperiments() Returns an object of experiments as keys with their current variant as values
setExperiments({experimentName: variantName}) Allows you to force-set all experiments to specific values
clearExperiments() Clear all experiments
We've been A/B testing internally at Outdoorsy for quite some time now using a hodgepodge of internal tools on top of Ember Feature Flags. It served us well, but was time for some changes to make it easier to track experiments and perform more complicated split testing. Massive thanks to Katie for the awesome addon that got us started!
Package uses Yarn for dependency management. If you're adding a new dependency, please make sure you run
yarn before pushing back upstream.
get clone this repository
yarn in the created folder
yarn before opening a PR if you're adding a new dependency
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.