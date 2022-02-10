Ember Exam is an addon to allow you more control over how you run your tests when used in conjunction with Ember QUnit or Ember Mocha. It provides the ability to randomize, split, parallelize, and load-balance your test suite by adding a more robust CLI command.
It started as a way to help reduce flaky tests and encourage healthy test driven development. It's like Head & Shoulders for your tests!
The documentation website contains examples and API information.
Installation is as easy as running:
$ ember install ember-exam
Using Ember Exam is fairly straightforward as it extends directly from the default Ember-CLI
test command. So, by default, it will work exactly the same as
ember test.
$ ember exam
$ ember exam --filter='acceptance'
$ ember exam --server
$ ember exam --load-balance --parallel=1
For more information and examples, please visit the documentation website.
# A value of filter is acceptance
$ ember exam --filter 'acceptance'
# A value of parallel is 2
$ ember exam --load-balance --parallel=2 --server
# If a `=` is not used to pass a value to an option that requires a value, it will take anything passed after a space as it's value
# In this instance, the value of parallel is --server
$ ember exam --load-balance --parallel --server
The idea is that you can replace
ember test with
ember exam and never look back.
To get the unique features of Ember Exam (described in-depth below), you will need to replace the use of
start() from
Ember-Qunit or
Ember-Mocha in
test-helper.js with
start() from
ember-exam:
// test-helper.js
import start from 'ember-exam/test-support/start';
// Options passed to `start` will be passed-through to ember-qunit or ember-mocha
start();
3.0.0
Prior to
2.1.0, Ember Exam must be loaded by importing
addon-test-support/load.js and calling
loadEmberExam:
// test-helper.js
import loadEmberExam from 'ember-exam/test-support/load';
loadEmberExam();
$ ember exam --random[=<seed>]
The
random option allows you to randomize the order in which your tests run. You can optionally specify a "seed" value from which to randomize your tests in order to reproduce results. The seed can be any string value. Regardless of whether you specify a seed or not, Ember Exam will log the seed value used for the randomization at the beginning of the test run:
$ ember exam --random
$ Randomizing tests with seed: liv5d1ixkco6qlatl6o7mbo6r
$ ember exam --random=this_is1337
$ Randomizing tests with seed: this_is1337
If you use
random without specifying a seed, it must be the last argument you pass. Otherwise, Ember Exam will attempt to interpret any following arguments as the seed value. In other words:
# don't do this
ember exam --random --split=2
Randomizing tests with seed: --split=2 # this is not what we wanted
# do this instead
ember exam --split=2 --random
Randomizing tests with seed: hwr74nkk55vzpvi
Note: You must be using QUnit version
1.23.0 or greater for this feature to work properly. This feature is not currently supported by Mocha.
Randomization can be helpful for identifying non-atomic or order-dependent tests. To that end, Ember Exam provides an iterator to make it easy to test lots of variations in your test suite order quickly.
$ ember exam:iterate <num>
This command will build your application once, and then run the test suite with the
random option for the specified number of iterations. You can optionally skip the build by using a previous build via the
path option:
$ ember exam:iterate <num> --path <build-path>
Finally, you can pass additional options through to the exam command used to run the tests via the
options flag:
$ ember exam:iterate <num> --options <options>
The
options should be a string matching what you would use via the CLI.
Note: This feature is not currently supported by Mocha.
$ ember exam --write-module-metadata-file
$ ember exam --wmmf
The
--write-module-metadata-file,
wmmf as an alias, allows you to generate a module metadata file after a test run. The file provides metadata about the test modules executed.
It creates a json file,
module-metadata-<timestamp>.json, which contains an array of elements representing metadata of modules executed by sorted by ascending order:
[
{
"moduleName": "Module-name",
"total": "Total number of tests in the module",
"passed": "A number of passed tests in the module",
"failed": "A number of failed tests in the module",
"skipped": "A number of skipped tests in the module",
"duration": "ms in Total duration to execute the module",
"failedTests": "A list of failed tests"
}
]
and it looks something like below:
[
{
"moduleName": "Slowest-module",
"total": 12,
"passed": 9,
"failed": 1,
"skipped": 2,
"duration": 153,
"failedTests": ["failed-test-1"]
},
{
"moduleName": "Fastest-module",
"total": 2,
"passed": 1,
"failed": 0,
"skipped": 0,
"duration": 123,
"failedTests": []
}
]
Note: This feature is not currently supported by Mocha.
$ ember exam --split=<num>
The
split option allows you to specify the number of partitions greater than one to spread your tests across. Ember Exam will then proceed to run the first batch of tests.
$ ember exam --split=<num> --partition=<num>
The
partition option allows you to specify which test group to run after using the
split option. It is one-indexed, so if you specify a split of 3, the last group you could run is 3 as well. You can also run multiple partitions, e.g.:
$ ember exam --split=4 --partition=1 --partition=2
Note: Ember Exam splits tests by modifying the Ember-QUnit/Ember-Mocha's
TestLoader to bucket each test file into a partition, where each partition has an even number of test files. This makes it possible to have unbalanced partitions. To run your tests with balanced partitions, consider using
--load-balance. For more info, see [_Test Load Balancing](#test-load-balancing).
$ ember exam --split=<num> --parallel
The
parallel option allows you to run your split tests across multiple test pages in parallel in Testem. It will use a separate browser instance for each group of tests. So, if you specify a split of 3, then 3 browser instances will be spawned with the output looking something like:
ok 1 PhantomJS 1.9 - Exam Partition 1 - some test
ok 2 PhantomJS 1.9 - Exam Partition 3 - some other other test
ok 3 PhantomJS 1.9 - Exam Partition 2 - some other test
You can also combine the
parallel option with the
partition option to split tests, and then recombine partitions into parallel runs. This would, for example, allow you to run tests in multiple CI containers and have each CI container parallelize its list of tests.
For example, if you wanted to run your tests across two containers, but have one of them run twice as many tests as the other, and run them in parallel, you could do this:
# container 1
ember exam --split=3 --partition=1,2 --parallel
# container 2
ember exam --split=3 --partition=3 --parallel
Note 1: Ember Exam will respect the
parallel setting of your Testem config file while running tests in parallel. The default value for
parallel in Testem is 1, which means you'll need a non-default value to actually see parallel behavior.
Note 2: Ember Exam sets
process.env.EMBER_EXAM_SPLIT_COUNT for convenience. You can use this in your Testem file.
Note 3: You must be using Testem version
1.5.0 or greater for this feature to work properly.
Ember Exam provides options to filter test suites by two types - module path and test file path.
$ ember exam --module-path=<module-path>
The
module-path option allows you to filter module paths by a given value. Module paths are mapped by test files and they are generated during
ember build. After the build,
tests.js file is created and it resides under /assets. The file is combined of all tests in an application and it has a form of
define("<module-path>", others...
The value for
module-path can have either string or regular expression, for instance:
# When module path value is string. This will run all modules which match with the passed value
$ ember exam --module-path='dummy/tests/helpers/module-for-acceptance'
# When module path value is regex. This will run all modules which have `dummy` in it
$ ember exam --module-path='!/dummy/'
The
file-path option is to filter tests by test file path. The test file path is a location of the test file in a file system. You can specify
file-path to a location of specific test file path or you can use wildcards in paths to target multiple test files.
# This will run tests that are defined in `/my-application/tests/unit/my-test.js`
$ ember exam --file-path='/my-application/tests/unit/my-test.js'
# This will run all test files that are under `/my-application/tests/unit/`
$ ember exam --file-path='/my-application/tests/unit/*.js'
$ ember exam --parallel=<num> --load-balance
The
load-balance option allows you to load balance test files against multiple browsers. It will order the test files by test types, e.g. acceptance | integration | unit | eslint, and load balance the ordered test files between the browsers dynamically rather than statically.
Note: parallel must be used along with load-balance to specify a number of browser(s)
The
load-balance option was added to version 1.1 to address execution performance when running against a large test suite.
Web browsers and the testem server communicate via promise in order to send and receive test file. The promise timeout value is set to 15 seconds, and is configurable by adding
asyncTimeout=[timeout] as a querystring param in the test URL or adding to the
test_page option in the testem config.
For example, if you specify
load-balance and
parallel equals 3, then three browser instances will be created and the output will look something like:
# ember exam --parallel=3 --load-balance
ok 1 Chrome 66.0 - Browser Id 1 - some test
ok 2 Chrome 66.0 - Browser Id 2 - some another test
ok 3 Chrome 66.0 - Browser Id 3 - some the other test
You can also specify the
split and
partition options with
load-balance to load a portion of test modules on multiple CI containers.
$ ember exam --split=<num> --partition=<num> --parallel=<num> --load-balance
This command will split test files and load-balance tests from the specified partition across the browsers. For example
ember exam --split=2 --partition=1 --parallel=3 --load-balance, the complete list of test files are split into two halves. With the first half of the list load balanced against three browsers. The output will look something like below:
# ember exam --split=2 --partition=1 --parallel=3 --load-balance
ok 1 Chrome 66.0 - Exam Partition 1 - browser Id 1 - some test
ok 2 Chrome 66.0 - Exam Partition 1 - browser Id 2 - another test
ok 3 Chrome 66.0 - Exam Partition 1 - browser Id 3 - some the other test
Important information on Load Balancing
--load-balance option is currently only supported in CI mode and for that reason no-launch cannot be used with load-balance.
ember-cli version 3.2.0 or greater for load balancing and test failure reproduction features to work properly.
ember-qunit version 4.1.1 or greater for this feature to work properly.
qunit version 2.13.0 or greater for this feature to work properly.
Due to the dynamic nature of the load-balance option, test file execution order can vary between runs. In order to reproduce a past test execution, the execution must be recorded via passing --write-execution-file or --wef, which allows generating a JSON file that enables rerunning the past test execution. The option is only allowed when load-balance is passed.
# The command will load in test balanced mode with <num> of browser(s). After the test suite execution, it will generate a test-execution json file.
$ ember exam --parallel=<num> --load-balance --wef
$ ember exam --parallel=<num> --load-balance --write-execution-file
The file is stored in the root directory and the naming structure is
test-execution-<timestamp>.json.
To replay the test execution for particular browser(s), do the following:
# The command will read a test execution file specified for `replay-execution` and execute a browser Id(s) from `replay-browser`
$ ember exam --replay-execution=[string] --replay-browser=[num]
replay-execution allows you to specify a path to the json file to run execution against and
replay-browser is to specify browser ID(s) to execute.
# The command will read test-execution-000000.json and load the list of modules mapped to browserId 1
$ ember exam --replay-execution=test-execution-000000.json --replay-browser=1
The above command will read
test-execution-000000.json and load the list of modules which is mapped by browser ID #1.
replay-browser can be an array of browser IDs. For instance
--replay-browser=1,2 will start two browsers and execute a list of modules which were previously run by browsers #1 and #2.
# The command will read test-execution-000000.json and load the list of module mapped to browserId 1 and 2
$ ember exam --replay-execution=test-execution-000000.json --replay-browser=1,2
When
replay-browser value is not specified it will execute browserId(s) read from
failedBrowser in the test execution file.
# The command will read test-execution-000000.json and load the list of modules mapped to browserIds from failedBrowser in the json file.
$ ember exam --replay-execution=test-execution-000000.json
When
replay-browser value is not specified and there is no value for
failedBrowser in the json file it will rerun all list of modules.
# The command will read test-execution-000000.json and load the list of module mapped to all browserIds when failedBrowser is none in the json file
$ ember exam --replay-execution=test-execution-000000.json
Important information on
--replay-execution and
--replay-browser
ember-cli version 3.2.0 or greater for load-balnce and test failure reproduction features to work properly.
ember-qunit version 4.1.1 or greater for this feature to work properly.
qunit version 2.8.0 or greater for this feature to work properly.
Ember Exam does its best to allow you to run your test suite in a way that is effective for your individual needs. To that end, there are lots of advanced ways to configure your setup by integrating with other aspects of the Ember testing environment. The following sections will cover a few of the more common scenarios.
Integrating ember-exam with ember-try is remarkably easy. Define a
command in your
ember-try.js config that leverages the
exam command:
// config/ember-try.js
module.exports = {
command: 'ember exam --split 3 --parallel',
// ...
};
Using environmental variables gives you flexibility in how you run your tests. For instance, you could distribute your tests across processes instead of parallelizing them by specifying a
PARTITION variable in your process environment and then consuming it like so:
module.exports = {
command: 'ember exam --split 20 --partition ' + process.env.PARTITION,
// ...
};
If you are working with Travis CI then you can also easily set up seeded-random runs based on PR numbers. Similar to the following:
const command = [ 'ember', 'exam', '--random' ];
const pr = process.env.TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST;
if (pr) {
command.push(pr);
}
module.exports = {
command: command.join(' '),
// ...
};
You can refer to Travis' default environment variables to see what else you could possibly leverage for your test setup.
Some test suites like to segment which tests run based on various facets such as type of test, feature being tested, and so on. This can be accomplished by leveraging Testem's ability to have multiple test pages:
{
"test_page": [
"tests/index.html?filter=acceptance",
"tests/index.html?filter=!acceptance"
]
}
You can use this feature in conjunction with Ember Exam's features, which will allow you to segment your test suite but still gain benefits from randomization and splitting.