openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-engines

by ember-engines
0.8.20 (see all)

Composable Ember applications for ambitious user experiences

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.5K

GitHub Stars

490

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

88

Package

Dependencies

18

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

ember-engines npm version Build Status

This Ember addon implements the functionality described in the Ember Engines RFC. Engines allow multiple logical applications to be composed together into a single application from the user's perspective.

Packages

This project is a monorepo managed by yarn workspaces. All packages are organized in the /packages/ directory.

The only public package is ember-engines. Other packages are private to this repo and are used to support testing ember-engines.

Documentation

Check the full documentation in the Ember Engines Guides.

Support

Having trouble? Join #ember-engines on the Ember Community Discord server

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

Copyright 2015-2021 Dan Gebhardt and Robert Jackson. MIT License (see LICENSE.md for details).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial