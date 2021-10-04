This Ember addon implements the functionality described in the Ember Engines RFC. Engines allow multiple logical applications to be composed together into a single application from the user's perspective.

Packages

This project is a monorepo managed by yarn workspaces. All packages are organized in the /packages/ directory.

The only public package is ember-engines. Other packages are private to this repo and are used to support testing ember-engines .

Documentation

Check the full documentation in the Ember Engines Guides.

Support

Having trouble? Join #ember-engines on the Ember Community Discord server

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

Copyright 2015-2021 Dan Gebhardt and Robert Jackson. MIT License (see LICENSE.md for details).