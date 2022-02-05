Dynamic element helper for Glimmer templates.

This addon provides a polyfill high fidelity reference implementation of RFC #389, including the proposed amendments in RFC PR #620.

Please note that while RFC #389 has been approved, it has not been implemented in Ember.js yet. As such, the feature is still subject to change based on implementation feedback.

When this feature is implemented in Ember.js, we will release a 1.0 version of this addon as a true polyfill for the feature, allowing the feature to be used on older Ember.js versions and be completely inert on newer versions where the official implementation is available.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.24 or above

Ember CLI v3.24 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Limitations

This implementation has the following known limitations:

By default, an auto-generated id attribute will be added to the element (e.g. id="ember123" ). It is possible to override this by providing an id attribute when invoking the component (e.g. <Tag id="my-id" /> ). However, it is not possible to remove the id attribute completely. The proposed helper will not have this behavior, as such this should not be relied upon (e.g. in CSS and qunit-dom selectors).

The element will have an ember-view class (i.e. class="ember-view" ). This is in addition and merged with the class attribute provided when invoking the component (e.g. <Tag class="my-class" /> will result in something like <div class="ember-view my-class" /> ). It is not possible to remove the ember-view class. The proposed helper will not have this behavior, as such this should not be relied upon (e.g. in CSS and qunit-dom selectors).

In Ember versions before 3.11, modifiers cannot be passed to the element, even when addons such as the modifier manager and on modifier polyfills are used. Doing so requires RFC #435 which is first available on Ember 3.11. This is an Ember.js limitation, unrelated to this addon.

Installation

ember install ember-element-helper

Usage

{{# let (element this.tagName) as |Tag|}} < Tag class = "my-tag" > hello world! </ Tag > {{/ let }}

You can also pass around the result of invoking this helper into any components that accepts "contextual components" as arguments:

< MyComponent @ tag = {{element "span"}} />

{{# let @tag as |Tag|}} < Tag class = "my-tag" > hello world! </ Tag > {{/ let }} < @tag class = "my-tag" > hello world! </ @tag >

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.